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Scott Grout's avatar
Scott Grout
3h

Facts are our friends. Since 1990,

• Democratic Administrations: +1.036 Quads of new fossil fuel output per year.

• Republican Administrations: +0.695 Quads of new fossil fuel output per year.

Year Party Output (Quads) YoY Change

1990 Republican 58.46 --

1991 Republican 58.12 -0.34

1992 Republican 58.26 0.14

1993 Democrat 57.51 -0.75

1994 Democrat 58.73 1.22

1995 Democrat 59.21 0.48

1996 Democrat 59.60 0.39

1997 Democrat 59.81 0.21

1998 Democrat 60.15 0.34

1999 Democrat 58.97 -1.18

2000 Democrat 58.76 -0.21

2001 Republican 59.13 0.37

2002 Republican 57.88 -1.25

2003 Republican 56.68 -1.20

2004 Republican 56.33 -0.35

2005 Republican 55.42 -0.91

2006 Republican 56.16 0.74

2007 Republican 56.34 0.18

2008 Republican 57.19 0.85

2009 Democrat 56.12 -1.07

2010 Democrat 58.11 1.99

2011 Democrat 60.05 1.94

2012 Democrat 61.35 1.30

2013 Democrat 63.30 1.95

2014 Democrat 67.87 4.57

2015 Democrat 70.08 2.21

2016 Democrat 67.14 -2.94

2017 Republican 71.18 4.04

2018 Republican 78.43 7.25

2019 Republican 83.17 4.74

2020 Republican 76.16 -7.01

2021 Democrat 77.82 1.66

2022 Democrat 81.36 3.54

2023 Democrat 84.45 3.09

2024 Democrat 86.42 1.97

2025 Republican 89.60 3.18

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Rex Pilger's avatar
Rex Pilger
3h

Will the President and his party be able to communicate this reality if he doesn't finish off the Iranian regime?

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