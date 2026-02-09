By Kyle Smith

It’s the wretchedest time of the year: the dead period between the Super Bowl and the “We’re back, world!” appearance of the first buds on the trees. Winter’s icy talons squeeze the air out of my psyche and threaten never to let go. Frozen banks of once-milk-white snow take on a series of increasingly alarming hues more associated with emergency rooms than the dairy. Cruel winds heckle, “Still only halfway through this, folks!”

Each winter at about this time I turn to the same treatment: “Gigi” on Turner Classic Movies. It’s the purest, sweetest blast of spring, and not just spring but maximum spring—Paris spring. The movie is a dessert cart of delights, with beautiful songs composed by Frederick Loewe, witty lyrics and script by Alan Jay Lerner, dazzling location photography and charming performers, especially Maurice Chevalier as the twinkly-eyed old rake who frames the action for us and sings both of the film’s most brilliant songs—“Thank Heaven for Little Girls” and “I Remember It Well.” Chevalier was an immensely popular entertainer for many years, but today he’d be all but forgotten in the English-speaking world if this utterly perfect part for him hadn’t arrived when he was nearly 70.

The nearly perennial airing of “Gigi” (this year it’s Feb. 14), which was nominated for nine Academy Awards and won them all, is a highlight of TCM’s glorious “31 Days of Oscar” program, a solid month of movies (this year from Feb. 13 to March 15) that were at least nominated for the industry’s highest award. It’s pretty much the sole reason to enjoy the back end of winter, unless you count the Daytona 500, but I remain unable to work up much interest in watching automobiles go around in circles.

Like most great films, “Gigi” lands differently as life goes on. It wasn’t until I’d seen it a number of times that I noticed that director Vincente Minnelli pays homage to famous French paintings. The strolling grandees in the opening minutes are straight out of Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte,” the color-drenched parlor where Gigi takes her lessons is modeled on Matisse’s “The Dessert: Harmony in Red” (better known as “The Red Room”), the scenes at Maxim’s restaurant look like a Toulouse-Lautrec canvas. In more recent years, I’ve become increasingly touched by the barely-cloaked depression of Louis Jourdan’s Gaston, into whom Lerner poured a lot of himself. The comic number “It’s a Bore,” a duet sung by the limitlessly wealthy Gaston and his uncle, Honoré, is a haunting reminder that you could reach all of your goals, possess the key to all doors, and find that you simply

Lerner, who was born rich, hobnobbed with the finest people (he went to both prep school and Harvard with John F. Kennedy) and then got even richer, was a living example of how you can have everything and still be perpetually dissatisfied: Something of a rake himself, he married eight times. “Life is thrilling as can be,” argues Honoré. “Simply not my cup of tea,” replies Gaston. “It’s intriguing!” says Honoré. “It’s fatiguing,” says Gaston, who adds, “The earth is round. But everything on it is flat.” He’s a mal vivant. There’s a chilling truth here: Lucre doesn’t deliver what everyone assumes.

Gaston’s path out of decadent despair is illuminated by Leslie Caron’s Gigi, a schoolgirl of about 15 who at the beginning of the story is an unsophisticated kid but develops into a beguiling young woman. She is being trained (by her great aunt) to be a courtesan, or professional mistress. Here the Problematic Patrol stepped in and tried to make a citizen’s arrest of the movie.

For maybe 50 years, everyone who watched “Gigi” understood that cultures change. People used to grow up a lot earlier and it was common for middle-aged men to pair off with teenaged women. As recently as the 1990s, when 40ish Jerry Seinfeld was dating a high-school student and America’s leading sex symbol was 16-year-old Britney Spears, the culture shrugged.

In the last 20 years or so, however, “Gigi” has inspired so much outrage from denunciation dunces that TCM deserves extra respect for continuing to air it. “Thank Heaven for Little Girls” has been recast by idiots as an ode to pedophilia. No, Honoré isn’t saying he’s attracted to little girls, but that he reserves the right to be attracted to them when they’ve grown up. Everyone used to grasp this distinction, before culture writers learned they could make a living being stupid in public. The news-for-morons site BuzzFeed denounced “Gigi” as the worst best picture honoree of all time because it was supposedly “the creepiest, most pedophiliac movie ever to win.” Eh?

Gaston isn’t a pedophile either; whether we approve or not, physically mature girls in their teens were considered suitable marriage material in 1900, when the film is set, and for decades thereafter. Gigi is costumed as a schoolgirl in the early stages of the film, but she’s developmentally an adult; Ms. Caron was at the time of filming a 26-year-old mother. (Jourdan was 36.)

Today Ms. Caron is 94. She gave an interview in 2021 in which she dismissed all attempts to find fault with the story and said, with a laugh, “It’s well known that the French are very naughty and not correct in that sort of department.” She doesn’t sound like she thinks she was used to advance a pedophilia propaganda scheme. “Gigi” remains what it has always been: celluloid Champagne.

