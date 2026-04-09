By Shawn Regan and Jarrett Dieterle

The German barque Alexander von Humboldt II sails past Fort Sumter in Charleston, S.C. in 2017. Photo: Richard Ellis/Zuma Press

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The Trump administration has made headlines for removing signs in several national parks that reference climate change. One prominent removal occurred at Fort Sumter, the historic park in South Carolina where the opening shots of the Civil War were fired in 1861. The sign had detailed changes to the fort’s structure from rising sea levels.

The left has reacted as you would expect, interpreting the removals as an attack on science itself. But protecting sites like Fort Sumter shouldn’t hinge on a political battle over climate change. Americans may disagree on the topic, but they share an interest in preserving national parks and historic landmarks. Instead of virtue signaling about the signage, policymakers should focus on building the funding mechanisms and policies needed to help parks adapt to environmental challenges, whatever their cause.

We already know how to protect Fort Sumter. Exposure to saltwater has made repairs to its brick walls necessary. Its surrounding sea walls need reinforcement. The National Park Service estimates more than $100 million are needed for maintenance and repairs at Fort Sumter and the nearby Fort Moultrie complex, much of it tied to stabilizing historic structures.

Similar threats exist throughout the national park system. At Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado, where climate signage will also come down, Native American archaeological sites face a constant hazard from wildfires. In California’s Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, wildfires have threatened the world’s largest trees, prompting emergency efforts to thin surrounding forests and protect the groves. Across the park system, dozens of sites have been identified as vulnerable to rising sea levels, flooding and catastrophic wildfires.

Addressing these threats doesn’t require climate consensus. Americans have many reasons to protect national parks—whether historical, cultural, ecological or recreational. And unlike trying to mitigate global climate change, which would require sustained international cooperation over decades, protecting specific places is a challenge we can do something about right now.

Basic interventions such as raising electrical systems above projected flood levels at Liberty Island and Ellis Island, reinforcing sea walls or thinning dense forests to reduce wildfire fuel can help protect historic structures and ecosystems. In Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, rangers recently wrapped the base of giant sequoias in protective foil to shield them from wildfire heat.

The real obstacle to these adaptations, however, isn’t climate skepticism. It’s reliable funding and policies that allow managers to respond quickly to emerging threats.

The National Park Service faces a deferred maintenance and repair backlog of roughly $23 billion. Congress created a temporary fund in 2020 to begin addressing the problem, but the scale of the backlog far exceeds available resources, and the fund’s primary revenue stream expired in 2025. The federal government continues acquiring additional land, even as existing parks struggle to maintain what they already have.

A sensible first step would be making the maintenance and management of existing public lands a priority, rather than endlessly expanding the federal real-estate portfolio. Congress should also lean more heavily on the park system’s user-fee model, allowing the millions who enjoy national parks each year to help fund their upkeep. Because entrance fees make up only a small share of the total cost of a typical park trip, modest increases could generate significant revenue while having little effect on visitation.

Sites like Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie attract more than 400,000 visitors a year. A modest per-visitor fee adjustment could generate millions of dollars annually—funding that could be directed toward necessary improvements to the site.

Some steps are already being taken in this direction. Last summer President Trump signed an executive order allowing several parks—including sites like Yellowstone and Yosemite—to increase entry fees to international visitors. More parks and historic sites should be given authority to adjust fee levels.

Congress is also considering legislation aimed at improving park resilience. The Save Our Sequoias Act, which passed the House unanimously in March, would expand forest-management tools to protect California’s giant sequoia groves by speeding fuel-reduction and restoration projects. Similar reforms are needed to combat wildfire risk across the country.

America’s national parks face real threats. But turning those threats into a climate-change litmus test does little to protect the landscapes. Strengthening funding and giving managers better tools to adapt would do far more to ensure parks endure regardless of what the next environmental challenge may be.

Mr. Regan is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, where Mr. Dieterle is a legal policy fellow.