By Howard Husock

A public meeting in Canaan Valley, W. Va., on June 30, 2025. Photo: ulysse bellier/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

As America turns 250, the celebrations in Washington and Philadelphia will naturally take center stage. But equally important is what goes on in every town hall, county seat and school board, where the triumph of the American Revolution plays out every day.

“Our local areas are not governed . . . they act for themselves,” Woodrow Wilson wrote in his 1898 book, “The State.” “The large freedom of action and scope of function given to local authorities is the distinguishing feature of the American system of government.” The federal government has expanded in its power and mandates since Wilson’s time. He abetted that change. But local government still matters a great deal. To know it is to love it, at least most of the time.

I’ve had the opportunity to serve in local government and to engage with it directly. My service is on what the U.S. Census of Governments would term a “special-purpose” body—our local board of assessment review in Rye, N.Y. We hold an annual public “grievance day” on which local homeowners can appear at City Hall to make the case their property taxes are unfairly high. It’s a thankless role; we deny most claims. But we listen carefully to the older couples on fixed incomes and new owners surprised by their bills. Rarely do we tell the assessor to lower the tax bill he has set (only if comparable homes have lower tax bills), but we take claims seriously. Most people thank us for listening, a gratifying response. We are volunteers, as are the thousands who serve on local zoning and school boards across the country.

I was on the other side of the table last week. I joined a group of neighbors in Rye concerned about zoning variances that would permit developers who’ve torn down an older cottage-style house to replace it with a three-story McMansion. Residents hoped to limit the size of the new house. The zoning board members faced tough choices—whether to permit the best use of the lot, whether to squeeze the developer, how to weigh competing interests. It’s no small job they signed up for. As I witnessed the board deliberating our neighborhood matter in our city council chamber, I was invested in the outcome and admiring of the process. This was the 10th Amendment, which reserves powers for the states and the people, in action.

Subsidiarity—the idea that local communities should address local problems—builds confidence. While trust in the federal government has dipped to 17%, an impressive 67% of Americans express at least a fair amount of trust in their local governments. The Census Bureau calculates that there are more than 90,000 units of American local government, from “general-purpose” such as counties or townships to “special-purpose” such as school districts and water supply authorities. New York City has 59 community boards composed of as many as 50 unpaid members, whose advisory powers range from approving development to recommending changes in street parking rules.

When interests clash, local politics can get as ugly as in Washington. City council discussions and local elections can become theaters of intense competition, sign wars and gossip. In my town, we’ve had passionate debates over leaf blowers, with residents concerned about noise and fumes pitted against landscapers trying to make a living.

From 1982-91, I served as an elected member of the Brookline, Mass., town meeting, a 255-member group that hashes out budgets in a high school auditorium. I once won my three-year term by a single vote when my neighbor showed up at the polling place in her nightgown. My wife had called her for her support. In the campaign profession, that’s known as identifying and pulling your vote.

Local officials at those meetings may not have loved being held accountable, but I always felt they appreciated that someone was paying attention. It was a thank-you-for-your-service function.

Those who profess concern about the fate of American democracy should both celebrate local government and step up to serve in it. It teaches lessons in the difficulty of making good choices and the necessity of compromise (gas-powered leaf blowers were ultimately prohibited, but electric ones are OK). Local government is also good training for higher office. As House Speaker Sam Rayburn said of President Kennedy’s “best and brightest” cabinet: “I’d feel a whole lot better if one of them had ever run for sheriff.”

Mr. Husock is a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.