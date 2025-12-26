Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti identifies the strikes on Iran’s nuclear program as the highlight of Trump’s first year back; associate editor Mary Julia Koch sits with Matt for a conversation about writing and politics; Fr. Raymond de Souza praises Timothy Cardinal Dolan, New York’s soon-departing archbishop; and Tunku Varadarajan interviews Ai Weiwei, the Chinese artist and dissident.

But first, red flags top the ick list . . .

“Taylor Swift’s mom encouraged singer to date Travis Kelce because of this green flag.”

This recent New York Post headline stayed with me. You must have noticed the trend. All the single ladies are evaluating potential mates using the flag system.

Does he smell nice? Green flag. Go for it. Does he smell too nice? Red flag. He’s probably a narcissist. Stay away.

Women’s Health magazine calls red flags “deal breakers, turn-offs, and all-around icks.” Green flags are “positive affirmations that this could be someone worth your time.”

Who started waving all these flags? Maybe it comes from beach warnings about rip currents. For my money, it carries a whiff of psychobabble—and amateur psychobabble at that, which is the worst kind.

A person is more than a collection of qualities that you can isolate and analyze.

The rules of courtship are always evolving. But one thing remains constant: Romantic relationships are a process of discovery. You learn things about a person and, over time, you decide whether you like what you learn.

I’ve been married for almost 25 years. I have only God to thank that my wife looked past a long list of obvious red flags.

I was a wisenheimer, that is, someone who doesn’t always read the room properly (deal breaker). I had an unpleasant “resting face” (turn-off) before the term even existed. And I was a smoker (ick).

But she liked me, and I liked her, so we gave it a whirl. Neither of us has ever thought about waving the white flag. We’re in this until the checkers fly.

Heed your parents’ advice. Listen to your friends. Use the common sense you were born with. Of course, stop smoking (as I did). But, please, put away the flags.

—Matthew Hennessey

Matthew Continetti

Operation Midnight Hammer struck a blow for nonproliferation, humiliated the mullahs and demonstrated American capacity and will to Russia and China. It was Mr. Trump’s best decision of 2025.

Free Expression columnist and veteran political journalist Matthew Continetti speaks with associate editor Mary Julia Koch.

Raymond de Souza

Photo: Ron Adar, M10s/Zuma Press

As Cardinal Dolan leaves his role of New York’s archbishop, many in the media are calling him a “culture warrior.” But it was always a stretch to call Cardinal Dolan a warrior, except in the analogous sense of inspiring ordinary Catholics to live holy lives.

Tunku Varadarajan

Photo: joe klamar/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

“In China you have an old saying: You escape the mouth of a tiger but you land amid a pack of wolves. That describes my situation. Communists talk about contribution, collectivism. It is not selfish. But in capitalism, which is the opposite, you are working only for yourself.”

