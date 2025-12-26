The Best Thing Trump Did in 2025
The president, and the nation, should be proud of the success of Operation Midnight Hammer.
By WSJ Opinion
Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics.
If someone forwarded you this email, please take a moment to subscribe.
Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti identifies the strikes on Iran’s nuclear program as the highlight of Trump’s first year back; associate editor Mary Julia Koch sits with Matt for a conversation about writing and politics; Fr. Raymond de Souza praises Timothy Cardinal Dolan, New York’s soon-departing archbishop; and Tunku Varadarajan interviews Ai Weiwei, the Chinese artist and dissident.
But first, red flags top the ick list . . .
“Taylor Swift’s mom encouraged singer to date Travis Kelce because of this green flag.”
This recent New York Post headline stayed with me. You must have noticed the trend. All the single ladies are evaluating potential mates using the flag system.
Does he smell nice? Green flag. Go for it. Does he smell too nice? Red flag. He’s probably a narcissist. Stay away.
Women’s Health magazine calls red flags “deal breakers, turn-offs, and all-around icks.” Green flags are “positive affirmations that this could be someone worth your time.”
Who started waving all these flags? Maybe it comes from beach warnings about rip currents. For my money, it carries a whiff of psychobabble—and amateur psychobabble at that, which is the worst kind.
A person is more than a collection of qualities that you can isolate and analyze.
The rules of courtship are always evolving. But one thing remains constant: Romantic relationships are a process of discovery. You learn things about a person and, over time, you decide whether you like what you learn.
I’ve been married for almost 25 years. I have only God to thank that my wife looked past a long list of obvious red flags.
I was a wisenheimer, that is, someone who doesn’t always read the room properly (deal breaker). I had an unpleasant “resting face” (turn-off) before the term even existed. And I was a smoker (ick).
But she liked me, and I liked her, so we gave it a whirl. Neither of us has ever thought about waving the white flag. We’re in this until the checkers fly.
Heed your parents’ advice. Listen to your friends. Use the common sense you were born with. Of course, stop smoking (as I did). But, please, put away the flags.
—Matthew Hennessey
The Iran Strike Was the High Point of Trump’s Year
Matthew Continetti
Operation Midnight Hammer struck a blow for nonproliferation, humiliated the mullahs and demonstrated American capacity and will to Russia and China. It was Mr. Trump’s best decision of 2025.
Read Matthew’s Column ⧁
Meet Free Expression Columnist Matthew Continetti
Free Expression columnist and veteran political journalist Matthew Continetti speaks with associate editor Mary Julia Koch.
Cardinal Dolan Was a Happy ‘Culture Warrior’
Raymond de Souza
As Cardinal Dolan leaves his role of New York’s archbishop, many in the media are calling him a “culture warrior.” But it was always a stretch to call Cardinal Dolan a warrior, except in the analogous sense of inspiring ordinary Catholics to live holy lives.
Read Raymond’s Article ⧁
Q&A: Artist and Dissident Ai Weiwei
Tunku Varadarajan
“In China you have an old saying: You escape the mouth of a tiger but you land amid a pack of wolves. That describes my situation. Communists talk about contribution, collectivism. It is not selfish. But in capitalism, which is the opposite, you are working only for yourself.”
Read Tunku’s Interview ⧁
About Free Expression
Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.
Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.
Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.
Matthew Hennessy laughably mansplains how women should/shouldnt judge a prospective mate. Sounds like he takes rhe advice in women's magazines more seriously than the actual women who read them 🤣 Please, Matty, stop reading those magazines! You dont get any of it 🤣 and your writing about it only makes you look silly 🤣