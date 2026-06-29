By Kyle Smith

The actor Tom Everett Scott, 5, of Bridgewater, Mass., celebrates the bicentennial in Boston on July 4, 1976. Photo: Associated Press

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Nostalgia is a vice, a drug, a disease. Don’t fall for it. Almost nothing was better in the old days. Things tend to get better over time.

Yet I’m sad about America’s 250th birthday party. I’m sad because I remember the 200th, and it was much, much better.

To be 10 years old on July 4, 1976, was pure exhilaration and, as it turned out, the last time American culture was truly overwhelmed by patriotic devotion. Leading up to the great day, love of country ruled everywhere, and though the same could be said about the months following 9/11, there’s a big difference between beaming and healing.

It’s become a cliché to suggest that mid-1970s America was staggering wounded out of the shadow of Vietnam and Watergate. Nonsense. These things didn’t bedevil the average person. Richard Nixon quickly turned from the most loathed figure in American life to being the No. 1 punchline. Everyone had fun with Nixon impressions. Both Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford, who were running for president in the summer of 1976, represented renewal and turning the page.

Possibly the end of the Nixon nightmare in summer 1974, combined with the final loss of Vietnam the following spring, created a yearning for something positive to talk about. If so, that’s an indicator of a healthy culture. Right around the time we abandoned Saigon to the Communists, the bicentennial took over the American imagination. The spring and summer of 1975 bopped along to the tune of Elton John’s chart-topper “Philadelphia Freedom” which (though it turned out to be about a tennis team) became a sort of unofficial new pop anthem and continued to earn major radio attention throughout 1976.

The grocery store brands were bursting with red, white and blue. CBS, during commercial breaks, ran brief public-education spots called the Bicentennial Minute. The Sears catalog—the analog Amazon of the day, the Aladdin’s Cave of consumer wonders—put out a bicentennial edition. Kids pedaled around on bicentennial bikes. Special-edition bicentennial coins were the pride of every pocket, when dealing with change was something we all did every day. The joy of being an American was everywhere.

In my little hometown of East Longmeadow, Mass., a wall opposite a gas station in the center of town sported a large fresco modeled on Archibald Willard’s iconic 1875 painting “Spirit of ’76,” with three musicians on the march and the flag in the background. My family had a huge picnic in the backyard, featuring appearances by many seldom-seem cousins from out of town, that turned out to be the only one of its kind we ever hosted. Late in the day we turned on a little black and white TV to watch the magnificent parades of tall ships in New York and Boston.

Towering above all others in cultural influence—I’m not kidding—was the enormously popular series of three-minute musical cartoons within ABC’s “Schoolhouse Rock” universe called America Rock. I don’t exaggerate when I say the episode called “The Preamble” is why everyone in my generation can recite, word for word, the preamble to the Constitution. “I’m Just a Bill,” about the legislative process; “Elbow Room,” which celebrated what was then unashamedly called our Manifest Destiny; and “No More Kings,” a sort of micro-“Hamilton,” were vital civics and history instruction for a generation. Think back to America Rock and you’re thinking back to a time when the cultural leadership of this country was infused with patriotic fervor, and a sense of duty to keep its legacy alive, that is today pretty much inconceivable. It’s all gone. Like a beautiful building that burned down and was replaced with a Brutalist slab of concrete.

In 1987, there was some talk about recreating the bicentennial spirit for the 200th anniversary of the Constitution; that didn’t amount to much. Justice Thurgood Marshall, speaking for a startling new vanguard of Americans who didn’t seem to appreciate their country very much, denounced our foundational law in a March 1987 speech in which he said he didn’t “find the wisdom, foresight and sense of justice exhibited by the framers particularly profound.” In 1991, when there was some excitement brewing about the 500th anniversary of Columbus’s arrival in the New World, it was almost immediately drowned out by leftist hate.

And where are we today? With a much-reduced celebration that no one will be writing columns about in 50 years. Or maybe even in 50 days.

Did President Trump help ruin it with his ridiculous demands to tailor the holiday in his honor? Yes, but I don’t have a lot more confidence that, say, a Bidencentennial would have been better. A 250th birthday celebration presided over by any Democrat would have done what Democrats do, which is allow themselves to be led around by the shrill activist wing of their party. That cohort is rife with alarming numbers of people who are unhappy, mentally ill and resentful of their country. Democrats would have, at best, been neutral on whether America is a triumph or a horror story.

It’s possible that America’s 250th will turn out better than expected due to a last-minute surge of competence and the irrepressible American spirit, but I’m expecting to be disappointed. Regardless of who the political leaders are at any given moment, we’re the best nation that ever was. We should be shouting our appreciation from Hyannis Port to Honolulu.

Mr. Smith is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.