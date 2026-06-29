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WSJ Free Expression

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Joe T Christian's avatar
Joe T Christian
3h

No Rocky type movies that will launch a franchise. A sad time indeed. Maybe, if the country can hold it together through its present trouble, there will be more enthusiasm for the 300th? The U.S.A. survived a civil war and the 1960s so certainly we can survive the current wedge that the two parties are driving through the country? How? Maybe get our arms around redistricting with such intense gerrymandering? Non-partisan commissions would be more effective if there was a federal constitutional amendment that wrote some uniform rules that follows geography rather than the current free-for-all that allows the party in control to put their voters into districts?

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