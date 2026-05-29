By Dominic Green

George Osborne at the British Museum in London, April 21. Photo: Justin Ng/Avalon/ZUMA Press

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London

The British Museum postponed a public lecture scheduled for Wednesday on the Iron Age kingdoms of Israel and Judah less than 24 hours before it was due to start. The reason, the museum said, was security concerns. A “significant proportion” of the registered attendees were “individuals intending to deliberately disrupt the event.” The lecture, to be given by Paul Collins, who runs the museum’s Middle East department, was planned as a highlight of Britain’s first ever Jewish Culture Month.

The British Museum is one of the world’s few “universal” museums. Since its founding in 1753, it has become the greatest repository of human civilization on the planet. Publicly funded and free to all, it’s a model of the Enlightenment’s faith in reason, and a monument to liberal and democratic culture. Its surrender in the face of barbarism damages us all.

The would-be protesters weren’t rogue archaeologists looking to debate the dating of coins and jewelry. They laid an ambush as part of the continuing campaign to delegitimize the modern state of Israel by denying or suppressing the historical truths that the Jewish people are indigenous to the Levant, and that modern Israel stands on the same ground as their sovereign states did in the ancient past.

This information war is one global front in the hot war in the Middle East. Another front is the campaign of incitement and violence against Jews and Jewish institutions across Europe and North America since Oct. 7, 2023. The postponement of a Jewish-related event at the British Museum follows similar cancellations last year.

In the seaside town of Bournemouth, an exhibition on the local Jewish community’s history, funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund, was postponed, apparently permanently, after a Jewish man was shot with an air rifle and a rabbi’s home was vandalized. At last summer’s Edinburgh Festival, which also receives state funding, two Jewish comedians had their shows canceled after staff raised “safety concerns.” The inaugural Jewish Culture Month was launched to counter this kind of criminal intimidation and institutional weakness.

The campaign to “Globalize the Intifada” poses a problem to politicians and police, who must balance a small but noisy left-Islamist alliance’s right to protest against the majority’s right to live in peace. For cultural institutions, it’s simpler. To do their jobs, institutions must remain above the fray, especially when history becomes a weapon. The British Museum doesn’t only hold proof of ancient Jewish history. It displays that proof alongside the proofs of the other ancient peoples and kingdoms of the Levant. By surrendering to the heckler’s veto, the British Museum has inflicted a defeat on the liberal values that undergird British society and the pluralist heritage of humanity.

In my work as a critic, I meet the curators of major museums in different countries. They aren’t politicians. The curators at the British Museum are conscientious, expert and passionate about their work to the point of unworldliness. The museum’s director, the art historian Nicholas Cullinan, may have made the decision. The museum’s chairman, however, understands the ways of the world.

George Osborne is a former politician and newspaper editor who served as Chancellor of the Exchequer in a Conservative government. Though the buck should stop at Mr. Osborne’s desk, he may not be there when it arrives. Mr. Osborne can’t be a full-time museum chairman, for he holds so many other appointments. They include a political podcast, a rack of directorships with financial firms and working as the “managing director and head” of an OpenAI initiative that works with more than 50 governments to “ensure that global AI systems are built on democratic values.”

Mr. Osborne of all people should understand the dismal message sent by the museum’s mishandling of the planned sabotage. So should BP—formerly British Petroleum—which sponsors the museum’s lecture hall.

On Thursday, following online criticism, the museum announced that it is rescheduling the lecture to an unspecified date in early June. Its talk of the need to prepare a “secure environment” and “robust” security shows how serious the problem is, and why our institutions crumble so quickly.

Rather than hunker down before the bigots and behind managerial waffle, Messrs. Cullinan and Osborne should seize the chance to redeem the museum from its self-inflicted disgrace and show the world what it stands for.

The museum should invite King Charles III, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, the archbishop of Canterbury and a bevy of interfaith dignitaries and public intellectuals to attend. The museum’s leaders should stand before the cameras on the stone steps beneath the great Ionic columns of Robert Smirke’s Greek Revival design, and show the world that an icon of civilization won’t surrender to bullies and frauds.

If this is too much to ask, Mr. Osborne should consider concentrating on his other jobs, and Mr. Cullinan should look for a new one. The British Museum is the world’s memory bank, and it must lead the defense of our common heritage and freedoms.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.