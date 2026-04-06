Photo: Brendan Smialowski/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Kyle Smith welcomes the overdue reckoning for EV mania; Dominic Green looks at three recent AI publishing scandals and finds that the end of the world is still a ways off; and Cole Murphy likes what he hears in his father’s record collection.

But first, must Caesar’s wife be above suspicion or what?

Good for the Goose

—Matthew Hennessey

Another week, another media double standard.

The wife of New York’s smiling socialist mayor is a Hamasnik. In another city, at another time, Rama Duwaji’s long digital trail of support for terrorists and antisemites would be a permanent liability for her politically ambitious husband.

That’s not how it works in 2026 in blue New York, where Zohran Mamdani can designate his wife a “private person” and the millennial press corps dutifully stands down. The New York Times runs a story declaring the whole business a noncontroversy and everybody moves on.

Bryon Noem gets no such deal, despite also being a political spouse. The private-person loophole doesn’t apply to him because he and his Republican wife are “family values” people. That means they can’t be victims. They can only be hypocrites and, as such, deserve every possible humiliation.

Mr. Noem, as you probably already know, is married to Kristi Noem, the Trump administration’s special envoy to the Shield of the Americas. Until recently, she was Homeland Security secretary. Before that she was governor of South Dakota.

The Noem marriage has long been a subject of media fascination. She was grilled at a recent congressional hearing about an alleged extracurricular situationship with erstwhile special government employee Corey Lewandowski. Ms. Noem dismissed those rumors as “tabloid garbage.” Nevertheless, they persist.

Mr. Noem isn’t a politician. He’s an insurance guy. And, if you believe the tabloid garbage, he’s a husband who has supported his politically ambitious wife at some cost to his own reputation. Yet he’s the one currently getting dragged.

If you somehow managed to miss this story, I envy you. A random assortment of headlines from recent days will give a sense of it:

Independent: “Kristi Noem husband’s cross-dressing was ‘an open secret in DC’ ”

Boston Globe: “Byron Noem’s cross-dressing isn’t a problem. Kristi Noem’s hypocrisy is.”

San Jose Mercury News: “How Kristi Noem and her husband both pursued MAGA beauty ideals”

NY Mag: “In Husband’s Photo Scandal, No One Feels Bad for Kristi Noem”

NY Times: “In South Dakota, Neighbors Feel Sorry for Kristi Noem’s Husband.”

We don’t need to pretend that Mr. Noem’s deviant predilections aren’t newsworthy. They are. But the Noems’ South Dakotan neighbors have it right. Some sympathy is called for here. The circulating photos of Mr. Noem aren’t flattering. He didn’t leak them himself in hopes of getting mocked on “The Daily Show” and “Saturday Night Live.”

There should be one standard for media pile-ons of political spouses. Either husbands and wives are off limits or fair game. If hypocrisy is the operative concern, then Mr. Mamdani must answer for his Hamasnik wife. He has worked hard to sell his supposedly nuanced views on Israel, Hamas, Jewish-Muslim relations and American foreign policy. Yet his wife has applauded the very terrorist actions he says he condemns. That’s also newsworthy.

The press applies the private-person standard only to the spouses of politicians they like. That makes them the biggest hypocrites. Aim your derision at them.

Plot Twist : The Writers Guild of America reached a four-year deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers over the weekend. This is good news for Hollywood, where the WGA accidentally kicked off an employment crisis with its ruinous 148-day strike in 2023. In recent years productions have preferred to shoot in places less dominated by union power and unsmothered by California-style taxes and regulations. The Journal reports “a 30% drop in employment from a late-2022 peak for actors, carpenters, costumers and the hundreds of other professions that make movies and TV shows” in Los Angeles. Another strike would have been death for film and TV production in La La Land, although word on the street is that the WGA couldn’t strike if it wanted to. Pulling off a job action would require the support of its permanent staff, which, in one of the most delightful chicken-roosting events ever, has been on strike itself for weeks.

Ball Hogs: March Madness is one of those things that always lives up to the hype. Both the men’s and women’s tournaments have been exhilarating. But why so much drama on the sidelines? Colorful coaches have overshadowed the players this year. What did Geno Auriemma say to Dawn Staley that made her so angry? What the heck was Dan Hurley thinking when he went forehead to forehead with that ref? Did you see Texas coach Sean Miller nearly strangle his own assistant for running on the court? In the name, image and likeness era, players move around like marbles. Perhaps it’s inevitable that the coaches will get all the press. At least they stick around long enough for us to learn their names.

All hail Dan Hurley. Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski/Imagn Images/Reuters

Schwackin’: Every war contributes something to common parlance. Vietnam gave us the hooch and the grunt. Iraq and Afghanistan gave us the FOB and the IED. The Iran war just produced its first unforgettable bit of military slang. Writer Toby Harnden tweeted that U.S. drones successfully kept hostiles away from a downed American pilot while Special Forces executed a rescue. “They’ve been schwackin’ dudes chasing him all day,” a military source told him. Hooah.

Kyle Smith

The reckoning for rent-seeking automakers and everyone who fell for the absurdity of the electric-vehicle mania is upon us.

Detroit should pause to wonder whether the Biden administration’s nakedly partisan giveaways would endure. Acknowledging failure will, in an indirect way, benefit us all.

Dominic Green

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Readers can’t live by AI slop alone. Eventually, they will want to cut their teeth on something more substantial. The challenge for publishers is to develop a digital-compatible business model that makes good and smart writing commercially viable.

Cole Murphy

Photo: Billy Tompkins/Zuma Press

A pile of dusty records taught me more about my father than I expected to learn. He earned aura points with his Ozzy Osbourne and Rolling Stones album, but the “Xanadu” soundtrack? That required a conversation.

About Free Expression

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal.

Published directly to your inbox Monday through Friday, Free Expression features news and commentary from WSJ Opinion editors, regular columnists and other contributors.