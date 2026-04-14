WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Joe T Christian's avatar
Joe T Christian
3h

A sad reality that individuals have not been taught how to think in a critical manner, then articulate those thoughts in a civil manner in order to advance their own understanding on a particular policy or political issue.

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