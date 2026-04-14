By Meghan Cox Gurdon

Photo: Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

Once upon a time people tried never to talk politics in mixed company. Like money and religion, the topic was a conversational taboo.

The likelihood of discord and the certainty of coming across as ill-mannered were sufficiently strong deterrents that people in earlier generations found it wisest to stay mum even when their hearts hammered with indignation. For instance, that my paternal grandfather was a Republican and his sons Democrats was merely a fact of family life. The boys knew what their father was, and he knew what they were, and though they undoubtedly felt some mutual regret, they were men of the 20th century and they let it lie. They agreed to disagree, thus dodging hours of needless rancor and, more important, the risk of the sort of estrangement that we see so often today.

It takes all my fingers and toes to count the people I know who have lately smashed up with old friends or family members over politics. These relationships have fractured not because certain politicians are dreadful or because people disagree—like the poor, dreadful politicians and disagreement are always with us—but because the culture has changed so much.

Ours is a voluble age. A good partisan is a passionate one. The louder and angrier, the more clicks. Nothing said of the other side can be too extreme. Our sensibilities are sharpened and intensified by online validation. Our differences, as the sign outside a neighbor’s house says, are apparently no longer political but moral. Scorched earth is the only ground we share.

Early in the 2000s, it was sad and wasteful but exciting when one longtime associate broke with another over politics. It’s still sad and wasteful but now it’s also boring. Political breaches are boring because political conflict has become boring. It’s boring because the siloing effect of the internet means that partisans on either side (or many sides, depending how you look at things) have no common language or agreed-upon reality. So there’s no getting through. There’s no way even to begin to discuss disagreement. When language can’t proceed, conversation becomes pointless.

Things that are pointless are boring. Waiting in line is boring. Being on hold is boring. Having someone shout gotcha words—Hoax! Conspiracy! Fascism! Coup!—short-circuits any possibility of genuine exchange, which is boring.

Long before we got to this point, the NPR show “This American Life” did a fantastic episode about conversational buzzkills. Politics had not then become the hysterical bore it is today, so politics didn’t make the list but there were, we heard, topics so deadly that talking about them instantly makes your conversation tedious: money, diet, your health, what you dreamed, how you slept and the detailed discussions of your itinerary known as “route talk.”

The late Christopher Hitchens was told by his mother that the one unforgivable sin was to be boring. He should try to be interesting even at the cost of being wrong. In 1965 Alice Roosevelt Longworth shared the quip: “If you can’t say something good about someone, sit right here by me.” It was funny and saucy back then, but now that everyone feels free to say nasty things about everyone else, it’s just boring.

What would be really refreshing would be a bit of reticence and tact—taciturnity even. Don’t bang on about politics. Don’t tell people about how you slept or what you saw while you were dreaming. Strive to be interesting. And if you can’t say something good about someone, please don’t sit right here by me.

Mrs. Gurdon is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.