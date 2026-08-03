By Dominic Green

Spanish soldiers speak with a group of migrants near the border post of Ceuta, August 2. Photo: Henry Nicholls/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Sometimes, life really is like a French novel. On July 30, as many as 60,000 people, almost all of them young men, forced their way into Ceuta, a Spanish enclave on the coast of north Africa, by land and sea. This was the largest single arrival of illegal immigrants on European Union territory yet. At least 72 of them died.

The images could be from the dystopian pages of Jean Raspail’s 1973 novel “The Camp of the Saints,” in which a million hungry Indians sail to Europe and launch an invasion after landing in the French Riviera. The same could be said of the confusion as Europe’s politicians and media tried to understand what was happening, and how we should see it.

Was this a human drama, the kind of spontaneous catastrophe that demands empathy, elicits celebrity fundraisers, activates the industry of asylum appeals, and settles another wave of “irregular migrants” in the European Union?

Or were we watching a political play, a premeditated invasion in which elements in Morocco were contesting Spain’s hold on African territories it acquired in the colonial era, and by extension challenging the sovereignty of the European Union?

The first scenario sees Ceuta as a crisis of liberal humanitarianism. This uniquely Western code has defined our moral self-image since 1945. It is the self-conscious heir to Christianity’s universal mission, especially in the European Union. It has shaped the legal instruments through which the world’s richest societies have managed the largest migration in the history of our species. This ethos assumes that the West knows best and has the power to shape the Rest. As Germany’s then-Chancellor Angela Merkel said when the Syrian civil war precipitated 2015’s migrant influx to Europe, “Wir schaffen das”: “We can do this.”

Like the unreliable narrator of a novel, Ms. Merkel was an untrustworthy guide. No major European leaders responded to the Ceuta crisis by opening their borders in a display of Wilkommenskultur, 2015’s “Culture of Welcome.” Instead, they responded much as the Ceutans did: by battening down the hatches and moving to repel boarders.

France’s interior minister announced tighter checks at the Spanish border and a fivefold increase in police numbers. Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called “uncontrolled illegal immigration” a threat to national security and temporarily suspended her nation’s compliance with the Schengen Agreement, which allows for free movement within the EU. The prime ministers of Finland and Denmark backed Italy’s move. Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš called for suspending Spain from Schengen. Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz called on Morocco to “take back illegal migrants immediately.”

Spain’s leftist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez attributed this “violation of Spain’s territorial integrity” to “trafficking mafias” exploiting a June 29 decision by Spain’s Supreme Court. The court ruled that asylum seekers who arrived by sea could not be expelled without trial: a humanitarian invitation to swim around the headland from the Moroccan border town of Fnideq and claim asylum in the EU.

Earlier this year, Mr. Sánchez opened legal pathways for “regularizing” the status of illegal residents. His government expected 500,000 applications but is now processing an estimated 1.2 million. Another humanitarian invitation.

Raspail’s novel is a nasty piece of work. But policing the borders between the world’s rich and poor is unpleasant business. The European reactions to the invasion of Ceuta show how the humanitarian scenario is buckling under the second scenario: political challenge through demographic pressure.

Ceuta appears to be a political maneuver, a staged crisis. It’s less clear who staged it. Likely instigators include Moroccan Islamists and people smugglers; the Moroccan state remained passive throughout. Its artificiality was apparent within 24 hours. If this was a genuine break-in by desperate sub-Saharan migrants with nowhere else to go, they’d have stuck around. But after being deprived of food and water by the Ceutans, denied asylum by the Spanish state and prodded by Spanish riot police, most of the invaders retired home to Moroccan territory by nightfall on July 31.

It wouldn’t be the first time Morocco has deployed human waves to challenge Spain’s footholds in north Africa. In 1975, Morocco’s government and military sent the “Green March,” some 350,000 unarmed people bearing flags and Qurans, into Western Sahara, a Spanish colony since 1884. Spain conceded and agreed to leave Western Sahara to Morocco and Mauritania. Morocco claimed all of the territory and is still at war with an indigenous militia, the Polisario Front.

In 2021, Mr. Sánchez’s government allowed the Polisario Front’s leader to receive treatment in a Spanish hospital. Morocco retaliated by relaxing border controls around Ceuta and another Spanish coastal enclave, Melilla. Some 8,000 Moroccans and sub-Saharan migrants rushed into Ceuta, and 80 scaled Melilla’s high-security fences. Mr. Sánchez folded, shifting from Spain’s historic position on Western Sahara, supporting a referendum, to endorsing “autonomy,” which means Moroccan annexation.

This Ceuta crisis arose only 10 days after Mr. Sánchez’s visit to Algeria on July 20. Algeria cut ties with Spain following Mr. Sánchez’s 2021 concession to Morocco on Western Sahara. One of Mr. Sánchez’s inducements is increasing Spanish imports of Algerian gas via the Medgaz pipeline, which runs from Algeria to Spain and bypasses Morocco.

Morocco has good reason to believe that challenging Spain will pay off. The young men who remain on the beachhead at Ceuta may yet receive a ticket to Europe from Mr. Sánchez. But the price of calm at Ceuta will be paid by the EU. A state will fall when its leaders talk tough but fail to change course. The same goes for a superstate. This places Europeans in a novel situation.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.