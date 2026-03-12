Photo: Andree Kehn/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

Are falling birthrates good news? Among credentialed elites the answer is often “yes.” Declining fertility is viewed not as a problem but as a sign of progress. Fewer children, the thinking goes, means less strain on the planet, fewer constraints on women and more room for self-expression.

Some cite the “cost of living” as a barrier to child-rearing. But the real cost today is social rather than material.

Babies have always required food, shelter and love. What’s changed is the definition of successful parenthood. In past generations, families raised children according to what they could afford. Today, parenting is judged according to what cultural elites consider acceptable. This shift matters more than people realize.

In the 1960s, even well-off families lived in ways that would now seem modest. Think of the world depicted in “Mad Men.” Don Draper is a high-earning advertising executive. Yet his living arrangement wouldn’t strike anyone today as lavish. In the pilot episode, his children Sally and Bobby share a bedroom. The family owns one car. No one claims a good childhood requires constant activity, a private room for every child or elite educational planning starting in kindergarten.

Today the expectations are different. Many parents feel pressure to provide their children with a full schedule of extracurriculars, travel sports, private tutoring and tuition for an expensive college. Add to that list a smartphone and travel experiences.

Parents who don’t provide these things risk feelings of inadequacy. The question for young adults, then, isn’t whether they can afford to raise children. It’s whether they can afford to raise a child in the “right” way. When the answer is no, many delay parenthood or skip it altogether.

Antinatalism increasingly looks like a luxury belief—an idea that confers status on the people who hold it while imposing costs on those further down the socioeconomic ladder. If childbearing is a status competition, the logical move for those at the top is to succeed at it while persuading others to opt out.

The affluent can celebrate childlessness and delayed motherhood because they are insulated from the consequences. If they change their minds later, they have options: egg-freezing, fertility treatment, paid help, flexible work, a larger home and access to institutions that make family life manageable. Most women don’t have those options.

The women most likely to shape elite norms around fertility are senior academics, corporate leaders, media figures, journalists, influencers and other professional-class tastemakers. Many of them work in environments where motherhood is treated as an obstacle to advancement. The implicit message to younger women: organize your life around achievement first, and treat children as an add-on.

This approach points to a contradiction of modern feminism. Progressive elites often criticize capitalism, consumerism and the tyranny of work. Yet many of the same voices insist that the highest priority for young women is structuring life around career goals. Children are seen less as sources of meaning than as burdens, constraints and threats to self-realization. A Pew survey reported the top reason adults younger than 50 say they don’t have kids is that “they just don’t want to.” The second most common answer these adults gave is “they want to focus on other things.” Most people who pass along this vision aren’t acting out of malice—they genuinely believe in it.

Women dominate conversations about parenting in schools, media, social life and consumer culture. They make most household purchasing decisions. When elite women redefine what counts as good parenting, everyone else feels the pressure.

The result is a bottleneck. Women with money and flexibility can have both family and status. Women without those resources face a harder choice. In wealthy countries, fertility rates are falling among the poorest women, while highly educated women have been having more children since 2010. Thus, credentialed elites greet falling birthrates with indifference or even enthusiasm. Their world shields them from the cost of the norms they help create.

Children didn’t become impossibly expensive. Elite expectations did. Parenthood has become a luxury project rather than a normal part of life.

Mr. Henderson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.”