By Alysha Tagert

Photo: Simon Wohlfahrt/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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The way we communicate about climate change has done more harm than the crisis it was trying to avert. Now that the scientists who developed the baseline scenarios that informed the scariest models have admitted that their projections are “implausible,” an entire cohort of people need not only learn about the news but adjust to it.

In the past decade, worst-case scenarios became “business-as-usual” baseline models in academic literature and the media. The psychological consequences are real. In large surveys across multiple countries, the majority of young people report significant anxiety about climate change, popularly termed “climate anxiety.” This isn’t an abstract concern. It is shaping life decisions such as when and whether to have children. Many young people report fear and hopelessness about the future. Reactive or situational depression—the type that results from a traumatic event or set of problems—has risen.

Scientific models are tools for exploring a range of possible futures. They aren’t predictions. Yet the most apocalyptic and least realistic models dominated headlines, classrooms and social media feeds for a decade or longer. Nuance disappeared. Messaging intended to make people pay attention backfired. What began as “this could happen under extreme and unrealistic assumptions” became “this is what will happen.” Institutions like the United Nations’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change did nothing to correct this.

Repeatedly absorbing an apocalyptic message has consequences for everyone. It’s worse for children and adolescents. Developmentally, young people are still forming their identities, agency and goals. When the future is presented as fundamentally unstable or doomed, it warps an entire generation’s worldview.

Mental-health research is clear: Chronic exposure to a threat without a corresponding sense of agency leads to anxiety, helplessness and disengagement. One study on “doomscrolling” shows that constant exposure to negative news is associated with existential anxiety, despair and distrust not only of institutions, but of the world itself.

Fear-based messaging about climate change doesn’t motivate sustained action. It leads to paralysis.

Young people’s climate anxiety is strongly linked to their perception that governments and institutions have failed them or misrepresented reality. Any subsequent shifts in climate predictions, whether due to updated science, improved modeling or simply more careful communication, can appear less like refinement and more like contradiction. For a generation already navigating uncertainty, this ambiguity can register as something deeper: betrayal.

The ultimate irony is that messaging intended to mobilize action may be doing the opposite. The result isn’t a generation energized for change. It is a generation increasingly caught between anxiety and paralysis. You can’t simply wave a magic wand, say, “Whoopsie daisy, we got it wrong,” and make those feelings go away.

Every generation inherits challenges, but each needs to know that there are opportunities for growth and improvement within them. Our goal should never be to convince a generation that the world is ending. If young people are coming to believe that the future is already lost and institutions can’t be trusted, something has gone terribly wrong.

Ms. Tagert is a licensed independent clinical social worker.