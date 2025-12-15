Fred Armisen, right, and Carrie Brownstein in a scene from “Portlandia.” Photo: AP

Fred Armisen believes President Trump is living in an alternative reality. The comedian and co-creator of the sketch comedy show “Portlandia” recently reacted to Mr. Trump’s plan to send federal assets to Portland, Ore., by downplaying the city’s problems and referencing memes of characters from his show. To Mr. Armisen, the reality of life in the “quiet” and “cozy” city of Portland differs drastically from Mr. Trump’s dystopian perception.

Whatever Mr. Trump thinks of Portland today, it is hardly a utopia. Mr. Armisen is ignoring its recent history and neglecting how his own show demonstrates the radicalization of a left he once playfully mocked.

I say these things as a fan of the quirky, low-key comedy that aired for eight seasons on IFC. “Portlandia” was almost entirely a product of Mr. Armisen and his creative partner Carrie Brownstein. They played multiple roles on the show, sometimes swapping genders. Many of the sketches centered on the foibles of everyday life: bad experiences with phone stores, the simple pleasure of breakfast, a single guy at a couples’ dinner.

Much of its best material was specific to its Portland setting. Visiting a local farm to ensure the chicken from a restaurant really was free-range. Dealing with cyclists who feel entitled to the whole road. City officials agonizing over a city seen as too “white.” Parents concerned that the music available at their school library is too commercial. Men’s rights activists, yes, but also environmentalists and feminists were fair game for gentle mockery in a Portland that was “almost an alternative universe” in which “Gore won” and “the Bush administration never happened,” as one character put it in the show’s pilot.

The show aired from 2011-18. I couldn’t help but think of its idyllic frivolity two years later when the real-life Portland was consumed by turmoil. After George Floyd’s death, protesters and rioters took over the city. The latter group (often hard to distinguish from the former) repeatedly assaulted Portland’s federal courthouse. Mr. Trump sent federal assets in to defend it, leading to violent clashes.

Nothing like this happened in “Portlandia.” It’s hard to imagine the show’s hapless and airy mayor, played by Kyle MacLachlan, or his assistant, played by one of Portland’s actual mayors, dealing with Portland when it became one of the centers of left-wing discontent during the 2020 annus horribilis. Though America has moved beyond that year, Portland remains a site for aimless displays of leftist anger and municipal incompetence—or worse.



The discontent has been fueled by a radicalized left. The show made a joke of describing police officers as “Gestapo” members; it became reality in 2020. Portland’s supposed excessive whiteness was a PR problem in the show; it’s now an ineradicable sin for activists and many residents. The show similarly mocked the notion that left-wing activists would resort to violence, portraying would-be eco-terrorists as largely incompetent. Now the left increasingly valorizes political violence.

By 2018 gender ideology had only begun to conquer mainstream discourse, making it still an acceptable target for “Portlandia.” The punchline of the library music sketch was that parents at that school would be unfazed by a “gender swap day.” Men’s rights activists complained that “only women can have babies.” And Toni and Candace, co-owners of feminist bookstore Women and Women First, provided some of the most consistent laughs of the whole show. Their refusal to make any money from the store, abundance of vaginal pillows and overall distaste for “heteronormativity” were rarely taken seriously.

Except, that is, by In Other Words, the real-life feminist bookstore that allowed “Portlandia” to film sketches. Until its owners had enough. “F— Portlandia,” they declared in a 2016 missive explaining their decision to end their relationship with the show. The feminist bookstore sketches of “Portlandia” are “trans-antagonistic and trans-misogynist and have only become more offensive.” They added that “dude in a dress jokes are lazy, reactionary, and actively harmful” and are “straight up not funny.”

Kyle MacLachlan in a scene from “Portlandia.” Augusta Quirk/Associated Press

Take my word for it, or watch the show: They are.

The left was losing its ability to laugh at itself already by 2016, before Mr. Trump’s election victory. This was especially true when it came to gender issues. Transgender activists viewed their cause as a matter of identity, meaning people’s very lives were at stake. They demanded obeisance from the entirety of the culture in even their most extreme claims. The owners of In Other Words gave an early example of this tendency. They claimed the jokes of “Portlandia” were particularly tasteless “in a world where trans femmes—particularly Black trans women—are being brutalized and murdered on a regular basis for simply daring to exist.”

In other words, In Other Words shows that the world “Portlandia” satirized had mutated into something else before the show had even ended. Some of its fans almost realized this. As the show approached its final season, one critic at the AV Club, a pop culture website, called “Portlandia” an amusement that was acceptable in 2011 “with Barack Obama beaming daily out at the world from the White House,” but unconscionable in 2018, a time when “a world of consequence-free indulgence feels a hell of a lot further away.” The Trump presidency meant war—no time for self-deprecating humor.

But the very left-wing excesses that gave the show so much material help explain why Mr. Trump was elected in 2016, and then re-elected in 2024. The same AV Club reviewer found it inexplicable that “safe space,” the magic words from academia that gave college students—and those who wished to continue acting like them—an excuse to insulate themselves from contrary opinions, morphed into a “right-wing slur.”

Fred Armisen is right. His show is still funny, even if Mr. Armisen doesn’t fully understand what has happened to Portland or to the left. Those who are still capable of laughter, who haven’t been so utterly consumed by wokeness as to find life no longer pleasurable, can likewise enjoy “Portlandia.” Others can continue to inhabit their own alternative reality.

Mr. Butler is deputy editor of Free Expression, a daily newsletter from WSJ Opinion.