Photo: JOY MALONE/REUTERS

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Why did the U.S. fertility rate fall to another historic low? On April 9, the National Center for Health Statistics reported a 2025 general fertility rate of 53.1 births per 1,000 women aged 15-44. That’s below the replacement level required for population stability. For the first time, birthrates for women in their late 30s surpassed those for women in their early 20s.

Some on the right blame “girlboss feminism,” their new favorite explanation for rising childlessness. Progressive idealization of “toxic career-first culture” has supposedly robbed young women of desire for motherhood and replaced it with professional ambition.

While women’s priorities have expanded in recent decades, the story is complex. There is a strong and growing correlation between fertility rate and political orientation. Conservatives are having more children and are more likely to get married than liberals. Meanwhile, nearly half of the U.S.’s 30-year-old women—the most liberal cohort in the country—are childless, up from 18% in 1976.

That doesn’t mean today’s young women don’t want to have kids. Most young women do. Nearly three-quarters of women under 35 today already have children or want to have children, according to a 2024 survey. Americans’ preference for larger families hit a 50-year high in 2023, with 45% of Americans saying three or more children is ideal and only 2% saying the ideal family doesn’t include any children at all. The preference for three or more children was strongest among young adults aged 18 to 29.

Those numbers defy recent media reports declaring that women have fallen out of love with the pursuit of marriage and family. The New York Times recently quoted a 33-year-old woman who has sworn off marriage to focus on her “own needs” and profiled women who are throwing wedding-style getaways to celebrate their 40th birthdays, complete with white dress and no spouse. New York magazine’s the Cut interviewed three mothers of young children who say they suffer from “parent regret.”

These stories make for great headlines. But these outlandishly self-absorbed women aren’t representative of the female population. The data show that married moms are much happier than unmarried childless women, a fact which the average young woman seems to understand. Girlboss feminism might help some women explain why they ended up childless, but it didn’t destroy the fundamental human aspiration to start a family.

So what is driving down the birthrate? Women aged 18-55 say the top reason they aren’t reaching their desired fertility is inability to find a spouse (this reason is tied with the issue of affordability and followed by a focus on lifestyle or career). As they start families later in life, if at all, large numbers of young women won’t have the kids they wish to have. That’s heartbreaking.

The dating deficit is partly due to a mismatch in standards. Women today are more financially independent than they used to be. For many women, marriage was once about survival. Now they’re less likely to settle down with someone who doesn’t meet their criteria. Yet the pool of high-quality male counterparts appears to be shrinking as women outpace men in college completion and income growth. Meanwhile, young people’s reliance on dating apps has made meaningful connections harder to find.

It might feel good to explain fertility as a purely partisan matter, but that framing is both inaccurate and unhelpful. Young and ambitious women still fantasize about their weddings, brainstorm baby names and gush when they see toddlers on the street. The nuclear family dream might now be far from reach, but it’s still alive.

Ms. Koch is associate editor of Free Expression.