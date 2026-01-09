By Mike Kerrigan

Fernando Mendoza in Pasadena, Calif., on Jan. 1. Photo: Javier Rojas/Zuma Press

In Major League Baseball, the Mendoza Line is wry shorthand for a .200 batting average. It’s named after Mario Mendoza, a skilled defensive shortstop who failed to bat .200 through most of his nine seasons in the big leagues. His Seattle Mariners teammates Tom Paciorek and Bruce Bochte coined the phrase for him in 1979 as he struggled through a protracted batting slump.

It might have remained mere dugout ribbing among ballplayers. But Kansas City Royals great George Brett, having heard Messrs. Paciorek and Bochte jokingly apply the expression to him during his own slow batting start in 1980, used it in conversation with ESPN’s Chris Berman. Mr. Berman referenced the Mendoza Line on ESPN’s “SportsCenter” throughout the ’80s. It has remained in the national lexicon ever since.

The Mendoza Line now stands for the minimally acceptable production, whether at home plate in baseball or in any undertaking elsewhere. But the rise of another athletic Mendoza—Fernando Mendoza, the Indiana Hoosiers’ Heisman-winning quarterback—suggests the time has come for a third, more positive meaning.

In my proposed understanding, the goal will still be not to fall below the Mendoza Line. But it won’t mark the threshold of futility. Quite the opposite. In moments of personal glory, crossing the Mendoza Line means practicing the virtuous habit of self-forgetfulness, as the winsome Mr. Mendoza does. Faith, family and football have shaped a young man who is mature beyond his years.

As skillfully as he reads and carves up defenses, Mr. Mendoza presents himself as the humble signal caller. When asked in postgame interviews about his gridiron achievements, he smiles and instinctively answers with “we,” not “I.” In a selfish age, he is countercultural.

The quarterback’s Heisman Trophy viral acceptance speech in December is a perfect example. With a specificity that rang of authenticity, Mr. Mendoza mentioned all the receivers and tight ends who bailed him out with good routes. He thanked God for the opportunity to play football and his parents for not letting him quit when he badly wanted to as a fourth-grader.

But his primary audience was the countless overlooked and underestimated youngsters watching the ceremony. He urged them to hold fast to their dreams, no matter how audacious, and to chase them relentlessly with discipline and heart. That’s what he did—once a mere two-star high school prospect with only one scholarship offer. He believed in himself even when, in his words, the world doesn’t give you much reason to.

Looking beyond the Heisman moment at his full body of work, a cultivated habit of humility becomes discernible. The bigger the stage—the Big Ten Championship, the Rose Bowl victory—the more Mr. Mendoza seems to delight in fading into black as the credits roll. He’s not an option quarterback, but when it comes to taking credit, he’d rather pitch the ball to his tailback than keep it.

I hope Mr. Mendoza leads the Indiana Hoosiers to a national championship. But by testifying to a weary world that the good life is other-directed, he has already won.

Mr. Kerrigan is an attorney in Charlotte, N.C.