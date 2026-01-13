By John J. Miller

The most important essay in American history couldn’t be published today.

Thomas Paine’s “Common Sense” faced enough challenges getting published in its own time. Its call for American independence in 1776 was treasonous. Paine was virtually unknown to the public and initially disguised by anonymity. Finally, the author fought with his printer over pricing: Paine wanted to spread an idea at low cost and his printer wanted to make a profit.

In other ways, however, “Common Sense” was conventional. As a booklet of fewer than 50 pages, it was in a format familiar to the day’s readers. When Johannes Gutenberg invented the printing press in the 15th century, he made it possible to publish books in bulk. Yet the dominant publications of his and later eras were pamphlets. In the 16th century, they fueled the polemics of Martin Luther and the Protestant Reformation as well as the Catholic Counterreformation. They shaped the ideas behind the English Civil War in the 17th century and the French Revolution in the 18th century. These documents were inexpensive to make, simple to distribute and hard to regulate or suppress.

This Library of Congress provided image shows the title page of founding-father Thomas Paine’s book \”Common Sense.\” (Library of Congress via AP) Photo: /Associated Press

And they were central to the American Revolution. Historian Gordon Wood estimates that in the 1760s and ’70s, “well over a thousand” pamphlets covered “all of the significant issues of politics—the nature of power, liberty, representation, rights, constitutions, the division of authority between different spheres of government, and sovereignty.” It’s impossible to understand America’s origin story without knowing what they said.

“Common Sense” leads the list. It pushed American colonists away from the goal of compromise and reconciliation and toward a determination to separate from their mother country. Other authors sought to shape elite opinion in a culture of limited literacy. Paine wrote in plain language and appealed to the masses. He avoided stodgy references to Latin literature and pedantic footnotes. In making his case against the British monarch, he was both blunt and colorful: “Even brutes do not devour their young, nor savages make war upon their families.”

The first edition of “Common Sense” appeared on Jan. 9, 1776. Its semiquincentennial is upon us, at the front end of this year’s national birthday celebration. The pamphlet sold well from the start. A revised edition, which is often the version readers encounter today, came out in February 1776. Sales figures are sketchy but probably topped 100,000 copies in a colonial population of about 2.5 million. The true readership was much larger as people passed around Paine’s pamphlet and read it aloud.

Paine had arrived in America only 14 months earlier with a letter of introduction from Benjamin Franklin, whom he had met in London. In “Common Sense,” he wrote with the zealotry of a convert: “The cause of America is in great measure the cause of all mankind.” He spoke the language of classical liberalism: “Government, even its best state, is but a necessary evil.” Six months before the signing of a momentous text in Philadelphia, he called for a radical solution: “Nothing can settle our affairs so expeditiously as an open and determined declaration for independence.”

The stakes of 2026 may not be as high as they were in 1776. But American politics remain a fraught business amid the ongoing problems of family breakdown, technological disruption, deficit spending, unaccountable bureaucracies and international disorder. “These are the times that try men’s souls,” wrote Paine in “The American Crisis,” a follow-up pamphlet to “Common Sense,” in words that can feel as true now as they must have felt 250 years ago.

We’re probably better at debating our troubled times than Paine’s generation debated theirs. Mass communication has made it easier to learn about the world. Fake news and hot takes may fill our social-media feeds, but those who break free from the shackles of algorithms can find the most accurate news and information ever available. The rise of self-publishing has reduced the power of gatekeepers. We suffer from a dearth of coverage of state and local governments, but there’s still a website or podcast for almost everything. Fresh points of view and vigorous disputation are a click away.

The founders would envy what we have. At the same time, we might wish for the lost culture of careful deliberation. The pamphlet, wrote the late Bernard Bailyn in “The Ideological Origins of the American Revolution,” had the flexibility to engage in rapid-response as well as the spaciousness “to allow for the full development of an argument—to investigate premises, explore logic, and consider conclusions.” It vanished because technology made possible the penny press of the 19th century and the cheap paperbacks of the 20th century.

Pamphlets now have no commercial home. “You have to price them low, and the costs of physical distribution are high,” said Adam Bellow, a veteran book editor who has experimented with the medium.

E-books might come to the rescue, though attempts to revive the pamphlet in this form have met with mixed success. Consumers resist the idea of spending a couple of bucks for a digital essay. This is a problem of demand. As publishers stopped supplying pamphlet-length essays, readers stopped turning to them. They lost the habit. Today we don’t know what we’re missing in part because we don’t know what our forebears had.

We can hope for the recovery of the pamphlet. But really it’s a choice. As Paine put it in one of his most quoted lines: “We have it in our power to begin the world over again.”

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.