President Trump with Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 24. Photo: Andrew Thomas/CNP/ZUMA Press

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The columnist didn’t mince words. “The president has no control over the economy, no control over Iran’s America-haters, no control over his own State Department,” he wrote. “Likely to come is one financial scare and one embarrassing action by a grand jury.”

Ouch. The columnist was William Safire. The president was Jimmy Carter. The year was 1980.

More than four decades later, Safire’s description of Carter’s problems is eerily relevant. What he dubbed the “Four I’s”—inflation, Iran, Israel and ineptitude—not only sank Carter’s presidency. They doomed Joe Biden’s. Now they threaten Donald Trump’s.

Different presidents, same issues. Democrats Carter and Mr. Biden were close friends, ideological bedfellows who served one term each. Republican Mr. Trump is a populist conservative—or, as he puts it, a “common-sense” dealmaker—18 months into his second term.

Carter’s and Mr. Biden’s dilemmas sprang from a combination of weakness abroad and big government at home. Mr. Trump’s challenges are partly inherited from Mr. Biden, and partly the results of his lack of focus and unwillingness to escalate against Iran. Carter and Mr. Biden sought re-election; Mr. Trump wants the GOP to hold Congress and secure his legacy.

The Four I’s stand in the way. Stagflation—the combination of high inflation and high unemployment—crushed Carter. Mr. Biden’s spending splurge unleashed the worst inflation in 40 years. Most Americans’ standard of living declined. Voters ranked “the economy and jobs” as the most important issue in 2024. It kept Vice President Kamala Harris out of the White House.

The inflation rate declined. Mr. Trump’s energy policy eased the burden on consumers. But by the end of 2025, voters hadn’t made up lost ground. And when Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, fuel prices spiked. What once had been Mr. Trump’s greatest strength—the economy—became his biggest liability.

Same with Iran. The Islamic revolution crippled the Carter White House. The Ayatollah Khomeini’s taking of American hostages was a national humiliation. When the U.S. rescue attempt failed, Carter was unwilling to go further. The mullahs used the hostages to torture him—and the country—before freeing them on Inauguration Day 1981.

Iran’s role in Mr. Biden’s downfall was subtle. Khomeini’s successor, Ayatollah Khamenei, refused Mr. Biden’s entreaties to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Instead, Iran built up its nuclear infrastructure. It blocked surveillance. It funded the terrorist proxies behind a “Ring of Fire” surrounding Israel. On Oct. 7, 2023, the Ring of Fire was lit.

Carter had to manage Israel’s cold peace with Egypt. Mr. Biden had to manage an increasingly anti-Israel Democratic Party while helping, with diminishing effort, Israel respond to attacks from Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis and ultimately Iran itself. As Israeli hostages languished in Hamas’s dungeons, Mr. Biden’s team slow-walked Israeli military efforts in Gaza to tamp down criticism in Washington, D.C.

By Election Day 2024, Mr. Biden had imposed a shadow arms embargo on Israel. Ms. Harris wouldn’t meet in public with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Progressive Democrats were outraged at what they saw as Mr. Biden’s favoritism toward Israel, while pro-Israel voters were dismayed at the administration’s turn from the Jewish state.

No one doubted where Mr. Trump stood. In his first term, he had moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights and presided over the Abraham Accords. He had imposed maximum economic pressure on Iran, withdrawn from the JCPOA and killed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ terror mastermind Qassem Soleimani. He pledged to free Hamas’s captives and stop Iran from building a nuclear bomb.

When Mr. Trump returned to office, he gave Israel a green light in Gaza and reimposed economic pressure on Iran. In June 2025, he ordered Operation Midnight Hammer, destroying Iranian nuclear facilities. A few months later, Hamas agreed to free its living and dead hostages. And when the Iranian people took to the streets to protest at the end of 2025, Mr. Trump said that help was on the way.

It arrived Feb. 28 in the form of Operation Epic Fury. Iran’s top government and military officials were killed. Its air defenses, air force, navy, missile arsenal, nuclear program and defense-industrial base were degraded or destroyed. The assault lasted until April 8, when Mr. Trump announced a cease-fire. In exchange, he said, Iran would open the Strait of Hormuz.

Months of negotiations followed. Iran never lived up to its obligations. No one should have been surprised.

Yet Mr. Trump didn’t want to resume military operations. He had his reasons. The war was unpopular. High gas prices hurt his job approval rating. Shortages of missile- and drone-interceptors left Gulf allies exposed. On June 17, he signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Iran that would extend the (barely observed) cease-fire for another 60 days, open the Strait and allow Iran to sell oil and access frozen assets.

Markets loved it. The price of oil crashed. Gas prices are down. The end of the war is popular—if the war is truly over.

But there are costs. Mr. Trump’s fate now depends on Iranian caprice. And not only his fate. As part of the deal, Mr. Trump agreed to constrain Israel’s defense against Hezbollah in Lebanon. He’s gone from treating the Islamic Republic as an enemy, which it is, to dealing with it as a partner. He’s gone from treating Israel as an ironclad ally, which it ought to be, to disciplining it like a nuisance. Just as the economy went from asset to hindrance, Iran and Israel have swapped places.

The diplomatic zigzags raise the question of ineptitude. For sure, Carter was inept—search online for “Jimmy Carter killer rabbit.” Mr. Biden’s four years reeked of incompetence: broken borders, cocaine in the White House, a blithering debate and pre-emptive pardons by autopen.

If the MOU implodes, Mr. Trump’s record of achievement will be dealt a dangerous setback. Certainly there are warning signs. Mixed messages on foreign policy. A broken relationship with Senate Republicans. A hastily announced, and eventually withdrawn, “weaponization fund.” Troubles with pool maintenance.

Is there a way out? Columnist Safire had the answers. What’s needed are supply-side reforms to tackle inflation. In Iran, “a plan of coercive action.” On Israel, “a strengthened U.S. that could actually help a threatened ally.” As for ineptitude, the moment requires “skilled organization.” The right policies will make the difference between revival and decline—and determine if Mr. Trump’s presidency gets a second wind or runs aground on the shoals of the Four I’s.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.