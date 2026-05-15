Photo: Richard Vogel/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti argues that politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez don’t understand what makes our country special; Jack Butler traces how the UFO obsession went from the fringes to the White House; and Matthew P. Cavedon says it’s unfair some disabled people get more government benefits than others.

But first, the U.S.A. is here to stay . . .

Red Scare

—Matthew Hennessey

President Trump’s visit to China has prompted Americans to reflect, as we periodically do, on the state of our superpower. Some say the future is Chinese. Don’t worry. It isn’t.

The U.S. is rich, powerful and attractive. We are perhaps the richest, most powerful and most attractive country that’s ever been. Had we been blessed with only one of those attributes, we’d still be a formidable player on the global stage. In the event, we’re 3-for-3. We are crushing it.

Run down the list. Almost all the world’s top companies are American. The reason is simple: Ours is an open economy governed by the rule of law. Anyone can start a company and grow it. You don’t need an uncle in the Politburo.

The U.S. has Nvidia. We have Apple, Microsoft, Google, Meta and Tesla. We have the big, healthy and transparent financial institutions. We have Walmart. Our ability to project both hard and soft power is unrivaled. We have the NBA. We have the Northrop B-2 Spirit. We have Sydney Sweeney.

When you look at it that way, it’s laughable to say we are in a competition for the future with China. What do they have? What have they done? TikTok. That’s pretty much it.

Name a Chinese movie star with global box-office appeal. Name a top Chinese athlete playing in an elite sports league. Name a Chinese musician who could pack stadiums around the world like Taylor Swift or Beyoncé. Name a Chinese writer or thinker whose ideas have infiltrated the intellectual discourse. Name a clothing brand or style originating in China that has conquered the world. Name a Chinese product that you can’t live without.

You got nothing. Be honest.

Now name a recent military engagement that the Chinese have fought and won. Their soldiers are untested. Their navy plays sharks and minnows with Filipino fishing boats. Their supply chains run on the principles of corruption and inefficiency that are the communist hallmark.

There is precedent for our fear of Chinese power. In the 1970s conventional wisdom held that the Soviet Union commanded a lethal modern military machine. They had the firepower and manpower to overwhelm us in a direct confrontation. Then Soviet tanks rolled into Afghanistan and the world saw how limp the threat was. The Russians hadn’t built a war machine. They’d centrally planned a paper tiger.

No one should want war between the U.S. and China. But if it comes to that, I know which side I’d rather be on. The team that took Fallujah—twice. The team that neutralized Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan. The team that snatched Maduro.

Americans have a reputation as yokels and navel-gazers. That’s not reality. We are actually quite cosmopolitan. We can be open-minded and self-critical. We read our own reviews—even the bad ones. We know what people think of us. Most of it is motivated by envy.

The reality is, the world is with us. If they could, they would be us. Nobody wants to be China.

No one in Albania or Botswana dreams of living in a low-income, censorship-and-surveillance state. They want to live in a modern, prosperous society with free and fair elections. People risk everything to come here, to build new and hopeful lives in the unsexy parts of our country—midsize cities, inner-ring suburbs, rundown areas.

Everywhere you go in the U.S. you find immigrants from around the world, raising families, building businesses, investing in their futures. That is a vote of confidence, a revealed preference. It doesn’t happen in China.

Tune out the partisan noise and the communist propaganda. China’s per-capita GDP is in the neighborhood of Mexico’s. Its economy is dominated by state-owned enterprises—phony businesses, in other words. They don’t engage in real competition in open markets. They don’t report real numbers. Everything is a mirage intended to give the illusion of strength.

You can’t steal your way to greatness. And you can’t bluff your way to hegemony.

Communism is a self-defeating ideology—impoverished, weak and ugly. So don’t worry too much about the future. It’s got America written all over it.

Molar Bear: Our Neanderthal cousins were early dentists. Scientists found a 59,000-year-old tooth found in a Russian cave with an artificial hole inside. Scrape marks suggested stone tools had been used to relieve cavity pain. The researchers replicated the procedure by fashioning tools from minerals found in the cave. One of the scientists was humbled by our semidistant forebearers who “achieved essentially the same result” as modern dentistry “with a stone tool and without anesthesia.” We hear a lot about how the past was better than the present. Think about this study the next time you go for a cleaning. — Jack Butler

Hit the Museum: Longevity obsessives promote red-light exposure, hyperbaric oxygen chambers and vitamins. Is there no easier way to pause our biological clocks? A new study from the U.K. found that engaging with the arts and culture can slow aging as much as physical activity, pointing to benefits including sensory or physical stimulation and social interaction. The findings could be correlational—perhaps sprightly grandparents are simply more likely to leave the house. Or the museumgoers really could be beating the longevity hackers at their own game. — Mary Julia Koch

Better than leg day. Photo: Christophe Petit Tesson/EPA/Shutterstock

Sobering Facts: A viral chart reveals that alcohol consumption among teenagers has plummeted from 92% in 1976 to 47% in 2024. Are they doing other drugs? It doesn’t seem so, as marijuana use also dropped from 56% to 34% in that same time period. One might rejoice that today’s teens are healthier, less reckless. But they’re also engaging in fewer of the associated behaviors that once helped turn them into adults—sneaking out, hanging out, flirting, taking risks, getting rejected, moving past it, falling in love. ​Those things are more likely to happen with a little help from humanity’s oldest life hack: liquid courage. — M.J.K.

Matthew Continetti

The New York representative thinks “you can’t earn a billion dollars.” Large fortunes, she says, are the result of exploitation—of cheating, abuse and miserliness.

Even with a degree in economics, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has little, if any, awareness of where money comes from—or what makes our country so special. This historical obliviousness helps explains the socialist turn of the American left.

Jack Butler

Photo: U.S. Department Of Defense/Handout/Reuters

The Trump administration is promoting the release of government files related to UFOs as a victory for “transparency.” Allegedly, even more are coming. But we’re a long way from definitive proof of intelligent life beyond this planet.

Matthew P. Cavedon

Photo: Andy Rain/Shutterstock

Blind people get a better deal from the government than the wheelchair-bound like me: higher income-tax deductions, greater disability benefits. These special preferences aren’t for all of us, but only those who are the beneficiaries of a legacy of extra political access.

The columnist publishes a poorly sourced, fantastical story of torture and dog rape in Israel.

By Rachel O’Donoghue

Young people are turning away from the once-common digital dream of a career in content-production.

By Mary Julia Koch

‘More than Jews have kept Shabbat, Shabbat has kept the Jews.’

By Shira Kaplan

Subsidizing single motherhood is a terrible response to the fertility crisis.

By Rob Henderson

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