WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John M.'s avatar
John M.
6h

We now have an American pope, an American cartel leader and an American Chinese Olympian.

'The Future Is American' indeed!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved · Publisher PrivacyPublisher Terms
Substack · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture