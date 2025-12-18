By T. Becket Adams

Erika Kirk speaks during an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Dec. 9. Photo: Evan Agostini/Associated Press

“Can my children have one thing?” Erika Kirk asked, growing visibly agitated. Ms. Kirk’s late husband, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was murdered nearly 100 days ago when an assassin’s bullet tore through his neck. In recent interviews, Ms. Kirk has addressed those who’ve celebrated her husband’s murder as well as those who’ve suggested the organization he founded is a co-conspirator in his death.

“Can my babies have one thing where we hold it sacred, where my husband is laid to rest, where I don’t have to be worried about some secular revolutionary coming and destroying my husband’s grave while my daughter is sitting there praying?” she said.

She added in a separate interview, of those who’ve celebrated her husband’s death, “You’re sick. He’s a human being. You think he deserved that? Tell that to my 3-year-old daughter.”

Some have accused Ms. Kirk of faking her grief. She is also facing conspiracy theories that claim she was involved in her husband’s assassination. Others suggest that the vice president of the United States might leave his wife to marry this newly widowed woman.

We live in a world where even this poor woman’s grief isn’t safe from the perverse incentives of the internet.

Then again, the internet has always been a wild and depraved place. None of us should be surprised by the tormenting of Ms. Kirk. Disgusted, yes. Shocked, no.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, as the internet became widely available in U.S. schools, it was clear we were heading down a dangerous path. The gap between access and depravity was almost nonexistent. Websites such as Rotten.com and XNXX quickly became go-to favorites among young men.

It was a weird time to be 16. My peers and I were seeing levels of violence and gore historically reserved for trauma surgeons and soldiers on the front lines. Even more shocking was realizing that we had been given access at such a young age, without any questions asked, to the world’s accumulated wealth of pornography. All genres at every level—you name it.

Now, 25 years later, the Atlantic’s Caitlin Flanagan can write with confidence that the “average 14-year-old boy today has seen more hard-core porn than all of the American fighting forces in the Second World War.”

But widespread and shocking sex and violence online aren’t the only things coarsening our culture. The internet itself encourages us to be cruel and small by rewarding such behavior digitally.

In the age of social media, thoughtfulness doesn’t court the big engagement numbers, as study after study shows. The quickest route to online success is to be the ugliest, loudest and most obnoxious person in the room. Thus, we now live in a world of “influencers,” where the meanest among us are rewarded generously for becoming even meaner.

Unfortunately, as with all profitable economic models, there has been a trickle-down effect. Even the most obscure nobody has adopted the influencer approach of running his mouth as loudly and stupidly as possible. Charity, reasonability and fair-mindedness are too dull to attract the real money. Virtue is neither as entertaining nor as profitable as its antonym.

As a result, there is now a seemingly endless supply of Morton Downey Jrs., and very few William F. Buckley Jrs. to serve as counterbalances.

With all the wrong incentives in place, a woman’s husband can be murdered in broad daylight, and a large number of strangers will look for ways to torment and mock her, anything to get the internet’s attention. Some will say, as someone actually did, that they have had “paper cuts that took longer to heal than Erica Kirk.”

The internet is responsible for many good things. But we’re fooling ourselves if we don’t think it also fosters and energizes evil. It connects and encourages freaks, perverts and troublemakers in ways that weren’t possible before, and then it takes the extra step of urging these reprobates to become worse versions of their already terrible selves. The comedian Sebastian Maniscalco has a joke about this exact phenomenon.

“Thirty years ago, if you liked to dress up as a baby, nobody knew that. You did that in the privacy of your own home,” he said. “But today, just throw it up in the Google. ‘I like to dress up as a baby.’ Next thing you know, they’re at the Hilton on a Saturday with 863 people that like to do this s—.”

It’s true. The internet is the Hilton, and we all have front-row seats to the freak show.

The internet is a complex and powerful tool. Like all tools, you can use it for good.

But why bother when the alternative is so profitable?

Mr. Adams is a journalist and media critic in Washington.