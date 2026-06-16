A ferry leaving to mainland Iceland from Vestmannaeyjar, Westman Islands, June 26, 2023. Photo: halldor kolbeins/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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Reykjavik, Iceland

I like to return to the scene of the crime.

On my travels, I often visit the places that serve as settings for the murder-mystery stories that I love to read.

Two weeks ago, for example, I walked into an alley beside the National Theatre of Iceland. It’s the site of a body dumping in “The Shadow District,” a 2013 novel by Arnaldur Indridason. The spot evoked a line from the book: “The building loomed darkly over Hverfisgata like the huge outcrop of columnar basalt it was designed to resemble.”

That’s a fitting description of a big structure on a major thoroughfare. I might not have noticed it—let alone appreciated it—but for “The Shadow District.” Mr. Indridason’s tale helped me turn the vicarious pleasure of reading into an indelible experience.

A good novelist can transport readers across space and time. Mr. Indridason delivers with his descriptions of Reykjavik during World War II, when thousands of American servicemen were stationed in Iceland’s major city. Their romantic entanglements with local women became known to Icelanders as “The Situation” and left behind a complicated legacy of marriage and emigration as well as unwed mothers and fatherless children. “The Shadow District” offers a way to learn about “The Situation” during a well-told police procedural.

I’ve joined fiction and travel elsewhere. “The Marble Faun” by Nathaniel Hawthorne isn’t a crime novel, but its plot includes a killing in Rome. On a trip a couple of years ago, my wife and I sought out small churches and obscure sculptures that play a part in the story. Hawthorne took us off the beaten path of traditional tourism and gave us some of our best memories of the Eternal City.

Last fall in Brooklyn Heights, after looking at the row house where the horror writer H.P. Lovecraft lived in the 1920s, I trekked across the Brooklyn Bridge, went to the Mysterious Bookshop in lower Manhattan and bought a couple of crime novels by Icelandic authors in preparation for my recent trip. They were shelved in a section labeled “Nordic Noir,” a subgenre that boomed following the commercial success of “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” a 2005 thriller by the late Swedish writer Stieg Larsson.

There may be more Icelandic murder mysteries than there are Icelandic murders. Iceland is one of the world’s safest countries. It also has a rich literary heritage, starting with its famous prose sagas from the 12th and 13th centuries. They’re full of violent feuds, nasty ghosts, daring exploration and more. “Njal’s Saga” is sometimes hailed as an Icelandic version of “The Iliad.” In “The Vinland Sagas” unknown writers recorded the Norse discovery of North America long before archaeological evidence confirmed it in the 1960s. A collection of narrative poems called “The Poetic Edda” inspired J.R.R. Tolkien as he constructed Middle-earth and crowded it with dwarves, elves and trolls.

For decades, Iceland could boast of having the largest per capita number of winners of the Nobel Prize in Literature, thanks to its population of about 400,000 and its single recipient: Halldór Laxness in 1955. The nation dropped to second place in 1992, when the award went to Derek Walcott of St. Lucia, a Caribbean country with less than half as many people.

My introduction to literature involving Iceland came during childhood, when I read “The Journey to the Center of the Earth,” by Jules Verne, the 19th-century pioneer of science fiction. Verne never set foot in Iceland, but he imagined it: “Here we are in Iceland,” says one of his characters. “Nothing more remains but to descend into the bowels of the earth.”

I recited that line to my wife when we landed at the airport in Keflavik. I thought of it again on a peninsula near Reykjavik while gazing across the water on a clear evening. Seventy miles away rose Snæfellsjökull, the glacier-topped volcano that Verne presents as the entrance to a vast underworld.

This sight satisfied my lit-nerd impulses. But the primary reason for our trip was more conventional. We hit Iceland’s top tourist destinations, such as Hallgrímskirkja, the towering modernist church in Reykjavik. We also bathed in the Blue Lagoon, walked on a black-sand beach in Vik and saw waterfalls everywhere.

To observe puffins, those seabirds that look like a cross between parrots and penguins, we took a ferry to the Westman Islands. From the deck, I studied a cliff that’s a crime scene in “The Island,” a book by Ragnar Jónasson. As a detective investigates, writes Mr. Jónasson, “a puffin flew right overhead with a frantic whirring of wings, which certainly wasn’t what she was used to when interviewing a suspect.” We watched real puffins on Heimaey, an island where we spent two days. It’s the setting of “The Wake,” a 2025 novel by Yrsa Sigurdardottir.

As we bid farewell to Iceland, it occurred to me that crime scenes always offer reasons to go back.

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.