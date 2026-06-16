WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Michael Greenberg's avatar
Michael Greenberg
5h

I was having lunch on the terrace of a restaurant in Palm Beach while reading a novel by Elmore Leonard when I suddenly realized the Palm Beach scene he was describing must have been written while he was sitting in the same restaurant I was. Surreal describes perfectly how I felt at that moment.

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