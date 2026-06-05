By Kate B. Odell

Arlington National Cemetery. Photo: Elizabeth Fraser/Zuma Press

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Few events hold the same place in the American strategic imagination as the allied landings at Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944—82 years ago this week. Many will remember Ronald Reagan’s “The Boys of Pointe Du Hoc” speech on the 40th anniversary. The abiding lesson of D-Day: “It is better to be here ready to protect the peace,” Reagan said, “than to take blind shelter across the sea, rushing to respond only after freedom is lost.”

A few choice readers may recall Dwight D. Eisenhower’s return to France 20 years after zero hour. “When I look at all these graves,” the former supreme allied commander said, “I think of the parents back in the States whose only son is buried here. Because of their sacrifice, they don’t have the pleasure of grandchildren. And because of their sacrifice, my grandchildren are growing up in freedom.”

Who could come up with words more poignant? But an overlooked masterpiece in the canon of D-Day remembrances is George W. Bush’s speech on the 60th anniversary in 2004. Though Mr. Bush is still in his wilderness years of public popularity, his speech is worth revisiting. Mr. Bush’s theme: “America would do it again for our friends.”

Mr. Bush, like Ike and Reagan, rooted the day’s events in America’s character as a Judeo-Christian country. “There were Bibles, many Bibles, mixed with the wreckage of war,” Mr. Bush noted. “Our boys had carried in their pockets the book that brought into the world this message: Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”

But that wasn’t a vision of the U.S. as the savior to every crisis around the world. “The generation we honor on this anniversary, all the men and women who labored and bled to save this continent,” Mr. Bush said, “took a more practical view of the military mission. Americans wanted to fight and win and go home. And our GIs had a saying: ‘The only way home is through Berlin.’ ”

Mr. Bush captured America’s abiding connection with Europe and its freedom. “Near the village of Colleville,” he recalled, “a young woman on a bicycle raced to her parents’ farmhouse. She was worried for their safety. Seeing the shattered windows and partially caved-in roof, Anne Marie Broeckx called for her parents. As they came out of the damaged house, her father shouted, ‘My daughter, this is a great day for France.’ ” Anne Marie married an American soldier. “It was another fine moment in Franco-American relations,” Mr. Bush said to laughter.

All the time in conversations with friends and family I hear complaints that World War II is overinterpreted and of no great value to today’s geopolitical problems. Learn some different history, they say. Europe now is decadent and overrun by mass migration. The 1940s are gone.

It’s indeed time to retire Neville Chamberlain metaphors—but because they’re usually unfair to Chamberlain, who, by Winston Churchill’s words, “strove to the utmost of his capacity and authority” to spare humanity the experience of World War II. The folks who look past the 1940s usually have their own hackneyed metaphors—the Korean War as a way to impose a neat ending in Ukraine, without acknowledging how many Americans died for that tie.

World War II is, if anything, understudied, and D-Day deserves its place of honor in America’s origin myth. “The more I dug into it,” the scholar Michael Paradis said on the School of War podcast in 2024, “the more it becomes apparent [that] D-Day is also” a “singular moment, or at least opportunity to mark the ascent of the United States as the leader of the free world.”

That’s an excellent articulation of the enduring reason to study D-Day—to revisit, as Mr. Bush did, the feats of those like Technician Fifth Grade John Pinder Jr., whose job that day was to get radio equipment to the troops on the beach. “He was gravely wounded before he hit shore, and he kept going,” as Mr. Bush noted. “He delivered the radio and, instead of taking cover, went back into the surf three more times to salvage equipment.” He died on the beach.

Mr. Bush closed with the line mentioned earlier: “America honors all the liberators who fought here in the noblest of causes, and America would do it again for our friends.” Would America do it again for our friends? The conventional wisdom these days is no.

Even President Trump’s brief action in Iran is politically unpopular, and the public resents the high gas prices. The land war in Ukraine has dragged on so long that most Americans are no longer tuned in. Mr. Trump is sending mixed signals in the Pacific and hemming on arms sales to Taiwan. Would America really confront a nuclear power over an island 6,800 miles from the West Coast?

Anybody who studies D-Day knows the men on those beaches were the product of a cynical generation that thought Europe should manage its own problems. “But when the test came,” as the late historian Stephen Ambrose writes in his book on D-Day, “when freedom had to be fought for or abandoned, they fought.”

In a conversation earlier this year about Ukraine, the analyst Fred Kagan reminded me not to put much stock in abstract polls about what Americans would be willing to fight for. “At the end of the day, you face a concrete situation, and you have a concrete leader who does or does not rally the people,” said Mr. Kagan.

“We talk about how we’re not prepared to fight long wars,” and it’s a valid worry, Mr. Kagan said. But America has in fact “fought a lot of long wars.” Indeed. D-Day is a reminder that you can’t count the U.S. out when the cause is just. America might still do it again for our friends.

Mrs. Odell is a member of the Journal’s editorial board.