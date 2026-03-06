President Donald Trump overseeing Operation Epic Fury in Palm Beach, Fla., on March 1. Photo: Daniel Torok/The White House/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

When historians look back on Donald Trump’s presidency, they will spot a throughline: his decade-long confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

President Trump’s critics like to point out his contradictions. But on Iran he has been consistent. For Mr. Trump, restoring American greatness depends on weakening the Islamic Republic. America can’t be great while Iran spreads violence and chaos. MAGA and MIGA are linked.

Mr. Trump has been an Iran hawk since the 1980s. More recently, his political career has been entangled with the fate of the Iranian nuclear program. When Mr. Trump launched his campaign for the presidency in 2015, he lambasted Barack Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran. In his speech announcing Operation Epic Fury last weekend, he delivered the same message: “They rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can’t take it anymore.”

No, we can’t—the threat from Iran’s missiles, support for terrorism and nuclear ambitions is too great. The potential downsides to military action are obvious. They’re recited daily in the media. But the possible rewards are even greater.

What makes Mr. Trump unique is his determination to end the threat from Iran. His bold decision to order the largest U.S. military effort in a generation sets him apart. Since Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini founded the Islamic Republic in 1979, eight men have served as president of the United States. Yet only Mr. Trump has thrown his support behind the Iranian people against the mullahs. Only Mr. Trump has struck at the heart of the regime, targeting its war machine, nuclear infrastructure and apparatus of repression.

Why has Mr. Trump risked his presidency in this way? The explanations online fall into three categories. All three fail to persuade. The antisemites are maliciously wrong to suggest that Mr. Trump is Israel’s cat’s-paw. No one controls Donald Trump—often, not even himself. The wag-the-dog conspiracy theorists need to look up from the Epstein files and face reality: War with Iran is not a “distraction”; it’s the main event. Nor is the president merely an opportunist seizing on Iran’s weakness. He leaves room for maneuver, yes. But don’t forget who made Iran weak in the first place. Mr. Trump did.

The ayatollahs’ regime was born in an act of anti-American terrorism. Student radicals overran the U.S. embassy in Tehran and held 52 Americans hostage for over a year. Ever since, the Islamic Republic has remained both a symbol and an agent of “resistance” to the United States and its allies. In their quest to gain leverage over the Iranian regime, U.S. presidents have tried secret and overt diplomacy. They’ve used sanctions and subterfuge. Yet the mullahs escaped the consequences. As Sen. Tom Cotton says, they’ve never won a war—but never lost a negotiation.

Mr. Trump recounted the sad story in his “Epic Fury” address. More than 200 dead in the 1983 Marine barracks bombing. Nineteen dead and hundreds wounded in the 1996 Khobar Towers attack. Killed and maimed soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan. Mayhem and havoc from Iraqi and Syrian militias, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Hamas, including the devastating losses of Oct. 7, 2023. More than 30,000 slain during the crackdown on antiregime protests earlier this year. “It’s been mass terror, and we’re not going to put up with it any longer,” Mr. Trump said.

Making America great requires dominance over evildoers who bomb, maim and kill with impunity. In Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Mr. Trump found an able partner to change the regional balance of power. Together the leaders established facts on the ground. They thwarted Iran and reshaped the Middle East.

Mr. Trump began pushing back against the ayatollah in his first term. His 2017 announcement that he would move the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem not only showed that he was unlike his predecessors. It also proved that he wouldn’t be cowed by diplomatic niceties or by fears of the “Arab street.” Withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal and imposing maximum economic pressure on Iran in 2018 ended Mr. Obama’s failed policy of appeasement. Recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019 signaled that America was committed to Israel’s security.

Assassinating Iran’s terrorist-in-chief, Qassem Soleimani, in 2020 disrupted regime planning and deprived the Islamic Republic of its most capable strategist. That year’s Abraham Accords spurred regional cooperation under the banner of an anti-Iranian alliance. And shifting Israel from U.S. European Command’s area of responsibility to Central Command shortly before Mr. Trump’s first term ended fostered the joint military integration visible over Iran today.

When Mr. Trump took office for the second time, he had to make up ground lost under Joe Biden. He acted quickly. Maximum pressure on Iran returned. Operation Rough Rider pounded the Houthis. Israel’s Operation Rising Lion took out Iran’s air defenses, military leadership and nuclear scientists; America’s Operation Midnight Hammer dealt a heavy blow to Iran’s underground nuclear complexes, setting the Iranian nuclear program back.

Then Mr. Trump brought the 12-Day War to a halt. He offered to resume negotiations with Iran. His terms were the same: no nuclear enrichment, plus restrictions on missiles and terrorist proxies. A joint display of might by America and Israel brought a Gaza cease-fire and the release of all Hamas’s living and deceased hostages. But the Iranian regime was intransigent. Ayatollah Khamenei wouldn’t give up his nuclear program—even as he watched Mr. Trump build up U.S. forces in the Caribbean during similar negotiations with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

As 2026 began, America’s Operation Absolute Resolve arrested and extracted Mr. Maduro from Caracas. Venezuela’s new leaders pledged cooperation with the United States. The Iranian people took to the streets to protest deteriorating economic and social conditions. Mr. Trump gave his support. He warned the regime not to fire on its own people. He told Iranian protesters that help was on the way. He began the largest buildup of U.S. forces in the Middle East since Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. And he continued to offer Iran the prospect of a peaceful settlement—if the ayatollah would give up his nukes.

The ayatollah declined. And when Mr. Trump learned that Iran’s senior leadership was soon gathering for a meeting in broad daylight, he uttered the nine words that made him a war president: “Operation Epic Fury is approved. No aborts. Good luck.” Within hours, U.S. air and sea power attacked Iran’s military infrastructure as Israeli pilots decapitated Iran’s senior leadership. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was no more.

“It’s an amazing thing taking place before your eyes,” Mr. Trump said on Wednesday. “Because for 47 years we were pushed around.” In retrospect, it’s striking that so many people, including the Iranians, were unsure of what Mr. Trump would do. They had become so familiar with the narrative of Mr. Trump’s “unpredictability” that they were shocked when he enforced red lines drawn publicly and repeatedly. Caught in the kaleidoscope of social media, they failed to see that the aims of Mr. Trump’s foreign policy are steady even though his methods vary, sometimes wildly.

This president wants to be remembered for reestablishing U.S. deterrence and prestige after decades of erosion and neglect. To achieve his goal of American renewal, Mr. Trump must set the conditions for the collapse of the Islamic Republic.

And he is well on his way.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.