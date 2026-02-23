Photo: Getty Images

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

A popular story online—especially among young men—is that a small group of men are having lots of sex partners while everyone else is left out. This belief breeds anger and resentment. It frames dating as a winner-take-all competition. But the data tell a different story, challenging the idea that society is divided into sexual elites (aka “Chads”) and permanent losers (aka “incels”).

For most young adults, the most common number of sexual partners in the past year is one or zero. A minority of men and a minority of women account for most casual sex, and they mostly pair with each other. Most sex still happens inside relationships.

In his 2017 book “Cheap Sex,” sociologist Mark Regnerus drew on data from more than 15,000 American adults. He found that 20% of men between ages 25 and 50 account for about 70% of reported sexual partnerships with women. Those figures are easy to misread. They don’t mean that 70% of women are sleeping with 20% of men, because women show a similar pattern. About 20% of women account for roughly 65% of reported male partners.

Taken together, these numbers tell a straightforward story: High partner counts are concentrated among a minority of both men and women, and much of that sexual activity is happening within that same slice of the population.

More recent surveys of young adults confirm this pattern. A 2020 study analyzed data from the General Social Survey, which tracks nationally representative samples of Americans. The researchers found that for 18 to 24-year-old men and women, the most common number of sexual partners in the past year was one, followed by zero.

The typical sexual life of a young adult is modest. About 65% of young men and 80% of young women report having had just one or zero sexual partners in the past year. A smaller share of young adults report three or more partners. Roughly 22% of men fall into that category, compared with 12% of women. The evidence suggests that these men and women are largely pairing with each other.

Some argue that dating apps have created a “chadopoly,” where a small group of highly desirable men are having lots of sex with the majority of women. But the share of young men reporting three or more partners has remained remarkably stable since at least 2000. The concentration is not new. What has changed is perception.

This isn’t a system where a few men are sleeping with nearly all women. It’s one where statistical minorities of both sexes are more sexually active than the rest. A small percentage of young women account for a disproportionate share of casual encounters, just as a minority of men do.

Compared with women, men are more vocal about two things: how much sex they’re having, and how little. Women are far quieter about it. This asymmetry reinforces the myth that the male population splits neatly into chads and incels, with women as passive bystanders. The reality is that the most promiscuous men are usually pairing with the same subset of women who are open to casual, uncommitted encounters.

Even the men who have many sexual partners don’t succeed with every woman they pursue. They spend a good deal of time getting rejected in their quest to attract women who are open to uncommitted sex. That pool of women is small and highly sought after. Many young men want access to it. Only a minority succeed. Those who don’t often feel like failures and go on to develop elaborate myths about growing sexual inequality that proliferate online.

Public discussion tends to swing between two extremes. One story is that young people have stopped having sex. The other is that they are more promiscuous than any previous generation. The reality is more complicated. Sexlessness is indeed on the rise. At the same time, a small highly active group now finds it easier than ever to meet one another through dating apps, and the fading of stigma around promiscuity has made them more open about it. Their visibility online creates the impression of a sexual free-for-all that the data don’t support.

Mr. Henderson is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of “Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class.”