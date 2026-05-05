A scene from ‘Animal Farm.’ Photo: Angel/Associated Press

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It’s an amusing line in a bad movie: “We’re just following, we’re just following,” chant several sheep as they enter a semi-trailer that’s supposed to haul them to a slaughterhouse. They literally follow the herd in the opening minutes of “Animal Farm,” which arrived in theaters this past Friday. Only the heroics of other livestock save them.

Sadly, nothing can save the movie. It’s a bland mash of computer animation, didactic moralizing and fart jokes. Its worst mistake is to stray from its compelling source.

George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” is a modern classic of satire. In 1945 it spoke an inconvenient truth: The Communists of the Soviet Union were the foes of freedom, even though they were wartime allies of the U.S. and Great Britain.

The idea for “Animal Farm” had come to Orwell years earlier, when he witnessed animal abuse: “I saw a little boy, perhaps 10 years old, driving a huge cart-horse along a narrow path, whipping it whenever it tried to turn,” he wrote. “It struck me that if only such animals became aware of their strength we should have no power over them, and that men exploit animals in much the same way as the rich exploit the proletariat.”

Orwell loved animals. He kept pets. He wrote poignantly about the death of an elephant. One of his best newspaper columns is on “the common toad,” which has “about the most beautiful eye of any living creature.” Rats were an exception. They appear at a climactic moment in “1984,” in a scene of horror and treachery.

Orwell intended from the start to tie his barnyard tale to the terrors of Stalinism, which he encountered in Spain in 1937. He had gone there to serve as a soldier in the Spanish Civil War, but his socialist militia came into ideological conflict with Communists. “Many of our friends were shot, and other spent a long time in prison or simply disappeared,” wrote Orwell, who fled the country. He wrote about the harrowing experience in a memoir, “Homage to Catalonia.” It sold few copies but it sharpened his thinking about politics.

As “Animal Farm” gestated, Orwell worked as a journalist and wrote a novel, “Coming Up for Air.” During World War II, he was too unfit to fight, so he joined the BBC, which he described as “something halfway between a girl’s school and a lunatic asylum.” He quit the radio broadcaster after two years. Today, his statue stands beside the entrance to the BBC’s headquarters, with one of his lines etched into the wall: “If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

When Orwell finally wrote “Animal Farm,” he wrote it fast, composing its 30,000 words in about three months. That was the easy part. The hard part was what biographer D.J. Taylor in his biography “Orwell: The New Life” called its “long and tortuous path to publication.” It suffered from the conventional challenges of rejection. Publishers were reluctant to mock Stalin and the Soviets during the war. The manuscript even survived a bombing. Orwell had to retrieve his typed pages from the rubble of his wrecked flat, after a German V-1 rocket struck his neighborhood in London.

A small firm eventually agreed that the public should hear what Orwell had to say. But a paper shortage caused new delays. This bit of bad luck became a boon. “Animal Farm” came out just as World War II ended and the Cold War loomed. Its politics suddenly shifted from troublesome to timely. It became an instant commercial and critical success.

“Animal Farm” is an allegory rooted in its era, with characters who represent Soviet leaders and institutions. These connections may be long gone, but Orwell’s big themes of revolutionary betrayal and regime corruption live on. The book’s most famous line ridicules the enduring delusions of egalitarianism, as “All animals are equal” changes to “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

The original “Animal Farm” was bold. A contemporary film that tried to capture its spirit might have lampooned the dictators of Beijing or Tehran. Yet that would risk offending the masters of a massive market or facing accusations of Islamophobia. Instead, the new “Animal Farm” sinks into Hollywood hackery. It’s a parable of capitalist greed. Its major villain drives a vehicle that resembles a Tesla Cybertruck and runs a company akin to Amazon. Adapting novels requires creative license, but this is like remaking “Moby-Dick” with Captain Ahab as a save-the-whales activist.

The one daring decision of the moviemakers is to insult their distributor, Angel Studios, known for its Christian content. In Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” Napoleon the pig stands in for Stalin. In the new version, he’s a buffoon who breaks wind and declares, “This is the sound of freedom!” It’s a dumb and vulgar joke. It’s also an obvious allusion to “Sound of Freedom”—a surprise hit in 2023 for Angel Studios, which took a chance on a story of human trafficking that left-wing reviewers condemned as a right-wing fantasy.

“Sound of Freedom” broke from the herd. It told many people something they didn’t want to hear. The new “Animal Farm” just follows the flock.

Mr. Miller is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.