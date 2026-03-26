By James B. Meigs

An Antifa protest in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 28, 2026. Photo: Leah Millis/Reuters

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Here is one of the hardest things for my liberal friends to accept: Some of our fellow Americans really do hate this country. In fact, they hate the whole Western liberal tradition. They’d like to see democratic governments and free-market economies—especially ours—torn down. By any means necessary.

The radicals I’m talking about include dedicated Marxist revolutionaries and hardcore Islamists, two groups that openly advocate for the violent overthrow of Western governments (and that happily work together). This collection of anti-American extremists isn’t huge. But it’s more than big enough to worry about. Look at how many antifa-style operatives manage to show up at leftist protests around the country. Mayhem—including arson, assault and even gunfire—often follows.

But the mainstream left doesn’t believe these people really exist. In the first 2020 presidential debate, candidate Joe Biden insisted antifa is just “an idea.” Or, even if these groups do exist, my liberal friends tell me, their threat to our society is minimal; what we should really worry about is right-wing violence. (Yes, that’s a problem too, but it doesn’t mitigate the growing threat from the left. Two things can be bad at once.)

When extremists commit terrible crimes, the apologists say, they must have had a good reason. When a would-be suicide bomber tried to blow up a Jewish preschool in Michigan last month, the Guardian rushed to explain that some of his family members had been killed in an Israeli missile attack. The article didn’t mention that the brothers who were targeted were known to be members of the Hezbollah militia.

Here’s the reality: America’s radical fringe is real, and it believes political violence works. That should worry us all. The terrorist acts conducted or inspired by anti-American extremists are growing more brazen. What worries me even more is the reaction from our leading liberal institutions. Rather than working to expunge its extremist wing, the mainstream American left mostly chooses to ignore, play down or justify the rising violence. Worse, even as they minimize the threat from radicals, many seemingly mainstream liberal organizations offer well-camouflaged support to subversive groups.

This extremism-protection racket operates on three levels.

On the broad, surface level, it takes the form of minimizing or excusing violent acts and beliefs. We all remember the “mostly peaceful protests” of 2020, when the media explained away entire neighborhoods in flames. In the rare cases when leftist protesters get arrested for inciting riots, vandalism, or assaulting police, they are likely to find their charges dropped or reduced by sympathetic prosecutors.

Deeper down, a significant contingent actively cheers on acts of menace and violence. In 2020, NPR fawned over the author of the book “In Defense of Looting.” After Oct. 7, many activists openly celebrated what they saw as an “exhilarating” uprising. Rama Duwaji, the wife of New York’s current mayor, was one. Luigi Mangione, the accused assassin of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is literally portrayed as a saint on the progressive echo chamber Bluesky.

Finally, you have real financial and material support flowing from mainstream or mainstream-adjacent liberal groups to hardcore activists. Last year, a jury held Greenpeace liable for sending money, staff and equipment to the gangs attacking the Dakota Access Pipeline back in 2016. This sort of back-channel support for lawbreaking activists is more common than most people imagine. In a 2024 Tablet magazine expose, Park MacDougald revealed how the decentralized network of anti-Israel agitators is “politically and financially supported by a vast web of progressive nonprofits, NGOs, and dark-money groups ultimately backed by big-money donors aligned with the Democratic Party.” The funders include some of the biggest names in American philanthropy, including Soros, Rockefeller and Ford.

At all three levels, the left’s pro-extremist efforts enjoy plausible deniability. When colleges fail to enforce their own rules against disruptive protests, they say they are simply protecting free speech. Antifa activists carefully calibrate their violence, for example by using frozen water bottles as projectiles; if arrested, they can claim they carried no weapons. And, thanks to “charitable money laundering,” Mr. MacDougald notes, the funds flowing to street agitators are rarely traced back to well-connected donors.

It’s time to stop denying. Left-wing revolutionaries and home-grown Islamists are ratcheting up their violence. As Free Expression’s Matthew Hennessey noted on Monday, antisemitic attacks are soaring. We’ve seen the killing of activist Charlie Kirk and assassination attempts on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and then-candidate Donald Trump. What’s next?

An incident last July shows where I am afraid we’re heading. A group of black-clad activists began lighting fireworks and spraying graffiti outside an ICE detention center near Fort Worth. When a local police officer arrived and two unarmed officers stepped out of the facility, one of the activists opened fire with an AR-15 rifle. The police officer was hit in the neck. It’s a miracle no one was killed. And it’s a scandal that the press took such halfhearted interest in this case of full-fledged domestic terrorism.

Earlier this month, nine of the Texas activists were convicted of various charges including providing material support to terrorists, riot and attempted murder. In an article about the conviction, the New York Times blandly described the defendants as a “group of young protesters accused of being members of the radical left-wing movement antifa.”

When a prominent newspaper won’t admit the difference between a rowdy crowd of protesters and a well-armed death squad, we are in real trouble.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.