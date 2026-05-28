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Mark Domash's avatar
Mark Domash
8h

Ha. California has had higher power prices since the early 2000's, before any widespread use of solar or wind. The primary impetus of this increase was--wait for it--deregulation of the electric power generation in the late 90's, which was infamously gamed in 2001--until Jim Jeffords switched parties and the Senate went to Democratic control and hearings could be threatened. The legacy contracts signed then created a huge cost increase. As far as reliability, as batteries have come in there are no longer any summertime shortages, as there were even several years ago. While under 3% of total generating capacity is solaIn 2026, solar and wind power account for about 65% of new installations in the US (or 99% when combined with battery storage). And consider that Texas, hardly a bastion of "woke", has the largest wind generation in the US. While a transition to cleaner power will take decades, it is occurring right now and will continue, not because of top down mandates but due to market forces.

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