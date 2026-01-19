By Nancy Rommelmann

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

I heard the screams again yesterday around noon. This deviated from the schedule. Usually the screaming starts around 1 a.m., screams so confrontational that the first time I heard them, more than a year ago, I climbed onto the fire escape in my nightgown to see whether someone was being attacked. Canal Street is never quiet at that hour. But this screaming stood out, maybe because the person screamed for hours, until the sound was a rasping croak.

There are nearly 8.5 million people living in New York City. According to the Coalition for the Homeless, 350,000 of them are homeless. Some live in shelters, some bunk with friends, others haunt the streets and subways. I have little doubt every New Yorker is on at least a face-recognition basis with a few neighborhood homeless. It can be hard to know what to do when you see the same person every day in various states of degradation. You might instinctively offer a blanket, as I did to Neal, who slept in a refrigerator box next to a bodega.

“Thank you, Mama,” he would say, when I gave him a piece of pound cake or a pair of socks. I am no crusading angel, and I commune not at all with any number of Neals every day on my way to the subway, men curled on pieces of cardboard or smoking fentanyl at 8 a.m.

But this screamer was different, in that he or she—I couldn’t tell which—wouldn’t be ignored. The screaming came often in the early fall. I again climbed onto the fire escape. This time, I had a good view of the person, who appeared to be a woman, if a solid one. Wearing a tracksuit with a hood cinched around her face, she shadowboxed the air as she paced in front of the firehouse next door. The litany against the unseen woman she was yelling at eventually dissolved into choked cries of pain. I had the impulse to call down that she wasn’t alone. I thought about going downstairs but she had about 50 pounds on me and didn’t exactly seem calm. Instead I went on social media and asked whether I should call 911.

“No, call 311,” multiple people tweeted back. I did so. I gave a description of the woman and the exact location. Outreach was on the way, they said, and instructed me to keep track of the progress online. The screaming went on and on; I kept refreshing my report. I finally fell asleep, waking to an email that said the person couldn’t be located and that the report was closed.

I sat in the relative quiet of the morning and thought about the tableaux we as New Yorkers, and indeed almost anyone in any city of size, fit ourselves into. I can ignore the screamers, look past the shuffling subway homeless in their soiled clothes and not give the Neals of the world dry socks. Our encounters with transients are by their nature transient.

But what to do when it’s the same person on your block for more than a year? When the city itself can’t or doesn’t handle what seems to you to be a crisis?

The screams were moving away as I hustled to get my keys and bag. By the time I got downstairs, she was gone.

Ms. Rommelmann is co-host of the podcast “Smoke ‘Em if You Got ‘Em.”