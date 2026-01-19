WSJ Free Expression

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5h

The tension between wanting to help and recognizing the limits of what one person can safely do is really well captured here. Calling 311 and having them close the case because the person "couldn't be located" when she was literally outside screaming for hours shows how broken the system is. Ive had similar moments where the institutional response is so inadequate that it forces you to either ignore whats happening or take on a burden you're not equiped for. The transient nature of most encounters with homelessness lets people off the hook, but proximity changes everything.

