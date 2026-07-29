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WSJ Free Expression

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Anil Madan's avatar
Anil Madan
6h

"Even villagers in sleepy Lib Dem land aren’t enthused about the prospect of being outnumbered 3 to 1 by men who are overwhelmingly from countries that are both culturally distant from rural England and some of the most violent places in the world. These are places where women and girls are treated like dirt."

"Many residents are more explicit about their fears. They worry for their children, especially their teenage daughters. They are right to do so. Anyone familiar with the countries these men are coming from will know that sexual violence against errant or unguarded women and girls is often regarded as perfectly justified."

Terribly benighted and racist. Ignorant too.

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