Calum Miller in Kidlington, U.K., on Nov. 24, 2025. Photo: Jacob King/Zuma Press

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Imagining darkness within the idyllic English village has long been a source of amusement for the writers of crime fiction. St. Mary Mead was one of Agatha Christie’s inventions, a charming village that played host to an alarming number of murders, providing investigative opportunities for Jane Marple, the elderly sleuth. The long-running TV series “Midsomer Murders” ran with the same theme, as did the “Inspector Morse” series. Both shows were filmed in Oxfordshire, an unusually wealthy part of the English countryside, and the site of some of the country’s most beautiful stately homes. The joke was that such terrible things didn’t happen in such places. The incongruity was the point.

The Oxfordshire village of Piddington is worthy of an Agatha Christie mystery. It’s mentioned in the Domesday Book, and its church dates back to the 13th century. Today Piddington is an affluent little village with a population of fewer than 400 people, a short drive away from the birthplace of Winston Churchill. Residents are overwhelmingly white and British-born. They mostly own their own homes, which are rather valuable nowadays. The village hall hosts regular coffee mornings and social clubs.

Until recently, Piddington was politically placid. The local member of Parliament is a Liberal Democrat, a party that frequently opposes the construction of new housing while also agitating for the importation of care workers from the Third World. Which is to say that the Lib Dems represent the interests of older homeowners who want the value of their houses to increase through deliberate scarcity, and also want guaranteed access to cheap care as they age. A perfectly rational set of preferences if you own a house somewhere nice like Piddington and you aren’t especially bothered about how Britain fares after your death.

But political radicalism has lately come to Piddington. At the end of June, Westminster suddenly announced that a nearby military facility would soon be used to house 1,250 single adult male asylum seekers. The men won’t be imprisoned at the site, but will be free to come and go as they please. Local residents weren’t consulted and don’t have the power to block the proposal. The Lib Dem style of Nimbyism works against new housing developments. It doesn’t work against this.

Piddington is a small part of a large political crisis. Britain is playing host to a substantial and growing number of asylum seekers: 101,000 people claimed asylum in 2025 and 105,000 in 2024, a record-breaking figure. Many travel by dinghy across the English Channel, a strait of water so narrow that amateur athletes regularly swim it. Most of the arrivals are men, and they skew young.

The U.N. Refugee Convention requires that the British government house asylum seekers at taxpayer expense once arrived while they await a decision on whether they will be allowed to stay in the country. They can’t be held under lock and key, and many will end up being granted leave to remain, particularly those arriving from the countries sending the largest numbers of people: 99% of Sudanese, 94% of Eritreans and 83% of Iranians are eventually allowed to stay. Afghans, Pakistanis and Somalis are also more likely than not to have their applications approved.

In recent years the authorities have resorted to the use of hotels, sometimes luxurious ones, to meet increased demand for asylum accommodation. These hotels have become the focus of protests and occasional violence, and the government is therefore eager to end their use.

But where to put these people? Some are being placed in ordinary houses, with landlords offered generous terms. Others are being housed in military accommodation sites like that near Piddington. The government seems to be under the impression that the public is angry about the hotels, rather than the presence of asylum seekers per se.

What’s happening in Piddington suggests the government is wrong. Even villagers in sleepy Lib Dem land aren’t enthused about the prospect of being outnumbered 3 to 1 by men who are overwhelmingly from countries that are both culturally distant from rural England and some of the most violent places in the world. These are places where women and girls are treated like dirt.

Some insist that the problem is solely one of infrastructure. Hari Reed, one of two CEOs of the Oxfordshire-based charity Asylum Welcome, has said she is “concerned” about the pressure on public services in Piddington. Others suggest that the burden ought to be removed to some other place. Just last year, the local MP Calum Miller was calling for greater “compassion” toward asylum seekers. Now he is outraged to find his own constituents facing the prospect of living alongside so many of them. “Compassion” for thee, but not for me.

Many residents are more explicit about their fears. They worry for their children, especially their teenage daughters. They are right to do so. Anyone familiar with the countries these men are coming from will know that sexual violence against errant or unguarded women and girls is often regarded as perfectly justified. Feminist campaigners argue that Britain ought to accept more female asylum seekers from these countries for precisely this reason. Who exactly do they think is perpetrating this violence? Do they expect the men of these countries to transform into passionate feminists as soon as they cross the English Channel?

There are few options available to the people of Piddington, but they have—to their enormous credit—chosen a bold strategy. In a vote held symbolically on American Independence Day, 96% of villagers voted in favor of holding a referendum on whether Piddington should declare independence from the U.K.

This referendum is the brainchild of resident Tim McNally, 60, who was inspired by the 1959 British comedy “The Mouse That Roared.” The film is about a tiny country in Europe that takes on the behemoth of the U.S. and triumphs against the odds. In this instance, however, Mr. McNally is hoping that Piddington might be annexed by the U.S. “If we vote to leave, we are going to go down to the U.S. Embassy and bring our declaration to them,” he told reporters. “We want them to support us in our plight.” Another revolutionary war, then. This time fought in reverse. Happy 250th!

The incongruity is almost amusing. The rebellious little village is actually called Piddington, for goodness’ sake. No novelist would dare dream up something so ridiculous.

And yet here we are, with the British government pushing even its most obedient citizens to the brink of secession. I am confident that the government will continue to ignore Piddington’s plight, though not for lack of plausible alternatives. It could break with the U.N. Refugee Convention and do as Australia does, offshoring asylum applicants on Manus Island, Papua New Guinea and remote Nauru, and forbidding all illegal arrivals from ever settling in Australia. But doing so would be ideologically unacceptable to the current governing class, not least to hypocrites like Calum Miller MP.

The likes of Mr. Miller were complacent in their calls for “compassion” for asylum seekers because they assumed that their affluent little pocket of the shire would be kept safe. They didn’t think of women like Rhiannon Whyte, murdered by a resident of the Birmingham-area asylum hotel where she worked. They felt no solidarity with the women and girls sexually assaulted by asylum seekers in Brighton, Oxford, Cheshire, Nuneaton, Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds, Epping and elsewhere. It turns out you can’t run from this as long as you remain under the jurisdiction of the British government. The situation is certainly incongruous, but not slightly amusing.

Ms. Perry is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.