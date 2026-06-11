By Dominic Green

Vehicles burn in east Belfast on June 9. Photo: PA/Associated Press

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

The scenes of masked gangs rioting in Belfast on Tuesday night are almost as familiar as the images that precipitated them: a Sudanese asylum seeker astride the body of a local man, repeatedly stabbing him in the face, neck and back. Such horrific crimes, and the riots that inevitably follow, have become commonplace in the U.K., of which Northern Ireland is a part.

The Belfast riot occurred only a week after the release of footage of the murder of Henry Nowak sparked a riot in Southampton, England. But Northern Ireland is different from the “mainland” U.K., and dangerously so. Unlike the rioters in Southampton, the Protestants of Belfast mobilized like a militia. As shops across the city closed early, hundreds of black-clad, masked youths blocked the streets with fires, set up checkpoints and torched the homes of asylum seekers.

Britain, like most Western and Northern European states, is in the early stages of “Ulsterization.” Mass immigration and Islamism are reproducing at scale the terrorism, criminality, sectarian mobilization and turf wars of Northern Ireland in the late-20th century. A burden of Britain’s imperial past is becoming the pattern of Britain’s future. The restive majorities of the rest of the U.K. are watching and learning.

Northern Ireland is in the U.K., but not entirely of it. Its sectarianism is a holdover from an age when Christianity was politics and the British state favored Protestants. The three-decade sectarian conflict known as the Troubles was Europe’s last war of religion, and it turned the North into a training ground for the British Army and terrorist thugs, both Catholic and Protestant. The thugs donned suits after the Good Friday Agreement of 1998, but the militia mentality, tribal turf-marking and gangsterism continued. Not all the weapons were surrendered.

The agreement, sponsored by the Clinton administration, included an option for a referendum on a united Ireland that made the North’s Britishness conditional. With Brexit, the North drifted into a regulatory third space. Under a 2023 agreement, Northern Ireland is a noncontiguous British territory that is outside the European Union but inside the EU’s single market. It’s subsidized by English taxes but harmonized with Brussels’ trade laws. The longstanding Common Travel Area treaty between the U.K. and Ireland is smoothed further by a contiguous open border with Ireland, an EU state.

Irish politicians, encouraged by Brussels and their resentment of London, and backed by the Biden administration, made “no hard border” a wedge issue in Brexit. The unique sweet spot that Dublin won has soured for the same reason that all European politics is souring. Soft borders invite illegal and fraudulent immigration. The Sudanese national arrested for Tuesday’s attack landed in Paris and moved to Dublin, before crossing the soft border into Belfast in 2023. Somehow, he obtained refugee status in the U.K., and a five-year residency permit from a Conservative government.

The anti-immigration backlash is creating a common interest across religious lines in the North, and between the North and the Irish Republic. Tuesday’s rioters were Protestants, rioting on Protestant turf, but neighboring Catholic gangs came out to watch, and approved. Social media and field reports suggest that pragmatic alliances are developing against common enemies. Extremists in the North, in Ireland, and across the Irish Sea in the “mainland” U.K. are aligning against their pro-immigration governments. The old religious and national divides are turning into a racial alliance. Ulsterization is creating a new unity among the peoples of the British Isles.

“One day there will be a united Ireland,” Nigel Farage told the Irish Times in 2023. Mr. Farage, whose Reform U.K. is likely to win Britain’s next elections, said it was “not on the horizon immediately” for “practical reasons”; the North looked unlikely to vote for unification and the Irish Republic can’t afford it. Regardless, Britain’s revival depends on hardening borders, deporting illegal and criminal migrants, cutting welfare waste and restoring English nationalism as the dominant force in British politics. Mr. Farage will have enough to worry about without an open-bordered, subsidy-taking, perpetually volatile Northern Ireland exporting a model of unmanageable communal violence into England.

The backlash against immigration is transforming Europe in ways that strike at the foundations of its politics. The outcomes are unpredictable, but Northern Ireland’s drift from the unfinished business of empire to the growing edge of racial Ulsterization carries clear risks and implications. Mr. Farage may find it expedient to call the bluff of Ireland’s posturing politicians and sanctimonious media. Their knowing hypocrisy on unification resembles St. Augustine’s line on sin: “Lord, give me a united Ireland, but not yet!”

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.