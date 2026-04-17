President Trump at the White House, April 12. Photo: Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg News

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President Trump authorized Operation Absolute Resolve on Jan. 3, ending Nicolás Maduro’s rule in Venezuela. On Feb. 28, eight weeks later, he authorized Operation Epic Fury, targeting Iran’s leadership, navy, missiles, drones, nuclear program and defense industrial base.

Two separate months, two major military operations—different in sequence but sharing a purpose. Iran is Venezuela in reverse.

Both interventions featured decapitation strikes, daring commando missions and naval blockades. These tools weaken governments; they don’t topple them. The president’s tactics occurred in a different order in the Caribbean Sea and Persian Gulf, with the same underlying goal: not regime change, but regime coercion.

In Venezuela a naval blockade preceded the daring extraction and arrest of Mr. Maduro. But in Iran the blockade has followed 38 days of punishing bombardment, beginning with a decapitation strike that killed 40 top officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In both cases, Mr. Trump has used economic strangulation and leadership removal to change the adversary’s behavior. He wants to stop narcotrafficking and illegal migration from Venezuela, and prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Mr. Trump cares less about a regime’s structure and ideology—whether it’s authoritarian or democratic, Chavista or Islamist—than its conduct. He cycles between negotiations and war, between economic punishment and military force, until he elicits the desired behavior.

The strategy worked in Venezuela. Operation Absolute Resolve lasted one night. There were no fatalities. The public supported it. In the months since, political prisoners have been freed, while the oil has flowed.

The jury is still out on Operation Epic Fury. At this writing, with a cease-fire in place until April 22, 13 U.S. servicemen have died. More than 380 have been wounded. Energy prices have surged. U.S. gas averages $4 per gallon. The war is unpopular.

Yet the Islamic Republic has paid a much higher price. Its leadership has been devastated. Its navy is underwater. Its missiles and drones have been depleted. And its economy is a wreck. Iran International, a London-based news outlet affiliated with the Iranian opposition, recently reported that Iran’s central bank estimates it will take the country 12 years to rebuild.

Conditions in Iran were terrible before the war. America’s blockade will make them worse. “An estimated 90% of Iran’s economy is fueled by international trade by sea,” Adm. Brad Cooper, head of U.S. Central Command, announced on April 14. “In less than 36 hours since the blockade was implemented, U.S. forces have completely halted economic trade going into and out of Iran by sea.”

The blockade trumps Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz. As U.S. forces prevent ships from entering or departing Iran’s ports, they will also set conditions for additional tasks: clearing a path free of Iranian mines and escorting commercial vessels through the strait. They will maintain freedom of navigation. This has been a U.S. interest since the 18th century.

What Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent calls “Economic Fury” will impose further costs on the Iranian regime. Whoever leads Iran these days faces military defeat and economic strangulation. It’s a tangle of pathologies that might be enough to force the regime to drink from the poisoned chalice and agree to Mr. Trump’s demands. These include no nuclear enrichment, limitations on missiles and no support for terrorist proxies.

Stranger things have happened. Look around. But if, as is more likely, Iran refuses to capitulate diplomatically, Mr. Trump must be prepared to resume his military campaign. There are still targets: underground missile cities, drone teams, economic infrastructure. And the blockade can be expanded.

More changes in leadership might be required. In Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza after Oct. 7, 2023, for instance, the Israel Defense Forces degraded Hamas’s leadership for two years before Mr. Trump brokered a deal to release the living and dead Israeli hostages. Islamists have a high pain threshold. America and her allies must be ready to meet it.

True, when Mr. Trump announced Operation Epic Fury, he urged the Iranian people to seize the moment and topple their repressive government. That hasn’t happened—partly because the regime’s apparatus of repression still functions, and partly because it’s hard to mass-mobilize when bombs are falling from above. A popular uprising may happen soon. When it does, the U.S. must help it succeed. For Mr. Trump, though, the end of the Islamic Republic would be a welcome side effect of Epic Fury, not its primary goal of disarming a rogue state.

Iran isn’t Venezuela. Its geography is vast, its population large, its ruling ideology entrenched. Which is why Mr. Trump’s coercive diplomacy has taken a longer, harsher form in the Middle East. Certainly, Epic Fury has been more extensive, in both size and scope, than Absolute Resolve. The U.S. has hit more than 13,000 Iranian targets. The IDF struck another 4,000 targets as part of Operation Roaring Lion.

In Venezuela, the U.S. was after one man. In Iran, the U.S. and Israel degraded and diminished the military, economic and political apparatus of an entire regime. Yet Absolute Resolve and Epic Fury share a method.

The order doesn’t matter. Economic warfare, strikes, raids and leadership removal compel terms. They advance American interests without generating humanitarian and migration crises. If President Trump remains committed to his goals and willing to apply the amount of force necessary to reach them, war with Iran will be remembered not as a departure from but as an extension of intervention in Venezuela.

That will make America and the world safer. It’s the Trump Doctrine in action.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.