Photo: Toby Shepheard/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Ben Sasse argues cameras don’t belong in the Supreme Court; Stephen Eide urges Americans to practice the nation’s long tradition of public service; and Howard Husock pens a love letter to every town hall and school board where American democracy is in action.

But first, let’s check in on Westminster . . .

Parliament Funk

—Jack Butler

A subset of American journalists and progressive intellectuals looked longingly across the Atlantic a decade ago.

At the root of their affinity were two connected and faddish notions. One: The political system created by the U.S. Constitution is fundamentally flawed. It encourages inefficiency and partisanship and allows awful things, like Donald Trump becoming president. Two: The U.K. parliamentary system is much better. It facilitates coalition-building, makes it easier to pass lefty legislation and leads to a healthier politics. Why, maybe we made a mistake rebelling in the first place.

How does that assessment hold up?

When Keir Starmer announced his intention to resign as prime minister on Monday, the Labour leader guaranteed the U.K. would soon have its seventh leader in 10 years. A head of lettuce outlasted Liz Truss, whose consolation prize was that she has at least secured a form of trivial immortality with her record-short tenure of 49 days. Two recent U.K. prime ministers never even won an election. Three if you include the hung Parliament that resulted from the 2017 election called by Theresa May.

Meanwhile, Larry the Cat, the “chief mouser” of 10 Downing Street, where prime ministers reside, has outlasted six of them. Maybe he deserves the job.

It would be a mistake to judge a society only by the fecklessness of its governing elites. We’re fortunate at Free Expression to have some perspicacious British contributors who have chronicled the ongoing failure of a government that’s hapless (at best) and oppressive (at worst) to address crises related to immigration, welfare, policing and more. The U.K.’s dissolution is obvious enough that even a foreign observer, whose sole experience of the U.K. consists of a lovely weekend in Scotland more than two years ago, can see it.

Parliamentary supremacists might dismiss all this chaos as incidental. Or they’d blame Brexit. Or they’d point to the U.S. over the past decade and say we haven’t handled things that well, either. Why, Mr. Trump was allowed to become president again. Congress is gridlocked and barely passes any laws.

These are all dodges.

Legislative atrophy is a problem. But I’ll take a legislature that refrains from passing bad laws over a legislative tyranny, or what one Federalist Paper described as an “impetuous vortex” that is “everywhere extending the sphere of its activity.” As Calvin Coolidge, so quintessentially American he was born on the Fourth of July, said, “It is much more important to kill bad bills than to pass good ones.” The American left has an unsurprising fondness for those periods—the New Deal, the Great Society—when gigantic Democratic congressional majorities had our legislature at its most parliamentarian.

I’ll also take messy, all-consuming presidential elections over a system in which a leader can decide when elections happen, and in which successors can be installed without voters ever having had a say. And I’ll take a division of government power so thorough that other branches of the federal government, states and even localities still have significant sway, rather than a system in which people are arrested for mean tweets.

If that sounds jingoistic, well . . . the semiquincentennial is approaching. But facts are stubborn things, as John Adams said while nobly defending British soldiers charged in the Boston Massacre. It’s a useful reminder that we do owe some things to our forebears. We don’t owe them our admiration for a political system that’s clearly proving inadequate.

Our Bonnie doesn’t lie over the ocean. It’s right here in the U.S.A.

Ominous Omens : Perhaps Mr. Starmer’s resignation shouldn’t have come as a surprise. Only a few days earlier, dendrologists determined that Major Oak, a 1,200-year-old tree in Sherwood Forest, had died. Legend had it that the tree sheltered the outlaw Robin Hood . Its giant limbs attracted many visitors over the years. But its very popularity proved its undoing. Foot traffic packed the soil, making it harder for water to reach its massive root system. — J.B.

What’s in a Name?: Evidently “Donald” has fallen out of fashion among parents of baby boys. The news website NOTUS reports that the current president’s first name, once among the Top 100 baby names in America, has sunk to its lowest ever level of popularity. The day may come when “Trump” gains steam as a first name, much as “Reagan” seems to have done in the 1990s and 2000s. But we probably shouldn’t read too much into these trends. Have you ever met a Barack? — Matthew Hennessey

Donald, where’s your troosers ? Photo: Ross Whitaker/Zuma Press

Red Wave: A trio of hard-left out-of-towners with backing from smiling socialist Zohran Mamdani won primaries in New York last night. Congratulations to Darializa Avila Chevalier of Florida, Brad Lander of St. Louis, and the pride of Lubbock, Texas, Claire Valdez, for knocking off their relatively normal Democratic opponents in Tuesday’s voting. Political campaigns can be rough stuff, but now it’s on to the real work of demonizing successful New Yorkers, moaning into the wind about the supposed death of democracy and rationalizing antisemitism. Godspeed to you all. — M.H.

Ben Sasse

Cameras change human behavior. They turn conversations into performances. There’s no better proof than a televised congressional hearing.

Cameras are part of he reason why Congress doesn’t work—and can’t be allowed to poison the judicial branch.

America Is a Volunteer Nation Jun 24 Americans like the idea of volunteering. They don’t necessarily like doing it. The U.S. volunteering rate has declined, as has membership in civic organizations. But serving one’s community is central to our proud tradition of self-government.



By Stephen Eide Read full story

The Best Politics Are Local Jun 24 Those who profess concern about the fate of American democracy forget that it doesn’t only take place in Washington, D.C. Local government still matters a great deal. To know it is to love it, at least most of the time.



By Howard Husock Read full story

Can Patriotism Survive Cynicism? Jun 23 You shouldn’t have to think America is perfect to celebrate it.



By Meghan Cox Gurdon Read full story

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