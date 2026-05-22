Photo: PJ Heller/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti explains President Trump’s hold on the GOP—and its limits; Emma Camp thinks we might actually miss Stephen Colbert; and Sarah Jane Souther warns that plastic surgery won’t make you happy.

But first, it’s shaping up to be a cruel summer . . .

Bad Moon Rising

—Matthew Hennessey

Here we are at the traditional start of summer. How’s your year going so far?

My guess is that you had high hopes for 2026. President Trump, for all his flightiness, had the economy under his spell. Last year, whether it was tariffs or tax cuts, interest rates or energy, the media never stopped warning you that trouble was around the corner. The sky never fell. The house still has its roof.

But so far, so good only works for so long. Gas prices are creeping up. Not so steeply that you’re driving less, but you’ve definitely noticed. Now when you re-rack that nozzle, the numbers on the pump are husky enough to make you sigh. Ugh. If this keeps up you’re going to make some changes.

The story is much the same at the supermarket. The receipts were getting chunkier each week, but not to the point that you cut back. What goes up must come down, after all. Now you’re looking at the price tag on the ground beef and thinking maybe you can do with a couple fewer hamburgers this Memorial Day weekend.

Pasta salad, anyone?

Your energy bill has held the line for the most part. But now temperatures are ticking higher. You’re wondering what the dog days hold in store. Could be one of those summers where you leave the air conditioning off some nights. Get the old box fans out of the attic. Sweat it out.

On the 401(k) front, you try not to look too often. Retirement seems a far-off fantasy. You peeked recently, though, and the number was a pleasant surprise. Wow, you thought. The market is magic. It only goes up! But that’s not true and you know it in your bones. The reckoning will come. It always does. You just hope it does’t hit too hard, or linger too long.

Domestic politics are a cesspool. Republicans are headed for a beatdown. Well-deserved, you think. You’re bothered by how the GOP’s fading fortunes are affecting Democrats, who think they have license to act like freaks. Neither side is sending its best.

Internationally, it’s starting to concern you that the U.S. military is stretched too thin. Venezuela. Nigeria. The Middle East. Is Cuba next? This kind of thing never ends well.

You thought Iran was basically going OK, but now it seems obvious that Mr. Trump has no plan. He’s making stuff up, and it’s embarrassing. That China trip seemed like nothing more than an exercise in ego-stroking—his own and Xi Jinping’s. Are we selling out Taiwan? Are we turning our backs on political prisoners like Jimmy Lai? Are we getting anything for all this obsequiousness apart from some soybean sales and a few rare-earth minerals?

You aren’t alone in thinking the country is veering off track. According to the RealClearPolitics average, 6 in 10 Americans agree with you. A hot season of expensive gas, high food prices, political squabbling and global unrest seems all but guaranteed at this point. And after that? A nasty midterm election followed by recrimination, retribution, sour grapes and blame. Then the cherry on top: another presidential impeachment.

Happy semiquincentennial summer. Enjoy your pasta salad.

Grave Matter : Turning garbage into soil can be a fun hobby. But composting your loved ones takes it too far. A new facility in Maryland offers the option, for $6,000 and a 45-day wait time, of turning the deceased into 300 pounds of “nutrient-rich soil,” per Axios. Supposedly this new mortuary method is becoming more popular among those looking for something “more personal, ecological or spiritually meaningful.” Traditional burial also deposits the dead in the dirt. But cemeteries aren’t places to grow vegetables. — Jack Butler

Knife Skills: On X, there is a little thing users like to call “DoorDash discourse.” It’s an online scuffle that ebbs and flows, but never truly ends. It’s dedicated to whether the kids are ordering too much delivery food these days, and, conversely, whether anyone who suggests that you lay off the Uber Eats hates the poor. The most recent round was kicked off by inveterate culture warrior Taylor Lorenz’s assertion that young and poor people “do not have the time or capacity to create home cooked meals,” thus requiring them to order delivery. How did the young and poor ever manage to survive without these services? — Emma Camp

Put down the knife. We have scrolling to do. Photo: Sarah E. Crowder/Associated Press

Free Bird: A Tennessee man who was jailed for 37 days over a Facebook post will receive an $835,000 settlement. After Charlie Kirk’s assassination last year, Larry Bushart posted a graphic that quoted Donald Trump’s response to a 2024 school shooting. Inexplicably, a local sheriff deemed the post a threat, obtained an arrest warrant and jailed Mr. Bushart with a $2 million bond. While behind bars, Mr. Bushart lost his job and missed the birth of a grandchild. “I’ve been doing this work for 25 years, and I can honestly say this is the worst First Amendment case I’ve ever seen,” said Greg Lukianoff of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, which represented Mr. Bushart. — E. C.

Matthew Continetti

No modern chief executive has held such influence over his party as Donald Trump does. Not only is it rare for presidents to intervene in primaries; it’s even more unusual for them to win.

Franklin Roosevelt, perhaps the most powerful 20th-century president, tried to replace conservative Democrats with pro-New Deal liberals in 1938. It didn’t go well.

Emma Camp

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS/Associated Press

What set Mr. Colbert apart from other late-night hosts was how well he handled serious moments with genuine pathos and earnestness.

Sarah Jane Souther

Photo: STR/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Cosmetic surgery doesn’t increase satisfaction with body image, and our quest to be our most authentic selves has introduced confusion over what real, human women are supposed to look like.

Almost 85, the iconic songwriter is still innovating.

By James B. Meigs

Faculty vote to limit the number of students who get the top grade in any class to 20%.

By Mary Julia Koch

Thomas Massie lost, so now he can be more open about his disgusting views.

By Matthew Hennessey

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