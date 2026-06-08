By Dominic Green

Vice President JD Vance speaks with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington on Aug. 18, 2025. Photo: andrew caballero-reynolds/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

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London

Which is worse, a young Englishman bleeding out in handcuffs while police ignore his cries for help, or the vice president of the United States expressing his opinion about it?

The reaction to viral footage of 18-year-old Henry Nowak’s death after being stabbed by a British Sikh and abused by police officers is deepening the split between the Trump administration and Britain’s Labour government. The split is about more than political style in an era when digital media has destabilized the hierarchies of language and custom. It’s about the content of politics in an age when liberal managerialism is collapsing and digital content is reshaping democracy.

“Henry Nowak died the same way a civilization dies,” Vice President JD Vance tweeted on June 5, “abandoned, handcuffed by authorities who neither trusted nor cared for him, and accused of hate crimes he did not commit.” Nowak would still be alive today, Mr. Vance said, if “the last few generations of European elites had stood their ground against the politics of self-hatred and the mass invasion of migrants, many of whom despise the West and the people who love it.” The only “proper response,” Mr. Vance wrote, is “righteous anger.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s spokesman replied by accusing unnamed foreigners of “trying to interfere in our democracy and seeking to stir up division on our streets,” and disrespecting the Nowak family who “do not want his death to be used to create further division, hatred or tension.” Mr. Starmer, his Labour Party, and most British media can try to shame domestic critics such as Nigel Farage, who said he felt “pure cold rage” after seeing the Nowak footage. But they can’t tone-police the world. The Trump administration sees Nowak’s murder as proof that the tone of British policing reflects a wider collapse.

“Ideological conditioning and two-tiered policing are glaring symptoms of civilizational decline. They must be rejected across the West,” the U.S. State Department tweeted. The administration-adjacent Elon Musk, whose X website outflanks Britain’s speech laws, told his 28.5 million followers to share the Nowak footage “to everyone you know,” so that all can see how the police “cravenly kowtowed to his murderer.” Mr. Starmer accused Mr. Musk of “trying to whip up division.” Mr. Starmer’s deputy, David Lammy, told Mr. Musk to “stay out” of the Nowak case.

The hypocrisy is almost impressive. British politicians jump into American politics whenever they can, usually to signal domestic virtues. “May I start by expressing my shock and anger at the death of George Floyd?” Mr. Starmer said in the House of Commons on June 3, 2020. “This has shone a light on racism and hatred experienced by many in the U.S. and beyond.” Mr. Starmer, then-leader of the opposition, used Floyd’s death to attack the Conservative government and criticize the American president. “I am surprised that the prime minister has not said anything about this yet, but I hope that the next times he speaks to President Trump he will convey to him the U.K.’s abhorrence about his response to the events.”

“His last words were ‘I can’t breathe,’ ” Mr. Lammy told the BBC in 2020 after George Floyd’s death. “People are saying, not just in America but also in this country, of course, that none of us can breathe with this structural racism and discrimination that’s, yes, very deep in America but is present also in our own society.” Now, Mr. Lammy emits another kind of hot air. Asked by LBC radio if he would take a knee for Henry Nowak, Mr. Lammy refused. “I don’t think that the family are asking for symbolism,” he said, and criticized Mr. Vance’s talk of “righteous anger.”

The anger of Messrs. Starmer and Lammy is virtuous. Their opponents’ anger is racist and exploitative. If the left’s opponents are silent, they are complicit with evil. If they speak, they confirm their wickedness. If they speak too clearly, they must be silenced in the name of decency, and silence is complicity with evil. This is the rhetorical doom loop of public life in Britain, and many other liberal democracies. But human society can’t be managed by the passive aggressions of a human-resources department.

The popular revolt against this traducing of reality is fought on the unreal terrain of social media. Reading Mr. Vance’s tweets, you get the impression that he’s thinking aloud. The contrast with Mr. Starmer’s robotic feed is bracing. But social media is a distorted window on the world. When Mr. Vance and the State Department talk of “the West” and a common civilization, they seek to stabilize values and societies after decades of self-inflicted confusion. But Britain’s elites, and even more so the elites in the European Union, see Bible-bashing and race-baiting and hear atavistic calls to the wrong kind of identity politics.

Mr. Musk passionately wants to fix “Broken Britain.” He runs X as Britain’s free-speech coffeehouse. But his backing of Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain Party is splitting the British right. When Mr. Lowe’s young staffers denounce “usury” and seek to ban kosher and halal slaughter, they confirm Labour’s claim that Britain’s populists are racists. The exploitation of Mr. Lowe’s avuncular style for hard-right X content is a form of digital elder abuse. It also makes it more difficult for Nigel Farage and Reform U.K. to win the center ground. Without that, Britain will remain broken.

Two peoples, divided by their common apps. Two kinds of politician, divided on the style of debate and the content of democracy. Accurate images of politics in the age of its digital enhancement and degradation, when the fusing of style and content encourages us to mistake one for the other. Real enough, but not reality.

Mr. Green is a Journal contributor and a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.