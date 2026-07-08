Outside Madison Square Garden on July 3. Photo: Angelina Katsanis/Reuters

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Taylor Swift the person—the flesh-and-blood woman who fell in love with a flesh-and-blood man, and decided to pledge herself to him for the rest of their lives—got married this weekend. But so did Taylor Swift the celebrity, the symbolic object created as much by her fans as by her record label. Rumor has it that Ms. Swift’s actual wedding to NFL player Travis Kelce took place a few days earlier. If true, then it’s hard to read the arena wedding as anything but a kind of stage play—involving real people playing fictionalized versions of themselves.

“Here is the stuff of which fairytales are made,” said Robert Runcie, Archbishop of Canterbury, during the 1981 wedding of Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles. That fairytale cost more than $139 million in today’s dollars, and an estimated 750 million people watched the television broadcast globally. A crowd of millions more gathered in the hopes of catching a glimpse of Diana in person.

The first televised royal wedding—Princess Margaret’s marriage to Anthony Armstrong-Jones—garnered a comparatively paltry viewership of 300 million in 1960. While that wedding was broadcast in distant, grainy black and white, Charles and Diana were captured with intimate color close-ups. Admirers fawned over every bat of Diana’s eyelashes and every crinkle in her whipped cream gown.

If Charles and Diana had the royal wedding of the television age, then Ms. Swift and Mr. Kelce may have had the “royal” wedding of the social-media age. When Marshall McLuhan wrote in 1964 that “the medium is the message,” he meant that the technology through which information is conveyed itself changes how we perceive it. If TV allowed us to observe far-off celebrities with the same detail and clarity as we see people we know in real life, then the ever-present nature of smartphone cameras enables us to experience an even greater intimacy. With television, we expect to see the ceremony. On social media, we want to see inside the bridal suite.

The Swift-Kelce wedding was conceived to maximize social-media coverage. After the ceremony, Madison Square Garden was lit up with bright purple banners reading “JusT&T Married,” which were essentially begging to be photographed and posted online by excited tourists. Rather than televising the ceremony, the couple opted to trickle details about their nuptials to the public. They were engagement-farming, hoping to prolong public interest with a steady drumbeat of celebrity posts, leaked gossip and the inevitable photos from disobedient guests.

This technique is standard influencer behavior, and Ms. Swift has mastered the art of deploying it to maximize excitement for upcoming projects. Presumably, we’ll get the wedding pictures soon enough, but first we have to wait and speculate.

Of course, she didn’t need to get married at the world’s most famous arena. She could have pulled the same attention-grabbing tricks on a private estate somewhere, as most of the ultrafamous and ultrarich have the good sense to do. But it should surprise no one that the world’s foremost popstar would opt for a spectacle over a typical wedding. A leaked photo from inside MSG showed that workers had constructed a massive, fairy-tale garden set. Invitations included the cheeky note that the event was “one night only.”

During her career, Ms. Swift has skillfully fed fans’ parasocial obsession with her. She holds back where necessary so the information she provides is consumed ravenously. She presents herself as a sophisticated literary mind, a “tortured” poet whose songs are wrought with double meanings and hidden implications. She treats her own lyrics with an almost scriptural reverence. Guests at the wedding received handkerchiefs with a line from her song “Blank Space” embroidered on them: “So it’s gonna be forever. . .”

This wedding, wrought with references to her own songs and chock-full of A-list celebrities, is fan service at its finest. And like any good influencer, she’ll keep us waiting for a while longer. The leaked photos will trickle in, then eventually we’ll see the dress, maybe even the 20-minute vows. If we’re lucky we’ll get a new song out of it. Taylor Swift knows the life of a showgirl, and she’s betting that we’ll keep watching.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.