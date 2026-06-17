Photo: Mike Segar/Reuters

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Today in Free Expression, columnist Louise Perry argues that storytelling won’t stop men from rioting on Britain’s streets; Elise Stefanik heralds Elon Musk as a hero for humankind and for her son; and Tevi Troy says a new film inspired by the Jack Ryan novels confuses the good guys with the bad guys.

But first, maybe we shouldn’t hear those people sing . . .

Shooting Through the Fourth Wall

—Jack Butler

New York has a lot to offer. I’m reminded of this when I walk through the theater district near the Journal’s offices. Were I so inclined, and if tickets were available, I could pop in to any number of Broadway shows, such as recent Tony winner “The Lost Boys,” a musical adaptation of the Kiefer Sutherland movie.

But you won’t catch me paying to see an actor playing Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in the back outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024. Mr. Mangione has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him in state and federal court.

A staged reading of “Luigi: The Musical” has arrived in New York after a successful run in San Francisco, where it originated. The first performance was Monday night. There are a few more this week. Apart from being tasteless, the show sounds gimmicky. The producers describe it as a “satirical” tale of “love, murder, and hashbrowns”—the latter a reference to the meal Mr. Mangione was eating at the McDonald’s in Altoona, Pa., where police apprehended him. Ha ha.

It’s easy to imagine that Mr. Mangione would call himself a “martyr,” as he reportedly does in the musical. This despite the creators’ assurance that their production “interrogates” violence and avoids “valorizing” any of the characters portrayed. Others are already hard at work valorizing Mr. Mangione. He has reportedly received nearly 7,000 personal letters at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. A crowd-sourced legal defense fund has raised more than $1.5 million.

A deranged coterie of fans, some of whom wear press passes from the city government, show up at his hearings to lend support. I saw it myself at the courthouse in December.

The (ostensibly) less deranged Mangione explainers are in one sense more dangerous. The left-wing streamer Hasan Piker offered up the Marxist concept of “social murder” as an explanation for why so many people have found Mr. Mangione heroic. Even politicians have gotten in on the act. “Violence is never the answer, but people can be pushed only so far,” said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. She later clarified that she “should have been much clearer” that murder is never justified. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders likewise decried Mr. Thompson’s murder, then added, “but what it did show online is that many, many people are furious at the health insurance companies who make huge profits denying them and their families the healthcare that they desperately need.”

Excuse-making of this sort has consequences. Evan Clarkson, an assistant professor at Utah Valley University who has studied the Mangione phenomenon, told NPR some of his students believe Mr. Mangione is “absolutely a justified vigilante . . . against this system, the American healthcare system, that they think is unjust.” Recall that Utah Valley is where Charlie Kirk was killed. And this weekend’s UFC fight at the White House was reportedly the target of wannabe terrorists looking to murder “capitalist elites” and “billionaires.” Thankfully, the FBI foiled the plot, which had entered a serious planning phase.

It would be comforting to ignore “Luigi: The Musical” and to write off Mr. Mangione himself as an example of New York-specific weirdness. Yet he now has not only explainers, defenders and admirers, but also imitators.

Crazed and Confused: U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been shedding support among the general public and his own party. Now, he’s driving away yet another demographic: teenagers. British kids under 16 are up in arms after Mr. Starmer announced this week that they will no longer be allowed to use apps including Snapchat, TikTok, Youtube and Instagram when a new ban on social media takes effect next year. “Our generation can’t live without it,” one girl told ITV News. Another admitted she’d spent nine hours on her screen over the weekend. When a BBC reporter asked her what she’d do with all her spare time, the girl deadpanned: “Stare at a wall.” Another said it was the job of parents, not the government, to “take more responsibility for your kids.” Yet 9 in 10 parents supported the new policy. Maybe the kids eventually will, too, when they discover they can do a lot with an extra nine hours. — Mary Julia Koch

Ratless in the Rockies: The Canadian province of Alberta does many things right. It leads the north-facing nation in economic and employment growth. It is blessed with an abundance of energy resources that it isn’t squeamish about developing. It has towering mountain peaks, pristine glacial lakes and, in Edmonton and Calgary, two vibrant and fast-growing cities. What it doesn’t have is rats. None. In the 20th century, according to a fascinating piece in the magazine Works in Progress, the province executed a successful zero-tolerance policy toward the genus rattus. Alberta monitors its eastern border with Saskatchewan and diligently prevents any rats who manage to sneak in from breeding. This seems like the kind of public policy triumph we all could learn from. Why is it such a secret? How come nobody’s squealed? — Matthew Hennessey

Welcome to Alberta. Prepare to die. Photo: Geodakyan Artyom/Zuma Press

Stand Clear: Childish cartoon scenes now adorn the walls of several New York City subway stations. The images are the brainchild of Sarah Sue Gilbert, who also happens to be the great-granddaughter of John D. Rockefeller Sr. Ms. Gilbert says she’s raised more than $1 million from donors to display her art in the subway. “It was to give people a break from sales and pressure to buy, and sort of the flatness of ads all the time,” she said in an interview. This is a sweet enough story, but there’s a hitch. The art is bad. — Emma Camp

Louise Perry

It’s popular in Britain to say that anti-immigrant feelings are being stoked by a few bad actors and that silencing these voices will end the trouble.

The problem is that the British public is being radicalized not by storytelling, but by reality.

Latter-Day Saints, Modern-Day Allies Jun 16 Christians and LDS members should focus on the larger battles they’re fighting together.



By Timothy Nerozzi Read full story

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