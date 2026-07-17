By Jonathan Alpert

Photo: Getty

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During a recent therapy session, a patient showed me screenshots of a Hinge conversation with one of her matches. She wasn’t asking whether she liked him or whether he liked her. She wanted to know whether he was emotionally unavailable, had an avoidant attachment style or was love-bombing her. His only offense was replying six hours late.

The exchange itself was ordinary: a little flirting, a delayed response and a date that never quite materialized. By the time she came to see me, though, she had spent far more time diagnosing the interaction than experiencing it.

I’ve watched this shift unfold over two decades of psychotherapy practice. Patients once came in trying to make sense of feelings. Now they often arrive with an explanation already in hand. He’s a narcissist. She’s on the spectrum. Before they’ve explored what happened, they’ve settled on the label that explains it.

Dating apps changed how people meet. Therapy culture changed how they think about meeting. It supplied the vocabulary that makes hesitation sound like insight. Clinical language has transformed ordinary romantic hunches into something that feels authoritative. Once a judgment feels clinical, it becomes much easier to avoid the risk of simply getting to know someone.

References to healing journeys, boundaries, trauma and emotional availability are now commonplace on dating app profiles. Some users sound less interested in finding a partner than in proving they’ve “done the work.” Patients today often seem less interested in understanding what they feel than in placing the other person into a psychological category. I’ve watched patients spend 40 minutes analyzing a delayed text for signs of emotional unavailability and about four seconds admitting they simply feel hurt. The analysis offers a sense of control. The feeling doesn’t.

Therapy has helped millions of people recognize abusive relationships, communicate more honestly, and understand themselves with greater precision. That’s a genuine gain. The trouble begins when the therapist’s vocabulary leaves the therapist’s office and becomes the default lens for every ordinary disappointment, when emotional literacy is mistaken for emotional courage.

A patient recently showed me a dating profile in which a woman wrote that her therapist would describe her as “his favorite client.” She probably meant it as a joke. To me it was something else: a signal of psychological fluency, offered the way an earlier generation might have provided a clever line about a career or favorite band. People aren’t simply trying to seem attractive anymore. They’re trying to signal emotional sophistication.

The irony is that the people most fluent in the language of emotional health often seem least comfortable with the emotional demands intimacy actually makes. They can identify a red flag in a stranger’s third message yet hesitate to send a fourth of their own. They can define vulnerability with precision and still struggle to practice it.

Dating apps gave us more options. Therapy culture gave us more explanations. Neither spared us from the uncertainty that has always been the price of intimacy. Love was never a clinical exercise. It can’t be understood before it’s lived. It still belongs, as it always has, to the people willing to risk being wrong.

Mr. Alpert is a psychotherapist practicing in New York and Washington and author of “Therapy Nation.”