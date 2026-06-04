By James B. Meigs

An explosion of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket during a test on a launchpad in Cape Canaveral, Fla. Photo: NASASpaceflight.com/Handout/Reuters

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In spaceflight, nothing is routine. Even when the rocket is standing still.

Last week, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin launch company fueled up its enormous New Glenn rocket on a Florida launchpad. The Blue Origin team was preparing to run a static fire test, a standard procedure that involves briefly igniting the engines while the rocket stays locked to the pad. It’s a way to ensure everything is working properly before the actual launch, which was scheduled for June 4.

Things didn’t work properly. A few seconds after the engines lit up, the rocket exploded in a stupendous fireball that hurled flaming debris across the Cape Canaveral shoreline.

Fortunately, no one was hurt. But the explosion was caught on cameras for miles around and shook the earth more than 100 miles away. After noting the lack of casualties, many online commenters expressed awe at the images. Special effects departments will “imitate it for years to come,” one prominent screenwriter tweeted on X. “Michael Bay is somewhere saying, ‘Damn, not bad.’ ”

Launchpad explosions aren’t unheard of in the space business. SpaceX lost a Falcon 9 rocket during a similar mishap in 2016. That was a notable setback for Elon Musk’s young launch company. But this accident is worse. According to the aerospace news site Space.com, the fireball’s shockwaves “will reverberate all the way to the moon.”

The stakes are higher today for several reasons. After limping along in SpaceX’s shadow for two decades, Blue Origin has recently been coming into its own. The company launched its long-awaited New Glenn rocket for the first time in 2025. One subsequent mission was successful; the next, a frustrating failure. The new rocket fills a crucial niche. It can carry heavier payloads than SpaceX’s Falcon-9 workhorse. But, like the SpaceX rockets, New Glenn is able to land and reuse its booster, which dramatically brings down costs.

A long line of customers has been rooting for Blue Origin to sort out New Glenn’s growing pains and begin more frequent launches. Today, SpaceX carries the lion’s share of all space launches, both for private satellite operators and for government agencies including NASA and the Space Force. A new competitor would ease the current shortage in launch capacity.

Last week’s explosion leaves the whole industry holding its breath instead.

NASA has the most to lose. Under Administrator Jared Isaacman, the agency is working furiously to get its Artemis program on track to land astronauts on the moon by 2030. Currently, SpaceX and Blue Origin are each developing vehicles to carry astronauts from NASA’s Orion capsule down to the lunar surface and back. SpaceX’s lander will be a modified version of its still-experimental Starship. Blue Origin is building a much smaller space vehicle called the Blue Moon.

The Artemis III mission, which NASA hopes to launch next year, will send an Orion capsule into low-Earth orbit. There, astronauts will practice docking with one or both of those vehicles. Last week’s explosion “makes it all but certain that a Blue Moon lander will not be ready for such a mission within the next 18 months,” writes space journalist Eric Berger.

NASA also hopes to stage tons of hardware and rovers on the lunar surface before the first astronauts arrive. A cargo-only version of the Blue Moon craft is supposed to be the “supreme workhorse” of those missions, Mr. Berger notes. But, right now, the only rocket configured to carry the Blue Moon is Blue Origin’s New Glenn. Until New Glenn’s flaws are fixed—and the damaged launchpad is repaired—all those plans are on hold.

Two decades ago, when NASA first explored hiring commercial launch companies to fly its missions, the agency expected someday to have a range of qualified vendors to work with. Instead, SpaceX soon became the only company able to launch crewed missions safely and the leading supplier for payload flights. The New Glenn accident reinforces SpaceX’s dominance, at least for now.

That complicates NASA’s plans, but it also raises political risks for the agency. Mr. Musk’s flamboyant political activities and quirky behavior make him a juicy target. Both Rachel Maddow on the left and Steve Bannon on the right have advocated “unwinding” the government’s contracts with SpaceX, or even “seizing” the company. SpaceX’s upcoming IPO—with its sci-fi language and eye-popping valuation—will intensify the backlash. Americans are pretty sick of Big Tech moguls right now. A future Democrat-controlled White House could easily try to bring Mr. Musk and his high-flying company down to Earth.

At a time of intense competition with China, cutting U.S. contracts with SpaceX would be strategically suicidal. The move would virtually ground both NASA and the Space Force. The U.S. is lucky to have the world’s most innovative space company within our borders—no matter who runs it.

Let’s hope cooler heads prevail. And that Blue Origin gets flying again soon.

The early signs are promising. After visiting the blast zone, Blue Origin CEO Dave Limp announced that damage to the launch-pad infrastructure looks fixable. “We will fly again before the end of the year,” he promised. That’s extremely optimistic, but it shows the right can-do attitude.

In an earlier tweet, Mr. Limp’s boss, Jeff Bezos wrote, “Very rough day, but we’ll rebuild whatever needs rebuilding and get back to flying. It’s worth it.”

Elon Musk answered with a supportive tweet of his own: “Ad astra per aspera”—“to the stars through hardships.”

That’s the spirit.

Mr. Meigs is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.