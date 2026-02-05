By Masada Siegel

Fans wearing cowboy boots at the Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ in Lisbon, on May 24, 2024. Andre Dias nobre/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Free Expression is a daily newsletter on American life, politics and culture from the Opinion pages of The Wall Street Journal. Sign up and start reading Free Expression today.

On a sweltering day in Rome this past summer, I tried to keep my cool while arguing with two Italian friends who spent the entire lunch disparaging the U.S. As we left, I hung back, frustrated and annoyed. It was then that I noticed one of the ladies had paired her short black dress with very expensive American cowboy boots. I had to laugh.

Criticizing America is always in fashion, but the fashion choices people make are also a statement. In that moment, I realized no matter what people say about the U.S., many still feel a pull toward American culture. And there is nothing that captures the spirit of America and its rugged individualism like Western attire.

At Milan Fashion Week in 2024, Prada sent models down the runway in cowboy boots and fringe-trimmed sweaters. Bottega Veneta showcased cowgirl-inspired fringe dresses. Even Hermès, known for ultimate French sophistication, reimagined its iconic bags with suede the color of a Western horse saddle.

The irony wasn’t lost on me: While European leaders lament American policies as insular, global fashion houses embrace our free-spirited aesthetic as Louis Vuitton did in its Fall/Winter 2024 Pharrell Williams collection, “Western American.” It featured bolo ties, leather chaps, cowboy hats and boots.

When Beyoncé released “Cowboy Carter,” her eighth album, in March 2024, she also spent a great deal of time dressing like a cowgirl. The week the album was released, Western boot sales jumped 24%, then another 45% when her song “Texas Hold ’Em” hit No. 1 in the charts.

Boot maker Tecovas saw revenues surpass $250 million in 2024. TikTok videos with the hashtag #cowboyboots garnered over one billion views in 2023. Surging interest in Western fashion and culture has been called the “Yellowstone Effect” after the hit series set in Montana.

Trends in fashion don’t necessarily lead to votes in the ballot box. Europeans wore American bluejeans throughout the Cold War without endorsing capitalism. But cultural currents often precede political ones, and many closets around the world contain cowboy-themed attire.

According to Allied Market Research, the global Western wear market is projected to exceed $136 billion by 2031, nearly double its 2020 revenue levels. While North America commands more than 40% of this market, Europe is not that far behind at more than 30%. In Italy, the epicenter of fashion, cowboy boots generated over $22 million in 2025 alone.

Back home in Phoenix in November, I attended the sold-out Hondo Rodeo at Chase Field, which featured cowboys and cowgirls riding and roping in a dirt-filled arena. These were athletes filled with spirit and grit who shared among them more than 70 world championship titles.

It felt good to see American pride on full display alongside tens of thousands of spectators dressed head-to-toe in Western wear—denim skirts, sparkly boots, big cowboy hats and American flag scarves. The denim company Wrangler, one of the event’s sponsors, says it makes clothes “for people who put in the work, blaze their own trail, and wear their independence with pride.”

Talk is cheap, but fashion isn’t. What people chose to wear tells a story of what they admire and who they want to become. Cowboy culture and couture has made a comeback around the globe. I won’t be surprised in the coming years if the American brand does, too.

Ms. Siegel is a freelance journalist covering international affairs, business and travel.

