By Allysia Finley

Photo: Sergei Bulkin/Zuma Press

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Most people in a committed relationship know when it’s time for a change. For me, that moment came when I was skidding down a sandy canyon trail, saying my Hail Marys that I wouldn’t fall on my back. That was when I knew I needed a new pair of running shoes.

I had run down the tread on my Sauconys over more than 1,200 miles. Orthopedists generally recommend replacing running shoes every 300-500 miles to prevent injuries. I tend to run my shoes down to postpone the tiresome exercise of buying and breaking in a new pair.

A good running shoe can be hard to find. It must offer a Goldilocks mix of stability, flexibility and cushioning. The best shoes can handle different terrains—wet roads, gravel trails, sandy dunes—and, most importantly, can sustain a lot of wear and tear. As with everything in life, there are trade-offs.

A lightweight pair that whisks you to a 10K personal record could very well leave you achy after 20 miles. A super-cushioned sneaker with high-stack foam—the style now in vogue—will ease the impact on your joints but could result in a rolled ankle. I wouldn’t recommend them for trails or the bustling, pot-holed streets of New York City.

This was my sixth pair of Saucony Omnis in three years. Although they hadn’t caused me any major injuries, they were heavy. Running in them could sometimes feel like driving a Hummer. I wondered if there was a peppier shoe like the kind made by the Zoot triathlon brand that I had worn for a decade. The manufacturer stopped making them several years ago.

I turned to ChatGPT to help me find my sole mate. The chatbot apologized, “there are fewer direct equivalents today” to the Zoots. It suggested shoes that shared some of the Zoots’ qualities, as well as links to websites with more details and reviews.

Alas, none of its recommendations checked all of my boxes. Most had too much foam and were outrageously priced. I then solicited recommendations for shoes similar to, but lighter than, my Sauconys. Alas, no luck. I ultimately bought yet another pair of my tried-and-true Sauconys.

Moral of the story? AI can assist with research, but it can’t substitute for real-world experience or personal judgment. It can help a doctor make a diagnosis, but it can’t replace 30 years of experience treating patients. It can help the military find targets and wargame, but commanders still have to weigh a strategy’s risks against the upsides.

AI dating apps can propose romantic matches that align with a person’s specified criteria, but close friends and family are still likely to be better match-makers. Gut instincts—which derive from living in the real world and interacting with real people—will almost invariably be a better judge than AI, though people increasingly defer to the latter.

Nearly 1 in 5 young people ages 12 to 21 say they’ve used AI chatbots for mental-health advice, according to a recent study in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics. But chatbots can’t know you. They can’t feel empathy, even if they do a good job of faking it. All they can do is regurgitate script they’ve been trained on.

AI hasn’t walked in your shoes. It hasn’t experienced life’s blisters and bruises, which are what build character and judgment.

Ms. Finley is an editorial-board member and Life Sciences columnist at WSJ Opinion.