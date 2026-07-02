WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
10h

So is the WSJ assuming that the dems will get the majority in the House? Well, you know what happens when you assume.

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Jojo's avatar
Jojo
5h

Nice wooden back scratchers can be found in the $1.50 stores now! I keep one by my desk.

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