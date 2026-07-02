Photo: Rebecca Slezak/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs knocks Howard Zinn on his . . . back; Mariam Wahba argues that assimilation doesn’t mean losing your heritage; and Jack Butler sees the story of American freedom in the land itself.

But first, how many socialists does it take to ruin a party?

Et Tu, AOC?

—Matthew Hennessey

It’s hard to wrap your head around it, but the Democratic Socialists who are sweeping all these primaries hate Democrats more than they hate Republicans. They think Donald Trump and his MAGA movement are bad. But the GOP isn’t what’s standing between the DSA and power right now. The Democratic establishment is blocking the path.

The big question is: When the DSA gets to Washington, will it fight the near enemy or the far enemy?

One approach would be to throw in with Democratic colleagues who are working to hobble the Trump administration. If everybody sticks together they could easily impeach the president and maybe remove him from office. The other approach would be to spend all this political capital and electoral momentum on coup-plotting and infighting.

Quo vadis?

On Tuesday night, Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros gave a clear answer. The 29-year-old lawyer won a Democratic primary in Denver against Rep. Diana DeGette, a 30-year incumbent. Ms. Kiros’s victory speech, delivered with a Howard Dean-like shriek, was aimed squarely at the House Democratic leadership.

Denver voters of all ages, of all races, of all religions sent a clear message: We will not wait. We will not wait to take the fight to Donald Trump and the oligarchy. We will not wait. We will not wait to abolish ICE and pass Medicare for All. We will not wait to put an end to the politics of the past. To get big money out of our politics, and to reject corporate PACs and AIPAC. And, no, we will not wait to end the genocide in Palestine.

If Democrats take the House in November, as polls predict they will, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries faces a messy vote to become speaker. Much will depend on the size of his majority—and whether the current “squad” of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib feels emboldened by the reinforcements.

Ms. Kiros told Politico before her victory that Mr. Jeffries likely couldn’t count on her support once she gets to Congress: “If the day comes to vote and he continues taking corporate PAC money, I won’t be voting for him.”

Two of the Democratic Socialists who will become members of New York’s congressional delegation next year are undecided on whether to make Mr. Jeffries the first black House speaker. Claire Valdez won’t say whether she can vote for him. Her supporters booed and chanted “You’re next!” when his face appeared on a TV screen at an election night celebration. Darializa Avila Chevalier wants to check with the “community” before making up her mind.

Former Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, who is running in an Aug. 4 primary to win back her old seat, told Axios last week that she wouldn’t commit to voting for Mr. Jeffries as speaker. Other inbound hard-left progressives are keeping their powder dry. Pennsylvania’s Chris Rabb and Illinois’s Daniel Biss have been tight-lipped.

Add it up and the anti-Jeffries caucus could total as many as a dozen members—more than enough to cause the kind of vote-whipping mischief that made Republican Kevin McCarthy’s life miserable during his 10 months as speaker in 2023. The DSA could become Congress’s new chaos caucus. Is that what it wants?

Unless a blue wave gives Democrats a double-digit House majority in 2027, the smart play for freshmen members would be to fall in line and salute leadership. But Ms. Kiros couldn’t have been clearer. They will not wait.

Nixonmaxxing: That’s the term the online right is using to elevate the 37th president into a “sigma male” antihero. Some young conservatives see Richard Nixon as a pioneer of the Republican Party’s populist shift and a victim of the Washington establishment, not unlike President Trump . The Nixon Foundation has leaned into this enthusiasm, churning out black-and-white highlight reels on social media in which Nixon declares, to a hip hop beat, “Well, I’m not a crook.” — Mary Julia Koch

High Times: Two loved-up dingbats got engaged on the Empire State Building Wednesday. The black-clad daredevils ascended the tiny spire atop the famous skyscraper in 95-degree heat. After reaching the summit, but before being arrested for trespass, they unfurled a homemade banner with a gag-inducing message about the power of love. The male member of the duo then dropped to one knee and popped the question. She must have said yes because a circling newscopter captured the couple in a passionate and cinematic embrace. Call it an engagement to remember. — M.H.

Look, darling, I can see your house from here. Photo: Abc Affiliate Wabc/Handout/Reuters

You Scratch Mine: Have you had a hankering lately for a back-scratch? If not, you’re missing out, according to Axios. People are paying more than $100 an hour for “full-body” sessions. As with similar niche therapies, proponents claim esoteric and unfalsifiable benefits: in this case, involving the release of “mood-boosting neurotransmitters.” Scientists are dubious. But that won’t stop enthusiasts. They should at least make sure practitioners cut their nails first. — Jack Butler

James B. Meigs

“A People’s History” reads like a cross between a children’s book and a prosecutor’s brief. Every American should know about the evils of slavery and other stains on our past.

But Zinn’s indictment scrupulously avoids the positive parts of the story.

Assimilation Is the Key to Citizenship Jul 2 A nation like the U.S. isn’t sustained by shared ancestry or shared culture alone, but by shared participation in institutions, language and civic life.



By Mariam Wahba Read full story

Land of the Free Jack Butler · Jul 2 Look into the history of your own land and you’ll find some trace of how the country became what it is. Read full story

Gone to Australia Louise Perry · Jul 1 I’m leaving the U.K. because things are bad there, and I expect them to get worse.



By Louis Perry Read full story

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