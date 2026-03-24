WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Michael Barry's avatar
Michael Barry
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This should not be news at this point in time. But, I find it very puzzling that any Jewish person in NYC would have voted for Mamdani. And troubling.

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