Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/ZUMA Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist John J. Miller has a fish story for the ages; and Lois McLatchie Miller finds a new hierarchy in the U.K.

But first they came for the Jews . . .

A Disease of the Mind

—Matthew Hennessey

Are you paying attention? Because trouble is brewing. Jews are being attacked. Jewish institutions are being attacked. It’s happening with regularity. You should be alarmed.

I’m not talking about Gaza protests or antiwar campus sit-ins. I’m not talking about tweets. I’m talking about the brutal, destructive and deadly targeting of Jews in real life. Violence. Terror. Attacks on Jews because they are Jews.

Let’s do a partial review of the bidding. In December, two Islamic radicals shot up a Hanukkah gathering of Jews on Bondi Beach in Sydney, Australia, killing 15 and injuring 39. More would have died had it not been for the selfless actions of a courageous bystander. In January, a 19-year-old man lit the largest synagogue in Jackson, Miss. on fire, telling cops he did it specifically because he wanted to hurt Jews. In February, vandals spray-painted a synagogue in Olney, Md., with a swastika, the word “genocide” and the letters AZAB, short for “all Zionists are bastards.”

Earlier this month, extremists planted bombs outside two Jewish institutions in the Netherlands. Drive-by gunmen sprayed several synagogues in Toronto with gunfire. A man drove a car laden with explosives into a Jewish school and synagogue in West Bloomfield, Mich. Three men brutally assaulted two guys having a conversation in Hebrew outside a restaurant in San Jose, Calif.

On Thursday, video captured a U.S. Postal Service worker pushing a 4-year-old Hasidic boy to the ground in Ramapo, N.Y. Early Monday morning, arsonists torched four ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer rescue organization in London’s Golders Green neighborhood.

These aren’t isolated incidents. They are part of a pattern. Women, children, students, old men, young men—anyone who looks like a Jew, dresses like a Jew or sounds like a Jew has become a potential target. People are hunting Jews.

Also, these aren’t Israeli targets. They are Jewish targets: schools, houses of worship, volunteer organizations. So spare me the claim that the vicious and malicious anti-Israel rhetoric spewing from the social-media swamps is separate and distinct from antisemitism. It isn’t. Calling Israelis baby-killers and genocidaires inspires Jew-hatred. That may not be its purpose. That is absolutely its effect.

The threat to Jews is coming from all directions. It’s global and not confined to one side of the traditional political divide. Extremists on the nationalist right and the internationalist left are indulging in the oldest hatred. They are trafficking in blood libel and scapegoating the Jews.

Mark my words: Something terrible is going to happen. Bondi Beach will happen here. Someone will attack a school or a synagogue and won’t miss. And then we will be forced to listen to disingenuous nitwit after disingenuous nitwit issue empty condemnations of the scourge of antisemitism.

We know how this ends. Make it stop. Stop it now.

Slippery Floor : It didn’t take long for Big Labor to decide that the $20 minimum hourly wage for fast food workers in California was too low. A report released yesterday by the union-aligned Economic Policy Institute argues that “regular and automatic adjustments” are necessary to protect those workers from inflation. In reality, workers need protection from the minimum wage itself. In November, researchers at the University of California, Santa Cruz, found “a plethora of negative outcomes” from the institution of the $20 minimum wage in 2024. These included “higher menu prices for consumers, reductions in employee working hours, widespread elimination of overtime, and loss of benefits for employees.” Eventually every Burger King in California will be staffed by one guy making $112 an hour to keep an eye on the robots.

Sweaty Pits: Restorationists at the Vatican Museum are working hard to clean up the fresco on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel. Michelangelo’s masterpiece is apparently caked with a buildup of calcium lactate, a white salt formed by the mixture of the plaster in the walls and the lactic acid in human sweat. Rome gets hot in the summer. Centuries of sweltering tourists tromping through in tank tops and fanny packs have taken their toll. It’s unclear how the sweat gets to the ceiling. Updraft? Evaporation? If you’re headed that way, please remember your antiperspirant.

Photo: Vandeville Eric/Abaca/ZUMA Press

Damn Lies : It’s been raining more than usual in the U.K. But more than ever? The BBC thinks so. Recently, citing official data, the Beeb declared February “the wettest” in Worcestershire since recordkeeping began in 1836. Naturally climate change is the culprit. Only one problem: February 1923 was much wetter than February 2026. Paul Homewood , who writes as “The Climate Skeptic” on Substack, crunched the numbers. Back in the 1920s, the Met Office, which is the U.K.’s official weather and climate service, published detailed monthly summaries and data. “For some reason, it no longer does this,” he writes. “One might think it doesn’t want the public to see the actual data behind its public pronouncements!” One might think that, yes.

Fast Work : If the potholes in my city got filled as quickly as the Cesar Chavez memorials are being torn down across California I’d never complain about property taxes again. Amazing how quickly local government can get a job done when it’s motivated.

Great Work: Valerie Perrine was the last major surviving cast member of Richard Donner’s “Superman: The Movie,” the 1978 blockbuster starring Christopher Reeve as the man of steel. Perrine played Ms. Teschmacher, the poorly treated love interest of ubervillain Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman). In one very memorable scene, Perrine saved a drowning Superman by diving into a pool deep beneath New York’s Grand Central Terminal. Perrine died Monday at 82. RIP.

John J. Miller

Theories of Pre-Columbian North American visitation are often . . . fishy.

But there’s an intriguing possibility that unknown fishermen set foot in the new world before Columbus—in search of fish. By abstaining from meat on Fridays, Catholics partake in an old tradition that may have inspired trans-Atlantic crossings before Columbus.

Lois McLatchie Miller

Photo: Tolga Akmen/EPA/Shutterstock

The principle of religious freedom in public isn’t applied evenly in today’s U.K. And the inconsistency reveals not only legal overreach, but a troubling hierarchy of beliefs. Christians get arrested for standing silently near abortion clinics while Trafalgar Square hosts a sex-segregated Ramadan celebration.