Photo: Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs praises Bob Dylan; Mary Julia Koch says it’s about time Harvard made it harder to get an A; and Jack Butler finds strange new respect for the late Barney Frank.

But first, don’t let the door hit you . . .

Kentucky Bulworth

—Matthew Hennessey

If you live long enough, you learn that most of the things you thought could never happen actually can happen—and do.

There are young men so sick and full of hate that they will try to kill children at an Islamic school in San Diego. There are young women so confused that they will get dressed up to celebrate cold-blooded murder, so long as the murderer is handsome and the victim is a health-insurance executive. And there are politicians who will say things like Rep. Thomas Massie (R., Ky.) said after losing a primary election Tuesday night: “I would’ve come out sooner, but I had to call my opponent and concede, and it took a while to find Ed Gallrein in Tel Aviv.”

It wasn’t a misstatement or a slip or the tongue. It was naked, intentional. And Mr. Massie played it for laughs. It was one of those ugly things you never thought you’d see. And there it was.

The San Diego mosque murderers and the Luigi Mangione fangirls at least have one excuse that Mr. Massie doesn’t: They’re young. They can plausibly claim that their brains have been melted by social media and its radioactive subcultures.

Mr. Massie has no excuse. He’s 55. He’s no kid. And he’s no dummy. He has two degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He can’t hide behind the fiction that he’s actually concerned about Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership and policies. He isn’t dressing up his claims of a worldwide Jewish conspiracy as an expression of concern for the people of Gaza, or as an objection to Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank. He isn’t dressing it up at all.

Mr. Massie grinned as he peddled the oldest antisemitic trope in the book: that conniving Jews hold secret power. That they are puppet masters who use their money to buy politicians and bend democracy to serve their nefarious ends.

Mr. Massie’s personality defects weren’t entirely unknown before Tuesday night. He has a long history of dodgy votes, dodgy associations and dodgy statements. Some will be tempted to make him a martyr because he was pushed out of Congress by President Trump, and President Trump, being bad, can never do good things. But this was a good thing. It’s good he’s going.

Too bad he can’t take his friends with him.

A Real Rain : Those wondering whether AI-based companionship is worth pursuing can now look to the example of Paul Schrader . The “Taxi Driver” screenwriter recently “procured an AI girlfriend” so that he might “understand male/female interaction in our matrix.” His attempts at further understanding came to naught: The AI girlfriend proved “evasive” and eventually stopped talking to Mr. Schrader. If you need to talk, stick to humans. Or try the mirror. — Jack Butler

RIP Schlitz: When Jerry Lee Lewis sang “What’s Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me)” he was talking about Schlitz. Pabst Brewing Co, which owns the beer brand, announced this week that it’s putting Schlitz on ice after more than 175 years. “When you’re out of Schlitz, you’re out of beer” was the company’s tagline in the 1950s. But American tastes have drifted away from the crisp, light lagers that the Journal’s James Freeman likes to call “macrobrews.” These days beer drinkers prefer hoppy, high ABV brews. Pour one out. – M.H.

No harsh bitterness . . . just the kiss of the hops. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Smoke Show: A car exploded into a raging fireball in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported, but the footage is so dramatic that one might at first think it was AI-generated—a fair suspicion these days. More shocking, however, is the response of the onlookers: not to run for their lives, but to stop and record the fiery smoke as it mushroomed toward them. This seems to be an increasingly common instinct anytime something potentially viral happens. But as they say: Do it for the ’gram. — Mary Julia Koch

James B. Meigs

Many people know the story of Mr. Dylan’s transition to electric rock from the fine 2024 film, “A Complete Unknown.” That movie subtly alludes to another reason Mr. Dylan wanted to break away.

Pete Seeger and other folk luminaries hoped to see their young protégé carry an anticapitalist message to the youthful masses. Mr. Dylan refused to be anyone’s mouthpiece.

Mary Julia Koch

Photo: Rick Friedman/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Harvard’s crackdown on grade inflation is the kind of change elite universities need to prove that they’re more than glamorous four-year summer camps, expensive trade schools for the consulting and finance industries, or breeding grounds for antisemitism and intolerance.

Jack Butler

Photo: Haraz N. Ghanbari/Associated Press

Before his death, former Rep. Barney Frank began warning his fellow Democrats that they have “embraced an agenda that goes beyond what’s politically acceptable” on positions like defunding the police, open borders and men competing in women’s sports.

Whatever the reason turns out to be, it won’t fit neatly into any mainstream political ideology.

By Louise Perry

It’s easier than spying on Washington. Plus, mayors and city councilors go on to become governors and congressmen.

By Mary Julia Koch

The skyrocketing cost of living isn’t something to be ignored.

By Samuel J. Abrams

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