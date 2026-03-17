A Whole Foods Market supermarket in New York on Jan. 8. Photo: Richard B. Levine/Zuma Press

At least once a week, as I begin my commute home from a Midtown Manhattan subway station, I see someone in a suit and tie dodge the fare. Well, it isn’t always a suit. Sometimes it’s a chunky J.Crew sweater and ballet flats. Each time I see the fare-evader slip through an open emergency exit or casually hop over the turnstile, a wave of outrage bubbles within me, and I consider shouting after the shameless thief. But before I can work up the courage, he’s melted into the crowd.

It’s tempting to give fare-hoppers and shoplifters the benefit of the doubt and assume they are all Jean Valjeans acting out of total material desperation. But that’s far from the truth. According to one 2025 survey, the likelihood that someone would purposefully take an item at self-checkout without scanning actually increased with income.

A viral article in Curbed, a site published by New York Magazine, paints a vivid picture of this kind of thief—a member of “a certain subset of the city’s wealthy-ish,” as writer Nora DeLigter puts it, for whom “a little shoplifting on your grocery run has become about as mundane as jaywalking.” This isn’t exactly surprising. A report from the Council on Criminal Justice released earlier this year found that while reported shoplifting decreased during the pandemic, rates have returned to roughly prepandemic levels.

Ms. DeLigter profiles several shoplifters who were caught stealing from Whole Foods. None were acting out of necessity, and most stole what can accurately be described as luxury goods—$30 eye cream, strip steak, fancy organic chocolate. None expressed guilt, and one explicitly justified her actions as being, in Ms. DeLigter’s phrase, “a kind of artist’s subsidy.”

Petty theft is a vice for a certain kind of loser. Many of those profiled in Ms. DeLigter’s article are creative types—photographers, graphic designers, sculptors and musicians. Presumably, these people are highly educated but downwardly mobile. They steal because they feel entitled to the kind of life where they can thoughtlessly drop $50 on French cheese and sushi rolls while paying Manhattan rent. That they can’t indulge in such luxuries feels to them like a moral outrage, one that can be rectified, in some small way, by taking what’s owed to them.

When shoplifters justify their actions online, they make themselves out to be Robin Hoods. They claim it’s good to steal from large, and therefore evil, corporations. This is a teenager’s leftism, one in which fighting the man means ripping him off. It’s a post-hoc justification for a baser impulse: the belief that everything you want should be free. This motivation is made particularly clear when people justify fare evasion, given that public transportation is inherently not a big private enterprise.

Even if we grant the assumption that large companies are inherently evil—which, for the record, I don’t—that doesn’t justify stealing from them. If “thou shalt not steal” doesn’t work for you, consider another argument. Petty theft damages the institutions and businesses in a community, making them materially worse for your neighbors. You may think you aren’t hurting anyone. Actually, you’re hurting everyone.

Businesses hike prices to make up for shoplifting losses. They may even close. Public transportation crumbles without sufficient revenue from riders. As journalist Kelsey Piper put it in a post on X, “When you shoplift, you directly and unambiguously impoverish your community.”

That bar of chocolate you swiped isn’t nothing. That little pot of eye cream you slipped into your purse is more than a rounding error on a corporate balance sheet. What you’re doing ultimately creates a worse, less functional, less trustworthy society. And even shoplifters need a place to get groceries.

Ms. Camp is a senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.