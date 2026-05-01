WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Joe T Christian's avatar
Joe T Christian
10h

"If properly communicated to the public, it might even boost support for the worthwhile campaign to disarm an apocalyptic and genocidal regime." LOL! Any communication will be communicated, but "properly", ha ha ha ha ha.....not by POTUS. By Marco? Likely. Any other senior administration member? Unlikely. However, I do agree with the premise of the article. Get the job done and get the traffic moving.

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