A cargo boat navigates the Strait of Hormuz on April 28. Photo: Asghar Besharati/Getty Images

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Sometime soon, President Trump will open the Strait of Hormuz.

He has no other choice. The world’s worst state sponsor of terror can’t be allowed to exercise a veto over maritime traffic through a strategic chokepoint. Removing threats and escorting vessels through the strait without hindrance is therefore necessary for the U.S. to accomplish its goals in Iran. The task requires force. It carries risks. But it can be done.

The Iranian regime took the strait hostage after Operation Epic Fury began on Feb. 28. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has declared the waterway—21 miles wide at its narrowest point—closed to most naval traffic ever since. Commercial vessels must pay bribes in cryptocurrency or face mines, drones, missiles and fast boats. No one wants to run the gauntlet.

Shipping has plunged. According to one analysis, traffic is at 5% of the prewar average. The consequences for oil and other commodities, such as fertilizer, have been massive. About one-fifth of global oil flows through the strait. Energy prices have spiked—as you may have noticed. The U.S. average gas price is $4.30 per gallon and rising.

The effects of Iran’s policy aren’t only economic, however. The Iranian regime is attacking the very principle of free navigation. Its target is the flow of commerce in the global commons of air, sea and space—a vital U.S. national security interest since, oh, the 1780s.

Hence American credibility is on the line. And American deterrence is, too. If Iran’s gambit works in the Strait of Hormuz, other “tollbooths” administered by U.S. adversaries will pop up in the straits of Bab al-Mandeb and Taiwan. Four-dollar gas is painful. A $4,000 iPhone would be crippling.

What to do?

Start with the current strategy. A cease-fire between America and Iran has been in effect since April 8. Its purpose: create space for Iran to give up its nuclear ambitions diplomatically. Mr. Trump imposed a naval blockade of Iranian ports on April 13 to ramp up the pressure. The problem is that, while the blockade is working, diplomacy isn’t.

Iran’s economy has been shattered. Trade has plummeted, as have the oil revenues that go to soldiers’ pay. Iran’s currency is worthless. The government shut down the internet, killing online businesses. More than one million Iranians are unemployed. Electricity is spotty. Food is expensive. “They are choking like a stuffed pig,” Mr. Trump told Axios Wednesday. “And it is going to be worse for them. They can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Yet ships remain stuck in the Persian Gulf, unable to cross the strait. The regime is stalling. Its lines of authority are murky. Its ayatollah might as well be using an autopen. The IRGC commander, Gen. Ahmad Vahidi, is a zealot. He doesn’t give a whit about the price of rice. He advocates continued defiance. He wants the Strait of Hormuz closed indefinitely. And he has the guns.

Foreign Minister Abbas Aragchi left Islamabad, Pakistan, where talks were meant to take place, for Moscow while U.S. negotiators were still in Washington. This week the Iranians offered to open the strait, on their terms, in exchange for lifting the U.S. blockade and postponing nuclear negotiations. Mr. Trump rejected the offer. It was the correct decision. According to the Journal, the president has told officials to prepare for a lengthy blockade.

The blockade pressures the regime either to make a deal or collapse under the weight of economic dysfunction and popular revolt. What it doesn’t do is open the strait.

The reason is simple: Any deal that keeps the regime in place would preserve its ability to close the strait in the future. Chaos would empower regional IRGC commanders to declare the strait closed. A single missile, drone or mine would paralyze shipping. Oil tanker and container ship captains wouldn’t know how to respond. They’d look for guidance.

They’d look to America. Mr. Trump might prefer embargoes to explosives, but force will be required to clear a path for ships to traverse the strait without payment or penalty. Destroy IRGC drone and missile teams along the coast. Establish a corridor safe from mines. Provide naval escorts. Use close air support to eliminate surface threats. This is how America preserved freedom of navigation during the tanker war in the 1980s. We can do it again.

Mr. Trump has taken steps in this direction. He ordered the Navy to destroy Iranian fast boats that attempt to lay underwater mines or interdict shipping. U.S. Central Command has drawn up plans for a “short and powerful” resumption of Operation Epic Fury, Axios reports. Reopening the strait would deny Iran its only remaining leverage. It would reassure markets. If properly communicated to the public, it might even boost support for the worthwhile campaign to disarm an apocalyptic and genocidal regime.

“The strait is basically the equivalent of an economic nuclear weapon that they’re trying to use against the world, and they’re bragging about it,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a recent interview. He went on to connect Iran’s malign behavior in the strait with its broader ambitions. “Imagine if those same people had access to a nuclear weapon. They would hold the whole region hostage.”

Quite so. Mr. Trump is right to play hardball with Iran. He can’t allow the regime to wreak havoc on the economy. Closing the Strait of Hormuz was the desperate act of fanatics. Their backs are against a wall. They’ve had their say. Now it’s America’s turn. Open it up.

Mr. Continetti is a Free Expression columnist at WSJ Opinion.