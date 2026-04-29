Photo: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In her 1967 essay “Slouching Towards Bethlehem,” Joan Didion profiles the wandering young people—many of them teenagers—she found gathering in San Francisco. They had come, ostensibly, to mount a countercultural resistance to the evils of 20th-century America. The reality was much less powerful and much more drug-fueled. “They are less in rebellion against the society than ignorant of it, able only to feed back certain of its most publicized self-doubts, Vietnam, Saran-Wrap, diet pills, the Bomb,” Didion wrote.

Didion’s subjects—pimply hippies and self-serious communists—seem strikingly modern despite more than half a century of distance. The petulant stridency Didion captures, the feeble radicalism she describes, is perfectly mirrored by our latter-day encampment-dwellers or keyboard warriors. And, as it turns out, is echoed by the New York Times.

Last week, socialist twitch streamer Hasan Piker and New Yorker staff writer Jia Tolentino were interviewed by Times culture editor Nadja Spiegelman about what she termed “microlooting.” That is, stealing, but with a “feeling of anger and moral justification.”

Over the course of the interview, Mr. Piker and Ms. Tolentino stated their approval of a battery of crimes large and small. In fairness, Ms. Tolentino defended her positions more coherently and carefully than Mr. Piker did his, but they agreed on all major questions. They’d steal from Whole Foods and the Louvre. Burning down your employer’s warehouse is a bad idea, but only because it’s an ineffective protest. Ms. Tolentino quipped that getting coffee in a plastic cup isn’t OK, but “blowing up a pipeline” probably should be. The trio framed their perspective as a rational response to an unfair world—the belief that, as Ms. Spiegelman summed it up, “Jeff Bezos has too much money—he’s a billionaire—so why should I have to pay for organic avocados?”

We’re living in a time of teenage morality. Everyone from government communications officials to tech CEOs to cultural commentators at legacy media institutions seems set, like 16-year-olds, on taking extreme positions for extremity’s sake. Why not throw soup at the painting? Why not suggest that women shouldn’t have the right to vote? Why not shrug at an assassination?

It’s teenage morality, not just because these ideas are particularly compelling to young people shielded from adult reality, but because it’s a worldview that is fundamentally reactive. It’s whatever would make a disappointed parent angriest. On the left, this takes the form of rebelling against an imagined conservative father. On the right, it’s an attempt to upset your liberal teachers. The edgelord right dabbles in racism and sexism for the thrill of being scolded, and the dirtbag left shrugs off acts of antisocial selfishness as justified in a world in which the proletariat has yet to rise.

Teenage moralists tend to say whatever will get the biggest reaction out of their enemies, whether or not it makes any sense. Ms. Tolentino and Mr. Piker both enthusiastically endorsed stealing artwork from the Louvre—a state-owned museum that allows the public to view priceless art for a modest fee. It isn’t clear what the political protest is supposed to be here, but hey, at least Hasan Piker thinks it would be a “cool” crime.

Take comfort in the knowledge that this phenomenon isn’t new. While 20th-century radicals mounted resistance to “Vietnam, Saran-Wrap, diet pills, the Bomb,” 21st-century ones make similar gestures at protesting Israel, plastic cups, Ozempic, Amazon. Ms. Tolentino vowed six months ago to not contribute to the Times opinion section over its Gaza coverage. Oh well.

I want to be able to take people I disagree with seriously, to respect them intellectually as much as I believe them to be incorrect. But when merely saying you shouldn’t shoplift gets me called just about every nasty insult under the sun, I start to lose hope that I’m even operating in the same moral universe as other people.

There is comfort as well in the unity to be found among those who reject, as Washington Post columnist Megan McArdle put it, “performative indecency.” Despite all our differences, the real political fight might be less between left and right than between the adults and the teenagers.

Ms. Camp is senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.