By Jonathan Shapiro

Timothée Chalamet arrives at the premiere of “Marty Supreme” on Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Photo: Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

When Steven Spielberg needed someone to play an American war hero in the HBO series “Band of Brothers,” he cast Damian Lewis, a Brit. A few years later, when I was hired to write an NBC show about an LAPD hero, the producers chose Mr. Lewis to play the part. From “Homeland” to “Billions,” Mr. Lewis has made a career pretending to be American. So it seemed inevitable that when Quentin Tarantino needed someone to play Steve McQueen in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” he cast Mr. Lewis in the role.

Mr. Lewis is a lovely man and a great actor but that’s not why he keeps getting these roles. Along with steel, we no longer make men who can play classic American parts. We make Timothée Chalamet instead. And we don’t even make all of him.

Already tapped as a candidate for “male actor of his generation” by Kenneth Turan in 2018, the French-American’s star has only risen. That he looks and acts nothing like the classic American film hero has helped rather than hindered him.

Boyish rather than imposing, vulnerable and voluble rather than strong and silent, he is perfect for stories about imperfect geniuses, addicts and the damaged souls that currently litter the American cinematic landscape.

Consider Mr. Chalamet’s most recent movies, playing a young Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown” and a repulsive ping pong player in “Marty Supreme.” The two are more alike than one might expect. Both are prodigies driven to achieve greatness regardless of the cost to those, especially the women, around them.

Classic film heroes from Tom Mix to Tom Hanks to Tom Cruise save or serve others. Mr. Chalamet’s characters serve themselves and are defined by their own wants and needs. Their weapons are neither guns nor fists but words.

As Mr. Dylan, Mr. Chalamet is inarticulate in conversation but poetic in song, declaiming complex lyrics with a dramatic significance the original singer rarely bothered to achieve. As the amoral Supreme, Mr. Chalamet delivers a fire hose of lies that would make the cheapest grifter blush, and he does it with a commitment and sincerity only the most gifted con men can achieve.

In “John Wayne’s America,” Gary Wills described the Duke as the living embodiment of American exceptionalism, a hero who loved freedom for himself but set rules for others, a standard-bearer ready to sacrifice himself to protect conventional society, a man of action, defined less by what he said than by what he did for others. As an actor, Wayne was capable of more. His brilliant turns as a twisted racist in “The Searchers” and the brokenhearted romantic in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valence” showed great range. But range wasn’t what was called for. His persona’s purpose was to reflect the ideal American man as big, tough, patriotic and kind to animals, the elderly and children. Oh, and women.

The American male movie hero evolved. Actors like Spencer Tracy and Henry Fonda brought empathy and humor to their roles, while others (Robert Mitchum, Lee Marvin, Robert Ryan) added moral ambiguity and a hint of sadism. They would beget the antihero of the 1950s and ’60s, from Paul Newman, to Robert Redford, Sydney Poitier, Warren Beatty and Jack Nicholson.

This was a dying branch of the evolutionary tree. What thrived was the James Dean branch of American male star: younger, smaller, more damaged, less overtly masculine, more emotional. Dean’s heirs—Dustin Hoffman and Al Pacino—became the new version of the American leading man. The difference wasn’t so much ethnicity but emotionalism, not so much the smallness of their stature but the internal, self-obsessed nature of their characters. Mr. Chalamet is the heir of Messrs. Hoffman and Pacino, as were Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp before him.

Times and tastes change. Yet the secret to movie stardom remains the same. People have to want to watch you so much they are willing to pay for the privilege. Talent can only take you so far. The audience needs to love you.

Mr. Chalamet is eminently lovable, the way gifted, sensitive children are. Watching him in “Marty Supreme,” with its terrifically nutty soundtrack, I couldn’t get Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Manchild” out of my mind. In her 1975 essay “Cary Grant, The Man From Dream City,” film critic Pauline Kael predicted that in the future, male film stars would look and act less like conventional men and more like David Bowie. In Bowie’s androgyny, Kael saw a new type of male lead, one who would “represent everyone who feels misunderstood, everyone who feels sexually immature or ‘different.’ ”

James Dean in “Giant” (1956). AP

An actor, in other words, capable of being many things to many people.

Herein lies Mr. Chalamet’s true star power. He checks all the demographic boxes. For the much sought-after young 18-34 year-old demographic, he is a contemporary, the goofy dude from “Wonka,” the reluctant princes of “Hal” and the “Dune” movies, and the smart boy on meth in “Beautiful Boy.”

Older fans want to parent him, or perhaps more. It’s interesting how many of Mr. Chalamet’s characters end up in bed with older men and women (“Call Me By Your Name,” “French Dispatch,” “Marty Supreme”). When not acting, Mr. Chalamet is the paid face of Chanel, crowned “the most influential man in fashion” by Vogue. A terrific promoter of his films and himself in an age when promotion has become an art form, Mr. Chalamet reflects and shapes his times. The way movie stars do.

Mr. Chalamet is the perfect actor of the moment, a man mirroring a world of lost boys who are bad at “adulting,” perhaps because they no longer have good role models to follow. It almost makes you miss John Wayne.

Mr. Shapiro, a former federal prosecutor, is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning television writer and the author of “How To Be Abe Lincoln: Seven Steps Toward Leading a Legendary Life.”