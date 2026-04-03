Photo: Gregg Newton/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Good morning. Welcome to Free Expression, a daily newsletter on life, culture and politics from WSJ Opinion.

Today in Free Expression, columnist Matthew Continetti laments that the “Star Trek” franchise has lived long but not prospered; Nicole Ault rebuts claims that “Project Hail Mary” reflects the gospel of Christianity; Erica Komisar argues that 50/50 custody arrangements can disrupt childhood development; and Emma Camp suggests that Gen Z guys might be less conservative than headlines say.

But first, there’s no time like the present . . .

Fly Me to the Moon

—Matthew Hennessey

Ever get the sense you were born at the wrong time?

People always say yesterday was better than today. Half-truths get bandied about as gospel: You could afford to raise a family on one income in the 1980s; fiction writing has been in decline since the 1970s; no one has made any truly original music since the 1960s.

Some take it even further. Wouldn’t it have been great to be in Hollywood in the 1920s? Or part of the gold rush to Alaska?

I’ve played this game from time to time. It has its uses. But one of my young colleagues wrote that Gen Z thinks life was better in the 1990s. This brought me up short. I was there. It was fine. It wasn’t better than today.

Every once in a while you need a reminder: This is actually the best time to be alive.

We aren’t living at the end of history, the end of democracy or the end of the world. Everything isn’t falling apart. In fact, it’s coming together. This isn’t the stupidest timeline; it’s the coolest one.

The Artemis II launch Wednesday straightened me out. The space race isn’t over. We’re back in the saddle.

For all the talk of making America great again, this is the thing that comes closest to doing it—and in a way that doesn’t divide us politically. That’s our scientific know-how up there, cruising toward the Sea of Tranquility. It’s our hardware, our astronauts (plus one from Canada, a friendly nation full of friendly people). We can all look up and smile, proud to be Americans. Proud to be part of a thing like this.

​​“We’ve grown used to the idea of space, and perhaps we forget that we’ve only just begun. We’re still pioneers,” said President Reagan in his memorable address on the evening of the Challenger disaster in January 1986. “It’s all part of the process of exploration and discovery. It’s all part of taking a chance and expanding man’s horizons. The future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave.”

That was 40 years ago. It’s been 54 years since we went to the moon. That’s too long. This time we’re only doing a fly-by, but soon we’ll be walking in the footsteps of Armstrong and Aldrin.

Not you. Not me. But someone like us. Someone from a town like ours, who sees the world with American eyes. Someone who knows what we know about freedom and possibility, who holds certain truths to be self-evident. That’s worth whatever it is we’re paying for this moon shot.

Had I been born in any other era, I’d have spent my whole life picking potatoes, or marching as cannon fodder in some king’s army. No, thanks. I’ll take the here and now. The future doesn’t belong to the fainthearted; it belongs to the brave.

Correction: In yesterday’s newsletter, I misstated the relationship between News Corp and Fox News. They share common ownership. — M.H.

Chipper: Farmers in the U.K. have more potatoes than they know what to do with and weight-loss drugs like Ozempic are at least partly to blame, according to Fox News. The low-carb trend had already taken some of the heat out of the potato market. But the popularity of the “fat jab” has appetites sharply on the downswing. As a result, people are eating far fewer french fries than they did when the gobbling was good. In the U.K., according to news agency SWNS, this has the National Federation of Fish Friers worried about knock-on effects. Blimey. If Brits turn against chips, they might also turn against fish. No word yet from the hamburger lobby. — M.H.

Slow & Steady: Reports of the death of the oldest known land animal have been greatly exaggerated. Jonathan is a nearly 200-year-old Seychelles giant tortoise living on the island of St. Helena. Yesterday—April Fools’ Day—an account on X claiming to belong to the turtle’s veterinarian said that he had died. The account then began soliciting cryptocurrency donations. Scientists who work with Jonathan (whose precise age is unknown), including his actual veterinarian, confirmed that he is very much alive, as did the island’s governor, who found the elderly reptile “asleep under a tree in the paddock,” per the U.K. Guardian. Though blind and unable to smell, Jonathan continues to enjoy a routine of grazing—and, occasionally, mating. For perspective: If estimates of his birth year are correct, he was born 11 years after the death of Napoleon Bonaparte, previously St. Helena’s most famous resident. May Jonathan continue his long race. — Jack Butler

Jonathan. Still kickin’. Photo: gianluigi guercia/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

Passion for the Game: Not that long ago, Major League Baseball took care not to schedule early season games in the afternoon on Good Friday, one of the holiest days in the Christian calendar. Most, or maybe even all, denominations ask believers to mark the hours Christ spent on the cross with solemn reflection. Today teams will play games with 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. starts in five cities. The Dodgers, Red Sox, Tigers, White Sox and Yankees will be hosting fans for their first home games of the season. Why couldn’t they wait until Saturday? — M.H.

Matthew Continetti

The recent takes on “Star Trek” are trivial. Its lead actors can’t compare with their predecessors. Its characters aren’t compelling. Its situations are unserious.

That’s why recent shows haven’t found audiences, and why Trekkers are disappointed

Nicole Ault

Photo: Jonathan Olley/Amazon MGM Studios/Associated Press

Conservatives are starved for Hollywood movies that don’t sneer at their values. It’s no surprise they’re claiming that Christian values infuse “Project Hail Mary.” But despite its religious allusions, the film isn’t so spiritually inspiring.

Erica Komisar

Photo: Getty Images

Family courts across the country have moved aggressively toward a presumption of 50/50 shared custody. The intent is fairness. The problem is that fairness to adults and developmental soundness for children aren’t always the same thing. In the rush to correct one mistake, we may be making another.

Emma Camp

Photo: Getty Images

Headlines warn of a hard-right shift among young men. But a new survey suggests a less dramatic reality. Young American men are still overwhelmingly left-wing, and they have more in common politically with women of their own generation than older men.