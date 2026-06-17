WSJ Free Expression

WSJ Free Expression

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Unwoke in Idaho's avatar
Unwoke in Idaho
5h

It helps to understand that Krazinskis wife is Emily Blunt who has smeared America and he's one of the executive producers. I watched it. It was okay but the Jack Ryan portrayed in Ghost War was not the Jack Ryan we've seen in every other Jack Ryan movie. This Jack Ryan really just wanted to make money and stay home.

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Roger THompson's avatar
Roger THompson
5h

It was so offensive when they made the character of James Greer a muslim. That was toned down in the 3rd and 4th seasons of the series.

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