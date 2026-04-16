Photo: Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

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Today in Free Expression, columnist James B. Meigs identifies the true nature of blue state fraud; Samuel J. Abrams argues that college students are becoming socialists because they’ve never taken economics; and Emma Camp pens a love letter to the city she left behind.

But first, civic irresponsibility in California . . .

Tom Steyer’s Civic Grenade

—Jack Butler

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz wondered earlier this year if another American civil war was coming. “Is this a Fort Sumter, John Brown—where are we at on this?” he asked during the contretemps over Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in his state.

A few months later and a couple hundred miles away, California gubernatorial candidate Tom Steyer has outdone Mr. Walz’s idle speculation. Mr. Steyer is so committed to confronting ICE, he’d induce a national crisis—on purpose.

The California governor’s race is a crab bucket. While previous leading crustacean Eric Swalwell dries out on shore, Mr. Steyer’s campaign may be gaining steam. Recent polling favors the billionaire and environmental activist who, like Mr. Swalwell, supports the increasingly mainstream Democratic position that ICE should be abolished.

In a long post on X, Mr. Steyer accused ICE of acting like a “criminal organization” and called it a “violent extremist group.” As Golden State governor he’d build an apparatus that “fights fire with fire” and takes on ICE “the same way we took on the mob.”

Mr. Steyer would do more than deprive ICE agents of their enforcement tools. He’d also empower California’s government to “criminally prosecute and imprison not just the ICE agents who are committing these crimes, but the leadership directing them to do so” and to “bring those detained and kidnapped by ICE back home.”

This is irresponsible and deranged.

You can believe it is irresponsible and deranged while acknowledging ICE’s missteps. Just look at how President Trump reacted to the mess in Minnesota. He dispatched the reliable Tom Homan to clean up the deadly debacle created by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Mr. Homan redirected enforcement priorities to illegal immigrants suspected of other crimes. Then, Mr. Trump fired Ms. Noem. These aren’t the actions of an administration convinced things were going well in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

None of this amounts to a justification for state-backed flouting of the nation’s immigration laws. Yet that’s precisely what Mr. Steyer is proposing. His legal fig leaf is a contested and ambiguous doctrine allowing state actors to push back against clear violations of the law by agents of the federal government. But come on. Does he really think he can nail down the intricacies of a legal debate that has vexed the republic since the founding?

I doubt it. But he is interested in grabbing any weapon to hand to battle the federal government so long as Mr. Trump is in charge of it, and in demonstrating his commitment to the now-vogue leftist idea that immigration enforcement is immoral.

This is far worse than the fair-weather federalism inevitable in a closely divided system. When one party loses the presidency, after convincing itself that its power would be permanent, the other party suddenly rediscovers the Tenth Amendment. It’s cynical, but almost refreshing.

What Mr. Steyer is proposing is inherently destabilizing, a civic grenade. He seems to know it. His desire to fight “fire with fire” reads like an admission that he’s playing with the stuff. If you do that as the governor of the nation’s most populous state and world’s fourth-largest economy, you’re unlikely to be the only one who gets burned.

Cone Heads : The hippies who started Ben & Jerry’s ice cream want the company that owns the brand to sell it. Not to make money, but so they can turn it back into a progressive political shop. Ben Cohen says he and Jerry Greenfield want to sound off on politics but the big, bad Magnum Ice Cream Co. won’t let them. In 2000, Unilever bought the maker of Cherry Garcia and Chunky Monkey for $326 million, making Jerry and Ben very rich deadheads. Last year Unilever did a corporate spin-cycle maneuver and Ben & Jerry’s ended up in the hands of Magnum, which has the quaint idea that the company should make dessert not political statements. You already took the payday, boys. That cone has melted. You’re “the man” now. — Matthew Hennessey

Uncanny Silicon Valley: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sometimes has trouble with the Turing test, which is a measure of whether a computer can pass as human. A pink newspaper published overseas reports that Meta is building an artificial intelligence version of the Facebook founder that can “engage with employees in his stead.” The avatar is being trained on the real guy’s mannerisms and personality as part of a company-wide push to embrace AI. That push includes a separate effort, revealed by the Journal last month, to develop personalized AI agents. First up? An AI agent for Zuck himself. That will make for at least three “versions” of Mark Zuckerberg if everything goes as planned. Isn’t one enough? — J.B.

Will the real Mark Zuckerberg please boot up? Photo: Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

James B. Meigs

Progressives believe that government’s role is to move money from the affluent to the disadvantaged. As long as the money keeps flowing, they feel they’ve accomplished their main job.

Democratic leaders might not think they are indifferent to corruption. But it’s no coincidence that the states with the biggest social-welfare programs also have the weakest systems to detect fraud.

Samuel J. Abrams

Photo: Ted Shaffrey/Associated Press

Recent surveys show a majority of Americans under 30 now view socialism favorably, while far fewer feel favorable toward capitalism. This is the predictable result of an education system that fails to teach students the basic tenets of economic literacy. This must be fought from the front line—on campus.

Emma Camp

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg News

I love Washington because of the person I became while living there. It’s the city where I became an adult.

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