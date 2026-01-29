By Emma Camp

Hillary Clinton and Lin-Manuel Miranda in New York on July 12, 2016. Photo: adrees latif/Reuters

All over the internet, Gen Zers are leaping on a new trend, posting compilations of Obama-era hipsters set to cheerful indie music. “Forever jealous of millennials who got to experience peak 2012,” reads the text over one representative TikTok post. It’s now the millennials’ turn to have their 20s presented as the last good time to be alive—the halcyon days when you could live with five roommates in a Brooklyn apartment on a barista’s salary.

Most of those posting “millennial optimism” compilations are too young to remember the 2010s. Or, like me, they were teenagers who spent much of the decade pining for the version of young adulthood we saw on YouTube and Tumblr. Whoever they are, they aren’t longing for the 2010s only because they miss the fashion or the supposed employment prospects—the Great Recession goes unmentioned in these posts—they’re also pining for the liberal optimism of the Obama-era political environment.

The 2010s were the final years before Trumpism consumed American political life. The second Obama administration was a time of real hope among liberal young people. It seemed that progressivism had achieved total victory. The culture, they thought, had turned away from Bush-era militarism. Feminism had gone mainstream, and a liberal majority court was poised to make marriage equality the law of the land. The most beloved cultural product of the era was “Hamilton,” a musical that married progressivism and patriotism in a way that feels utterly unimaginable today.

Millennials, like many liberal young people before them, fell for the myth of inevitable political “progress”—the idea that the world would keep getting better, forever. Democratic politicians would always be cool. The future would be female. The pendulum would never swing back.

The liberal millennials’ sunny-eyed optimism couldn’t survive Donald Trump’s brash, crude brand of America First conservatism. In its place rose a doomer leftism that disdained capitalism and patriotism and openly cheered violence against approved targets. If liberal millennials spent their youths convinced of perpetual forward progress, progressive Gen Zers will go down in history as a generation convinced that everything is spiraling toward spectacular collapse.

Nostalgia is rarely useful. You can’t return to the past, and it isn’t worth going back to anyway. But the millennial optimism trend is about more than a longing for galaxy-print leggings and cheap apartments; it’s a longing for a naive political moment when the winners felt like winning was easy and always would be.

Ms. Camp is a senior newsletter editor at Free Expression.